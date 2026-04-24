فيما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل لمدة ثلاثة أسابيع إضافية، حذّرت أصوات من ردود فعل من جانب حزب الله وتل أبيب قد تحمل تعقيدات في المشهد.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي، في منشور عبر منصة (تروث سوشال): «إن اجتماعًا بين مفاوضين من لبنان وإسرائيل عقد(الخميس) في البيت الأبيض جرى على ما يرام»، مشيرًا إلى أن لقاءً سيعقد قريبًا بين الجانبين من أجل التوصل إلى سلام دائم بين الطرفين.
تفاؤل حذر
وفي هذا السياق رحبت النائبة اللبنانية نجاة صليبا بقرار تمديد اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان، معتبرةً أن هذه الخطوة قد تمنح السكان فرصة لالتقاط الأنفاس واستعادة حياتهم تدريجيًا.
وفي مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية BBC، أكدت صليبا أن حالة من الارتياح تسود بين المواطنين، قائلة إن استمرار وقف إطلاق النار سيساعد الكثيرين على العودة إلى منازلهم، وتفقد ممتلكاتهم، والبدء بإعادة ترتيب حياتهم.
ورغم هذا التفاؤل، حذّرت من أن المرحلة القادمة قد لا تكون سهلة، مشيرة إلى أن ردود فعل حزب الله قد تحمل تعقيدات، وأضافت: «لا نتوقع أن تسير الأمور بسلاسة كاملة».
وشددت صليبا على أن الحكومة اللبنانية ماضية في مسار الحوار، بهدف الوصول إلى أرضية مشتركة تنهي معاناة المدنيين وتضع حدًا لدوامة القصف والعنف التي أثقلت كاهل البلاد.
تصاعد التوترات رغم الهدنة
بالتوازي مع تمديد الهدنة، لا تزال الأوضاع الأمنية متوترة، إذ تبادل الجيش الإسرائيلي وحزب الله الاتهامات بخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، وسط استمرار حوادث إطلاق الصواريخ والردود العسكرية.
كما تتصاعد حدة التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث حذرت طهران من ردّ مماثل على أي استهداف لمنشآتها النفطية، في وقت تتواصل فيه التهديدات الأمريكية بضرب مواقع إستراتيجية داخل إيران.
حراك دولي ودعوات للحوار
على الصعيد الدبلوماسي، شددت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس على ضرورة إشراك خبراء نوويين في أي مفاوضات مع إيران، محذّرة من أن تجاهل الملفات الشائكة الأخرى قد يؤدي إلى نتائج أكثر خطورة.
While U.S. President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel for an additional three weeks, voices warned of potential reactions from Hezbollah and Tel Aviv that could complicate the situation.
The American president stated in a post on the (Truth Social) platform: “A meeting between negotiators from Lebanon and Israel took place (on Thursday) at the White House and went well,” noting that a meeting will be held soon between the two sides to reach a lasting peace between them.
Cautious Optimism
In this context, Lebanese MP Najat Saliba welcomed the decision to extend the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, considering that this step may give residents a chance to catch their breath and gradually restore their lives.
In an interview with the BBC, Saliba confirmed that there is a sense of relief among citizens, stating that the continuation of the ceasefire will help many return to their homes, check on their properties, and begin to reorganize their lives.
Despite this optimism, she warned that the next phase may not be easy, pointing out that Hezbollah's reactions could bring complications, and added: “We do not expect things to go completely smoothly.”
Saliba emphasized that the Lebanese government is moving forward with the dialogue process, aiming to reach a common ground that ends the suffering of civilians and puts an end to the cycle of bombardment and violence that has burdened the country.
Escalating Tensions Despite the Truce
Alongside the extension of the truce, security conditions remain tense, as the Israeli army and Hezbollah exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing incidents of rocket fire and military responses.
The tension between the United States and Iran is also escalating, with Tehran warning of a similar response to any targeting of its oil facilities, while American threats to strike strategic sites within Iran continue.
International Movement and Calls for Dialogue
On the diplomatic front, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas emphasized the necessity of involving nuclear experts in any negotiations with Iran, warning that ignoring other contentious issues could lead to more dangerous outcomes.