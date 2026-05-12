What started as a simple sale announcement on social media ended up being a nightmare for vehicle owners in Libya, as the Criminal Investigation Agency revealed a "quiet" fraud scheme managed by a duo consisting of a man and a woman, who exploited the trust of sellers to steal their cars in broad daylight under the guise of a "test drive".

The "Test Drive" Trap

Reports have been repeated with the same scenario: the duo appears as serious buyers, requesting a short drive to check the condition of the engine, and as soon as one of them puts their hand on the steering wheel, the connection is cut, and the car disappears completely. These were not just random thefts; they were a criminal pattern that relied on exploiting that minute when the owner leaves their keys with a stranger.

Investigations revealed the duo's boldness, as their operations were not limited to a single city, but extended to include incidents in several areas, including a complex case in the city of Sousse where a vehicle was swapped for another of the "BMW" type, demonstrating their ability to maneuver and switch to evade detection.

After tracking the routes of the reported vehicles and tightening security measures, the criminal investigation officers managed to locate and apprehend the suspects. When confronted with the facts, the threads of the crimes began to unravel, leading to their detention pending the completion of legal procedures, while the search continues for other incidents related to the same method.

This case has reminded us of one of the most dangerous lessons in "buying and selling": in the world of quick transactions, the "minute you leave your keys in the hands of a stranger" could be the worst minute of your life.