أجرى وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، سلسلة من الاتصالات الهاتفية المكثفة مع عدد من كبار المسؤولين الفلسطينيين والدوليين المعنيين بالقضية الفلسطينية شملت كلاً من نائب رئيس دولة فلسطين حسين الشيخ، ورئيس الوزراء الفلسطيني الدكتور محمد مصطفى، والممثل الأعلى لغزة نيكولاي ملادينوف.
وذكر بيان للمتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية المصرية السفير تميم خلاف، أن الاتصالات ركزت على بحث مستجدات القضية الفلسطينية والأوضاع الإنسانية والأمنية في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية.
وأكد وزير الخارجية خلال الاتصالات أن التصعيد الحالي في المنطقة لا يجب أن يصرف الأنظار عن ضرورة استكمال تنفيذ كافة استحقاقات المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، التي تشمل نشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية، وضمان نفاذ المساعدات الإنسانية دون عوائق، والشروع الفوري في برامج التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار.
كما تناولت الاتصالات التطورات الخطيرة في الضفة الغربية، في ظل استمرار الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، والعمليات العسكرية المتصاعدة، والاقتحامات المتكررة للمدن والمخيمات الفلسطينية، وتوسع الأنشطة الاستيطانية، إضافة إلى اعتداءات المستوطنين على الأماكن الدينية المقدسة.
وحذر عبدالعاطي من أن هذه الممارسات تزيد من حدة التوتر وتقوض فرص التهدئة واستئناف المسار السياسي، مشدداً على ثوابت الموقف المصري الراسخة تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، التي تؤكد ضرورة الوصول إلى حل عادل وشامل يلبي حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني.
وتأتي هذه الاتصالات في سياق جهود مصرية نشطة لدعم الاستقرار في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، خصوصاً بعد إعلان الولايات المتحدة بدء المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام في غزة.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, conducted a series of intensive phone calls with several senior Palestinian and international officials concerned with the Palestinian issue, including the Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, and the UN Special Coordinator for Gaza, Nikolai Mladenov.
A statement from the spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, indicated that the calls focused on discussing the latest developments in the Palestinian issue and the humanitarian and security situations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
During the calls, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the current escalation in the region should not divert attention from the necessity of completing all the requirements of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, which includes deploying an international stabilization force, ensuring the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, and immediately starting early recovery and reconstruction programs.
The calls also addressed the serious developments in the West Bank, amid ongoing Israeli violations, escalating military operations, repeated incursions into Palestinian cities and camps, and the expansion of settlement activities, in addition to attacks by settlers on sacred religious sites.
Abdel Aty warned that these practices increase tensions and undermine the chances for calm and the resumption of the political process, stressing the firm principles of the Egyptian position regarding the Palestinian issue, which affirm the necessity of reaching a just and comprehensive solution that meets the rights of the Palestinian people.
These calls come as part of active Egyptian efforts to support stability in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, especially after the United States announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.