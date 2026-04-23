أجرى وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، سلسلة من الاتصالات الهاتفية المكثفة مع عدد من كبار المسؤولين الفلسطينيين والدوليين المعنيين بالقضية الفلسطينية شملت كلاً من نائب رئيس دولة فلسطين حسين الشيخ، ورئيس الوزراء الفلسطيني الدكتور محمد مصطفى، والممثل الأعلى لغزة نيكولاي ملادينوف.

وذكر بيان للمتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية المصرية السفير تميم خلاف، أن الاتصالات ركزت على بحث مستجدات القضية الفلسطينية والأوضاع الإنسانية والأمنية في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية.

وأكد وزير الخارجية خلال الاتصالات أن التصعيد الحالي في المنطقة لا يجب أن يصرف الأنظار عن ضرورة استكمال تنفيذ كافة استحقاقات المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، التي تشمل نشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية، وضمان نفاذ المساعدات الإنسانية دون عوائق، والشروع الفوري في برامج التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار.

كما تناولت الاتصالات التطورات الخطيرة في الضفة الغربية، في ظل استمرار الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، والعمليات العسكرية المتصاعدة، والاقتحامات المتكررة للمدن والمخيمات الفلسطينية، وتوسع الأنشطة الاستيطانية، إضافة إلى اعتداءات المستوطنين على الأماكن الدينية المقدسة.

وحذر عبدالعاطي من أن هذه الممارسات تزيد من حدة التوتر وتقوض فرص التهدئة واستئناف المسار السياسي، مشدداً على ثوابت الموقف المصري الراسخة تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، التي تؤكد ضرورة الوصول إلى حل عادل وشامل يلبي حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني.

وتأتي هذه الاتصالات في سياق جهود مصرية نشطة لدعم الاستقرار في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، خصوصاً بعد إعلان الولايات المتحدة بدء المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام في غزة.