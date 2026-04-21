دان مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى وزراء الخارجية بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية السافرة بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة التي نفذتها الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية ضد أراضي المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، وسلطنة عُمان، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، وجمهورية العراق.

جاء ذلك في القرار الصادر عن اجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على المستوى الوزاري في دورته غير العادية التي عُقدت اليوم -عبر الاتصال المرئي- برئاسة مملكة البحرين، بشأن «الهجمات الإيرانية غير المشروعة ضد الدول العربية والتزامات الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية المترتبة بموجب القانون الدولي».

ودان وزراء الخارجية العرب التهديدات الإيرانية بإغلاق مضيقي هرمز وباب المندب، داعين مجلس الأمن إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤوليته في صون السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين وضمان المساءلة عن الهجمات التي تستهدف بشكل متعمد المنشآت المدنية والبنية التحتية المدنية.

وجدد المجلس الوزاري التأكيد على أن هذه الهجمات المتعمدة تشكل انتهاكاً جسيماً لسيادة تلك الدول، وتقوض السلم والأمن في المنطقة، وتمثل خرقاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي بما في ذلك القانون الدولي الإنساني وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، كما تشكل تهديداً خطيراً للسلم والأمن الدوليين.

وأشار المجلس إلى أن إيران لم تمتثل للطلب المُلزم الصادر عن مجلس الأمن في قراره رقم (2817) لعام 2026 بوقف هجماتها فوراً ضد الدول العربية، وأن استمرارها في الاستهداف المُتعمد للمدنيين والأعيان المدنية يشكل انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي، وبما في ذلك القانون الدولي الإنساني، وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وشدد القرار على أن إيران تتحمل المسؤولية الدولية الكاملة عن هجماتها غير المشروعة وغير المبررة ضد الدول العربية، وأنها ملزمة -بموجب قواعد القانون الدولي- بجبر الضرر الكامل عن جميع الأضرار والخسائر الناجمة عن تلك الهجمات، بما في ذلك -حسبما يقتضي الحال- الرد، والتعويض، والترضية.

وجدد المجلس الوزاري تأكيد دعم الدول العربية الكامل لحق الدول العربية المتضررة في اللجوء إلى المؤسسات الدولية والإقليمية لاستصدار قرارات تدين هذه الهجمات وتحمل إيران المسؤولية عن تبعاتها.

ودعا المجلس الهيئات العربية والإقليمية المختصة، بالتنسيق مع الدول المتضررة، إلى النظر في إنشاء آليات مناسبة لتوثيق الانتهاكات وتقييم الأضرار والخسائر ومتابعة السبل الكفيلة بجبر الضرر عبر الوسائل الدبلوماسية والقانونية وغيرها من الوسائل السلمية.

ودان القرار مجدداً الإجراءات والتهديدات الإيرانية الهادفة إلى إغلاق مضيقي هرمز وباب المندب باعتبارها انتهاكاً لأحكام القانون الدولي ولمبدأ حرية الملاحة في المضائق الدولية، وشدد على أن أي محاولة من جانب إيران لإعاقة المرور المشروع لحرية الملاحة بمثابة تهديد لأمن الممرات البحرية وأمن الطاقة الدولية وحريتها، مؤكداً في هذا الصدد حق الدول العربية في الدفاع عن سفنها ووسائل نقلها وفقاً للقانون الدولي.

وبين المجلس الوزاري أن أي محاولة من جانب إيران لإعاقة المرور المشروع وحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز يشكل فعلاً غير مشروع دولياً، وأن إيران تتحمل المسؤولية الدولية عن ذلك، ويترتب عليها، بموجب القانون الدولي، التزام بتقديم جبر كامل عن جميع الأضرار والإصابات والخسائر الاقتصادية الناجمة عن ذلك.

وجدد التأكيد أن تلك الإجراءات تهدد استقرار منطقة الخليج العربي ودورها الحيوي في الاقتصاد العالمي وإمدادات الطاقة، فضلاً عن السلم والأمن الدوليين.

ودعا المجلس الوزاري مجلس الأمن إلى تحمل مسؤولياته في حفظ السلم والأمن الإقليمي والدولي، مؤكداً حق الدول العربية في السعي لإصدار قرار ملزم لإيران بالكف عن اتخاذ أي إجراء يعوق حركة الملاحة البحرية.

وشدد على الرفض والاستنكار لاستمرار إيران في تمويل وتسليح وتحريك المليشيات التابعة لها في عدة دول عربية خدمةً لمصالحها، وبما يُشكل تهديداً خطيراً لأمن واستقرار تلك الدول والمنطقة.

ودعا وزراء الخارجية العرب مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤوليته في صون السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين، وضمان المساءلة عن الهجمات التي تستهدف بشكل متعمد المنشآت المدنية والبنية التحتية المدنية، والعمل على تنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2817) لعام 2026 تنفيذاً كاملاً، بما في ذلك مطالبة إيران بالوقف الفوري لجميع هجماتها السافرة ضد الدول العربية والامتثال لالتزاماتها الدولية.

وأكد المجلس الوزاري لوزراء الخارجية العرب على الحق الأصيل للدول العربية المتضررة في الدفاع عن النفس، فردياً أو جماعياً، وفقاً للمادة (51) من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وفي اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات لحماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، والتأكيد أن أحكام هذا القرار لا تمس بأي حقوق أو وسائل انتصاف متاحة للدول بموجب القانون الدولي.

وكلف المجلس الوزاري المجموعات العربية في المنظمات الدولية ومجالس السفراء العرب والبعثات العربية لدى الأمم المتحدة وغيرها من المحافل الدولية باتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة ومنسقة على جميع المستويات لنقل مضمون هذا القرار إلى عواصم الدول المعنية وإلى المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية المختصة.

وطلب مجلس وزراء الخارجية العرب من الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية متابعة تنفيذ هذا القرار وتقديم تقرير بشأنه إلى الدورة القادمة لمجلس جامعة الدول العربية.