The Jordanian Ministry of Interior has arrested a number of participants in an illegal organizational activity in the city of Aqaba by the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.



The ministry announced in a statement today (Sunday) that the activity involved holding a meeting commissioned by individuals who held senior positions in the banned group, confirming that efforts are underway to track these individuals down and enforce the law against them.



The ministry emphasized that the Muslim Brotherhood is banned and that under no circumstances is it permissible to hold any activity or event within its scope, asserting that anyone found to be involved in violating the law will be prosecuted.



It clarified that political work is permitted through parties that operate legally and with licenses, stressing that there will be no leniency towards any movement aimed at violating or circumventing the law.



The Ministry of Interior announced on April 23, 2025, a complete ban on the activities of the Brotherhood in Jordan, deeming it an "illegal association."



The recent and ongoing government measures include banning and prosecuting all activities of the group and preventing membership or promotion of its ideas, considering any activity related to it as illegal and subject to legal accountability.



The authorities have begun closing and seizing the group's offices and properties, accelerating the work of the "Solution Committee" tasked with inventorying and liquidating these assets.



This decision came after the discovery of cells and caches of weapons and explosives aimed at targeting sensitive sites and threatening the lives of citizens.



On May 3, 2026, security forces arrested participants in an "illegal" organizational activity of the group in the city of Aqaba. Meanwhile, the relevant authorities are pursuing companies and associations suspected of being linked to the group, summoning individuals concealing its properties.



The Jordanian government confirms that these steps are taken to enforce the law and maintain security and stability, while providing a grace period to rectify the legal status of entities associated with the group before referring unresolved cases to the judiciary.