The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, conducted a series of intensive phone calls with several senior Palestinian and international officials concerned with the Palestinian issue, including the Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, and the UN Special Coordinator for Gaza, Nikolai Mladenov.

A statement from the spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, indicated that the calls focused on discussing the latest developments in the Palestinian issue and the humanitarian and security situations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

During the calls, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the current escalation in the region should not divert attention from the necessity of completing all the requirements of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, which includes deploying an international stabilization force, ensuring the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, and immediately starting early recovery and reconstruction programs.

The calls also addressed the serious developments in the West Bank, amid ongoing Israeli violations, escalating military operations, repeated incursions into Palestinian cities and camps, and the expansion of settlement activities, in addition to attacks by settlers on sacred religious sites.

Abdel Aty warned that these practices increase tensions and undermine the chances for calm and the resumption of the political process, stressing the firm principles of the Egyptian position regarding the Palestinian issue, which affirm the necessity of reaching a just and comprehensive solution that meets the rights of the Palestinian people.

These calls come as part of active Egyptian efforts to support stability in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, especially after the United States announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.