الملك تشارلز في واشنطن.. زيارة تاريخية وسط توتر غير مسبوق

King Charles III of Britain is preparing for a visit to the United States next week, marking his first major foreign tour since ascending the throne, amid efforts to strengthen what is known as the "special relationship" between the two countries, which is experiencing one of its worst phases in decades against the backdrop of the war with Iran, according to Reuters.



The official visit coincides with the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the United States from British rule, when the 13 American colonies decided to separate from King George III, one of Charles's ancestors.



The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to reaffirm the deep historical, political, military, and economic ties between London and Washington, while giving U.S. President Donald Trump a new occasion to express his admiration for the British royal family.

ترمب خلال زيارته إلى لندن ولقاء الملك البريطاني.

This visit comes amid unprecedented tensions between the two countries, as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his refusal to participate in the attack on Iran, along with statements that downplay the capabilities of the British military.



Former British Ambassador to Washington Nigel Sheinwald believes that the visit is not aimed at resolving current political disagreements, but rather at emphasizing the depth of relations between the two peoples, which transcend any temporary tensions.



King Charles is set to be accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, on a four-day visit that includes a private meeting with Trump, delivering a speech before Congress, attending a formal dinner, as well as visits to New York City and Virginia.



On the other hand, the visit has sparked controversy within Britain, as some politicians have called for its cancellation in light of Trump's recent statements, amid fears that he might use the occasion to make criticisms that could put the king in an awkward position.

Observers note that the visit echoes the late Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the United States in 1957, which helped ease tensions following the Suez Crisis and strengthen relations with then-President Dwight Eisenhower.



Buckingham Palace is betting on what is known as the "soft power" represented by the monarchy, as it is expected that King Charles will leverage his decades of diplomatic experience to support bilateral relations without directly intervening in political disputes.