يستعد ملك بريطانيا الملك تشارلز الثالث لزيارة الولايات المتحدة الأسبوع القادم، في أول جولة خارجية تُعد الأبرز منذ توليه العرش، وسط مساعٍ لتعزيز ما يُعرف بـ«العلاقة الخاصة» بين البلدين، والتي تمر بأحد أسوأ مراحلها منذ عقود على خلفية الحرب مع إيران، وفق ما أفادت به وكالة رويترز.


وتتزامن الزيارة الرسمية مع الذكرى الـ250 لإعلان استقلال الولايات المتحدة عن الحكم البريطاني، حين قررت المستعمرات الأمريكية الـ13 الانفصال عن الملك جورج الثالث، أحد أسلاف تشارلز.


ومن المنتظر أن تشكل الزيارة فرصة للتأكيد على عمق الروابط التاريخية والسياسية والعسكرية والاقتصادية بين لندن وواشنطن، فيما تمنح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مناسبة جديدة لإظهار إعجابه بالعائلة المالكة البريطانية.

ترمب خلال زيارته إلى لندن ولقاء الملك البريطاني.

ترمب خلال زيارته إلى لندن ولقاء الملك البريطاني.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة في ظل توتر غير مسبوق بين البلدين، إذ وجّه ترمب انتقادات متكررة لرئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر بسبب رفضه المشاركة في الهجوم على إيران، إلى جانب تصريحات تقلل من قدرات الجيش البريطاني.


ويرى السفير البريطاني السابق لدى واشنطن نايجل شينوالد أن الزيارة لا تهدف إلى حل الخلافات السياسية الراهنة، بل إلى التأكيد على عمق العلاقات بين الشعبين، والتي تتجاوز أي توترات مؤقتة.


ومن المقرر أن يرافق الملك زوجته الملكة كاميلا في زيارة تستمر 4 أيام، تتضمن لقاءً خاصاً مع ترمب، وإلقاء خطاب أمام الكونغرس، وحضور مأدبة رسمية، إلى جانب زيارات لمدينتي نيويورك وفرجينيا.


في المقابل، أثارت الزيارة جدلاً داخل بريطانيا، إذ دعا بعض الساسة إلى إلغائها على خلفية تصريحات ترمب الأخيرة، وسط مخاوف من أن يستغل المناسبة لتوجيه انتقادات قد تضع الملك في موقف حرج.

الملك تشارلز في واشنطن.. زيارة تاريخية وسط توتر غير مسبوق


ويشير مراقبون إلى أن الزيارة تستحضر أصداء زيارة الملكة الراحلة إليزابيث الثانية إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 1957، والتي ساهمت آنذاك في تهدئة التوترات بعد أزمة السويس، وتعزيز العلاقات مع الرئيس الأمريكي حينها دوايت أيزنهاور.


ويراهن قصر باكنغهام على ما يُعرف بـ«القوة الناعمة» التي تمثلها المؤسسة الملكية، إذ يُتوقع أن يوظف الملك تشارلز خبرته الدبلوماسية الممتدة لعقود في دعم العلاقات الثنائية، دون التدخل المباشر في الخلافات السياسية.