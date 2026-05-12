ما بدأ إعلان بيع بسيط على منصات التواصل، انتهى بكابوس لأصحاب المركبات في ليبيا، إذ كشف جهاز البحث الجنائي خطة احتيال «هادئة» أدارها ثنائي مكون من رجل وامرأة، استغلا فيها ثقة البائعين لسرقة سياراتهم في وضح النهار وتحت ستار «تجربة القيادة».

فخ «تجربة القيادة»

تكررت البلاغات والسيناريو واحد: يظهر الثنائي بمظهر المشتري الجاد، يطلبان جولة قصيرة للتأكد من حالة المحرك، وبمجرد أن يضع أحدهما يده على المقود، تنقطع الصلة وتختفي السيارة تماماً. لم تكن مجرد سرقات عابرة، بل كانت نمطاً إجرامياً يعتمد على استغلال تلك الدقيقة التي يترك فيها المالك مفاتيحه لشخص غريب.

كشفت التحقيقات جرأة كبيرة للثنائي، إذ لم تقتصر عملياتهما على مدينة واحدة، بل امتدت لتشمل حوادث في مناطق عدة، بينها واقعة معقدة في مدينة سوسة تم فيها استبدال مركبة بأخرى من نوع «بي إم دبليو»، ما أظهر قدرتهما على المناورة والتبديل للإفلات من الرقابة.

وبعد تتبع مسارات السيارات المبلغ عنها وتضييق الخناق الأمني، تمكن رجال البحث الجنائي من تحديد مكان المتهمين وضبطهما. وبمواجهتهما بالحقائق، بدأت خيوط الجرائم تتكشف، ليتم إحالتهما إلى الحجز تمهيداً لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، بينما لا يزال البحث جارياً عن وقائع أخرى مرتبطة بالأسلوب ذاته .

وأعادت هذه القضية التنبيه من واحد من أخطر دروس «البيع والشراء»: في عالم الصفقات السريعة، قد تكون «الدقيقة التي تترك فيها مفاتيحك بيد غريب» هي أسوأ دقيقة في حياتك.