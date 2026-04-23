U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Thursday) that he has ordered the U.S. Navy to fire on any boats, even if they are small boats.



Trump said in a post on his platform "Truth Social": "I ordered the U.S. Navy to shoot and kill any boat, even if they are small boats; as for their (Iran's) naval vessels, all 159 of them, they are at the bottom of the sea! if they are laying mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is no room for hesitation."



Mine Sweepers in the Strait



He added: "Our mine sweepers are currently patrolling the strait," explaining that he has directed to continue this activity, but at a level three times greater.



On another note, the British Ministry of Defense stated that British military divers are preparing to carry out mine clearance operations if needed in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Politico magazine, which noted that this preparatory step comes on the second day of talks hosted by London regarding ways to reopen the strategic strait.



Military planners are participating in the talks, and according to the magazine, Britain has confirmed that it will provide autonomous mine sweepers as part of a proposed multinational mission to protect the strait.



Britain's Talks



Britain stated that the talks will enhance military plans aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as conditions allow, following a sustainable ceasefire, and participants in the meeting are expected to discuss military capabilities, command and control arrangements, and how to deploy forces in the region.



Royal Navy experts trained in mine neutralization and removal are being prepared to provide additional options alongside unmanned systems.



Britain and France have jointly held a series of meetings aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in this trade artery and alleviating some of the economic pressures caused by its closure in early March.



The British government announced last Tuesday that military planners from more than 30 countries will hold two days of talks in London starting Wednesday, aimed at moving forward with a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and develop detailed plans, indicating that more than 10 countries have expressed their willingness to join an international mission led by Britain and France to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz when conditions permit.