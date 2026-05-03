فيما جددت تل أبيب تهديداتها لإيران، لوح وزير الطاقة الإسرائيلي إيلي كوهين باغتيال المرشد مجتبى خامنئي، محذراً إياه من السير على خطى والده المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، الذي قتل في اليوم الأول من الحرب.


وقال كوهين خلال مقابلة مع القناة 14 الإسرائيلية، مساء السبت، إنه «بالنسبة لمجتبى، إذا سار على خطى والده، فسينتهي مثله». وأضاف: «لقد أثبتنا أن من يريد تدمير إسرائيل يضع نفسه في خطر التدمير». واعتبر أن إسرائيل لم تكن يوماً أقوى من الوقت الحالي، وإيران لم تكن أضعف مما هي عليه اليوم.


من جهته، أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن طياري بلاده قادرون على الوصول إلى أي مكان في الأجواء الإيرانية. وشدد في تصريحات، اليوم (الأحد)، على أن إسرائيل باتت أقوى من أي وقت مضى، مضيفاً: «يجب أن تبقى دائماً أقوى بكثير من أعدائها».


وكشف نتنياهو أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية اشترت سربين من الطائرات الحديثة «إف-35» و«إف-15»، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الطائرات ستعزز تفوق إسرائيل الجوي الساحق. وأفاد بأن القوات الجوية أثبتت تفوقها في العملية السابقة ضد إيران أخيراً، أيضاً.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية أعلنت أن الجيش سيشتري سربين جديدين من الطائرات المقاتلة، بعد موافقة اللجنة الوزارية الإسرائيلية لشؤون المشتريات.


وذكرت في بيان أن إسرائيل ستشتري في الوقت نفسه سربين جديدين من الطائرات المقاتلة تشمل سرباً رابعاً من طائرات «إف-35» من شركة «لوكهيد مارتن»، وسرباً ثانياً من طائرات «إف-15 آي إيه» من شركة «بوينغ»، بحسب ما ذكرت وكالة «د.ب.أ».


وأفصحت أن قيمة هذه الصفقات تبلغ عشرات المليارات من الشيكلات، وتشمل دمج الطائرات بالكامل ضمن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، إلى جانب خدمات الصيانة الشاملة، وقطع الغيار، والدعم اللوجستي. واعتبرت أن السربين الجديدين سيشكلان ركيزة أساسية في تطوير قدرات الجيش الإسرائيلي على المدى الطويل، لمواجهة التهديدات الإقليمية المتغيرة والحفاظ على التفوق الجوي الإستراتيجي.


وتعد هذه الخطوة الأولى في تنفيذ خطة الجيش لتعزيز قدراته على مدى عقد كامل، والتي وافق عليها نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع في إطار ميزانية مخصصة تبلغ 350 مليار شيكل.