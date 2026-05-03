As Tel Aviv renewed its threats to Iran, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen hinted at the assassination of the leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warning him against following in the footsteps of his father, the former leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war.



Cohen stated during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 on Saturday evening, "For Mojtaba, if he follows in his father's footsteps, he will end up like him." He added, "We have proven that those who want to destroy Israel put themselves at risk of destruction." He considered that Israel has never been stronger than it is now, and Iran has never been weaker than it is today.



For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his country's pilots are capable of reaching any location in Iranian airspace. He emphasized in statements today (Sunday) that Israel has become stronger than ever, adding, "It must always remain much stronger than its enemies."



Netanyahu revealed that the Israeli government has purchased two squadrons of modern aircraft, the "F-35" and "F-15," noting that these aircraft will enhance Israel's overwhelming air superiority. He reported that the air force has also proven its superiority in the recent operation against Iran.



The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that the army will purchase two new squadrons of fighter jets, following the approval of the Israeli ministerial committee for procurement.



It stated in a statement that Israel will simultaneously purchase two new squadrons of fighter jets, including a fourth squadron of "F-35" aircraft from Lockheed Martin, and a second squadron of "F-15 IA" aircraft from Boeing, according to what the DPA agency reported.



It disclosed that the value of these deals amounts to tens of billions of shekels and includes the full integration of the aircraft into the Israeli Air Force, along with comprehensive maintenance services, spare parts, and logistical support. It considered that the two new squadrons will form a fundamental pillar in developing the Israeli army's capabilities in the long term, to confront changing regional threats and maintain strategic air superiority.



This step is the first in implementing the army's plan to enhance its capabilities over a full decade, which was approved by Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense as part of a dedicated budget amounting to 350 billion shekels.