While U.S. President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel for an additional three weeks, voices warned of potential reactions from Hezbollah and Tel Aviv that could complicate the situation.

The American president stated in a post on the (Truth Social) platform: “A meeting between negotiators from Lebanon and Israel took place (on Thursday) at the White House and went well,” noting that a meeting will be held soon between the two sides to reach a lasting peace between them.



Cautious Optimism

In this context, Lebanese MP Najat Saliba welcomed the decision to extend the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, considering that this step may give residents a chance to catch their breath and gradually restore their lives.

In an interview with the BBC, Saliba confirmed that there is a sense of relief among citizens, stating that the continuation of the ceasefire will help many return to their homes, check on their properties, and begin to reorganize their lives.

Despite this optimism, she warned that the next phase may not be easy, pointing out that Hezbollah's reactions could bring complications, and added: “We do not expect things to go completely smoothly.”

Saliba emphasized that the Lebanese government is moving forward with the dialogue process, aiming to reach a common ground that ends the suffering of civilians and puts an end to the cycle of bombardment and violence that has burdened the country.



Escalating Tensions Despite the Truce

Alongside the extension of the truce, security conditions remain tense, as the Israeli army and Hezbollah exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing incidents of rocket fire and military responses.

The tension between the United States and Iran is also escalating, with Tehran warning of a similar response to any targeting of its oil facilities, while American threats to strike strategic sites within Iran continue.



International Movement and Calls for Dialogue

On the diplomatic front, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas emphasized the necessity of involving nuclear experts in any negotiations with Iran, warning that ignoring other contentious issues could lead to more dangerous outcomes.