The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of Foreign Ministers condemned in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian attacks with missiles and drones carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Iraq.

This came in the resolution issued by the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level during its extraordinary session held today - via video conference - under the presidency of the Kingdom of Bahrain, regarding "the illegal Iranian attacks against Arab countries and the obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran under international law."



The Arab foreign ministers condemned the Iranian threats to close the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb, calling on the Security Council to assume its responsibility in preserving regional and international peace and security and ensuring accountability for attacks that deliberately target civilian facilities and civilian infrastructure.

The ministerial council reiterated that these deliberate attacks constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of those countries, undermine peace and security in the region, and represent a flagrant breach of international law, including international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, as well as posing a serious threat to international peace and security.



The council noted that Iran has not complied with the binding request issued by the Security Council in its resolution No. (2817) of 2026 to immediately cease its attacks against Arab countries, and that its continued deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects constitutes a violation of international law, including international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The resolution emphasized that Iran bears full international responsibility for its illegal and unjustified attacks against Arab countries and is obligated - under the rules of international law - to provide full compensation for all damages and losses resulting from those attacks, including - as appropriate - restitution, compensation, and satisfaction.



The ministerial council renewed its affirmation of the full support of Arab countries for the right of the affected Arab countries to resort to international and regional institutions to issue resolutions condemning these attacks and holding Iran accountable for their consequences.

The council called on the relevant Arab and regional bodies, in coordination with the affected countries, to consider establishing appropriate mechanisms to document violations, assess damages and losses, and follow up on ways to provide redress through diplomatic, legal, and other peaceful means.

The resolution again condemned the Iranian actions and threats aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb, considering them a violation of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation in international straits, emphasizing that any attempt by Iran to obstruct lawful passage for freedom of navigation constitutes a threat to the security of maritime corridors and international energy security and freedom, affirming in this regard the right of Arab countries to defend their ships and means of transport in accordance with international law.



The ministerial council indicated that any attempt by Iran to obstruct lawful passage and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz constitutes an internationally unlawful act, and that Iran bears international responsibility for that, and is obligated under international law to provide full compensation for all damages, injuries, and economic losses resulting from that.

It reiterated that such actions threaten the stability of the Arabian Gulf region and its vital role in the global economy and energy supplies, as well as international peace and security.



The ministerial council called on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining regional and international peace and security, affirming the right of Arab countries to seek the issuance of a binding resolution for Iran to cease any action that obstructs maritime navigation.

It emphasized the rejection and condemnation of Iran's continued financing, arming, and mobilizing of militias affiliated with it in several Arab countries in service of its interests, which constitutes a serious threat to the security and stability of those countries and the region.

The Arab foreign ministers called on the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibility in preserving regional and international peace and security, ensuring accountability for attacks that deliberately target civilian facilities and civilian infrastructure, and working to fully implement Security Council Resolution No. (2817) of 2026, including demanding that Iran immediately cease all its blatant attacks against Arab countries and comply with its international obligations.



The ministerial council affirmed the inherent right of the affected Arab countries to self-defense, individually or collectively, in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter, and to take all measures to protect their sovereignty, security, and stability, emphasizing that the provisions of this resolution do not affect any rights or means of redress available to countries under international law.

The ministerial council tasked the Arab groups in international organizations, the councils of Arab ambassadors, and the Arab missions to the United Nations and other international forums to take urgent and coordinated actions at all levels to convey the content of this resolution to the capitals of the concerned countries and to the relevant regional and international organizations.

The Council of Arab Foreign Ministers requested the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States to follow up on the implementation of this resolution and to provide a report on it to the next session of the Council of the League of Arab States.