فيما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل لمدة ثلاثة أسابيع إضافية، حذّرت أصوات من ردود فعل من جانب حزب الله وتل أبيب قد تحمل تعقيدات في المشهد.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي، في ‌منشور عبر منصة (تروث سوشال): «إن اجتماعًا بين مفاوضين من لبنان وإسرائيل عقد(الخميس) في البيت الأبيض جرى على ما يرام»، مشيرًا إلى أن لقاءً سيعقد قريبًا بين الجانبين من أجل التوصل إلى سلام دائم بين الطرفين.

تفاؤل حذر

وفي هذا السياق رحبت النائبة اللبنانية نجاة صليبا بقرار تمديد اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان، معتبرةً أن هذه الخطوة قد تمنح السكان فرصة لالتقاط الأنفاس واستعادة حياتهم تدريجيًا.

وفي مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية BBC، أكدت صليبا أن حالة من الارتياح تسود بين المواطنين، قائلة إن استمرار وقف إطلاق النار سيساعد الكثيرين على العودة إلى منازلهم، وتفقد ممتلكاتهم، والبدء بإعادة ترتيب حياتهم.

ورغم هذا التفاؤل، حذّرت من أن المرحلة القادمة قد لا تكون سهلة، مشيرة إلى أن ردود فعل حزب الله قد تحمل تعقيدات، وأضافت: «لا نتوقع أن تسير الأمور بسلاسة كاملة».

وشددت صليبا على أن الحكومة اللبنانية ماضية في مسار الحوار، بهدف الوصول إلى أرضية مشتركة تنهي معاناة المدنيين وتضع حدًا لدوامة القصف والعنف التي أثقلت كاهل البلاد.

تصاعد التوترات رغم الهدنة

بالتوازي مع تمديد الهدنة، لا تزال الأوضاع الأمنية متوترة، إذ تبادل الجيش الإسرائيلي وحزب الله الاتهامات بخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، وسط استمرار حوادث إطلاق الصواريخ والردود العسكرية.

كما تتصاعد حدة التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث حذرت طهران من ردّ مماثل على أي استهداف لمنشآتها النفطية، في وقت تتواصل فيه التهديدات الأمريكية بضرب مواقع إستراتيجية داخل إيران.

حراك دولي ودعوات للحوار

على الصعيد الدبلوماسي، شددت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس على ضرورة إشراك خبراء نوويين في أي مفاوضات مع إيران، محذّرة من أن تجاهل الملفات الشائكة الأخرى قد يؤدي إلى نتائج أكثر خطورة.