أوقفت وزارة الداخلية الأردنية عدداً من المشاركين في نشاط تنظيمي غير قانوني في مدينة العقبة من قبل جماعة الإخوان المسلمين المحظورة.


وأعلنت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن النشاط تمثل في عقد اجتماع بتكليف من أشخاص كانت لهم مواقع متقدمة في الجماعة المحظورة، مؤكدة أن العمل جارٍ على تعقب هؤلاء الأشخاص وإنفاذ القانون بحقهم.


وشددت الوزارة على أن جماعة الإخوان محظورة ولا يجوز تحت أي ظرف كان إقامة أي نشاط أو فعالية ضمن نطاقها، مؤكدة أن من يثبت ضلوعه بمخالفة القانون ستتم ملاحقته.


وأوضحت أن العمل السياسي متاح من خلال الأحزاب التي تقوم بمهامها بشكل قانوني ومرخص، مشددة على أنه لن يتم التساهل مع أي تحرك يهدف إلى خرق القانون أو التجاوز عليه.


وكانت وزارة الداخلية أعلنت في 23 أبريل 2025 حظراً كاملاً لنشاطات جماعة الإخوان في الأردن، واعتبارها «جمعية غير مشروعة».


وتضمنت الإجراءات الحكومية الأخيرة والمستمرة الحظر والملاحقة لكافة نشاطات الجماعة ومنع الانتساب إليها أو الترويج لأفكارها، مع اعتبار أي نشاط لها مخالفاً للقانون ويستوجب المساءلة القانونية.


وبدأت السلطات بإغلاق ومصادرة مكاتب وممتلكات الجماعة، وتسريع عمل «لجنة الحل» المكلفة بحصر وتصفية هذه الأصول.


وجاء القرار بعد الكشف عن خلايا ومخازن أسلحة ومتفجرات كانت تهدف لاستهداف مواقع حساسة وتهديد حياة المواطنين.


وفي 3 مايو 2026 أوقفت الأجهزة الأمنية مشاركين في نشاط تنظيمي «غير قانوني» للجماعة في مدينة العقبة. في وقت تلاحق الجهات المختصة الشركات والجمعيات المشتبه بارتباطها بالجماعة، مع استدعاء الأشخاص المتسترين على أملاكها.


وتؤكد الحكومة الأردنية أن هذه الخطوات تأتي لإنفاذ القانون والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار، بينما تمنح مهلاً لتصويب الأوضاع القانونية للواجهات المرتبطة بالجماعة قبل إحالة الملفات غير المسواة إلى القضاء.