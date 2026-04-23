أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أنه أمر بحرية الولايات المتحدة بإطلاق النار على أي قارب، حتى وإن كانت قوارب صغيرة.


وقال ترمب في تدوينة على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «أمرتُ بحرية الولايات المتحدة بإطلاق النار وقتل أي قارب، حتى وإن كانت قوارب صغيرة، أما سفنهم (إيران) البحرية جميعها، وعددها 159، فهي في قاع البحر!، إذا كانت تقوم بزرع ألغام في مياه مضيق هرمز. لا مجال للتردد».


كاسحات الألغام في المضيق


وأضاف: «كاسحات الألغام التابعة لنا تقوم حالياً بتمشيط المضيق»، موضحاً أنه وجه باستمرار هذا النشاط، ولكن بمستوى مضاعف 3 مرات.


من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية إن غواصين عسكريين بريطانيين يستعدون لإجراء عمليات إزالة الألغام في حال الحاجة إليها في مضيق هرمز، وفقاً لمجلة «بوليتيكو»، التي أشارت إلى أن هذه الخطوة التحضيرية تأتي في اليوم الثاني من المحادثات التي تستضيفها لندن بشأن سبل إعادة فتح المضيق الإستراتيجي.


ويشارك في المحادثات مخططون عسكريون، وبحسب المجلة، فإن بريطانيا أكدت أنها ستوفر كاسحات ألغام ذاتية التشغيل كجزء من مهمة متعددة الجنسيات مقترحة لحماية المضيق.


محادثات بريطانيا


وقالت بريطانيا إن المحادثات ستعزز الخطط العسكرية الرامية لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بمجرد أن تسمح الظروف بذلك، عقب وقف إطلاق نار مستدام، ومن المتوقع أن يناقش المشاركون في الاجتماع القدرات العسكرية وترتيبات القيادة والتحكم وكيفية نشر القوات في المنطقة.


ويجري تجهيز خبراء البحرية الملكية، المدربين على إبطال مفعول الألغام وإزالتها، لتوفير خيارات إضافية إلى جانب الأنظمة غير المأهولة.


وعقدت بريطانيا وفرنسا بشكل مشترك سلسلة من الاجتماعات تهدف إلى ضمان حرية الملاحة في هذا الشريان التجاري، وتخفيف بعض الضغوط الاقتصادية التي تسبب فيها إغلاقه في بداية مارس.


وكانت الحكومة البريطانية، أعلنت، الثلاثاء الماضي، أن مخططين عسكريين من أكثر من 30 دولة سيعقدون محادثات تستمر يومين في لندن، ابتداء من الأربعاء، بهدف المضي قدماً في مهمة لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز ووضع خطط تفصيلية، مبينة أن أكثر من 10 دول أبدت استعدادها للانضمام إلى مهمة دولية بقيادة بريطانيا وفرنسا لحماية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز عندما تسمح الأوضاع بذلك.