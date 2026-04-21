The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by dozens of settlers and their raising of the Israeli occupation flag in its courtyards, in a blatant and serious violation of the sanctity of this holy place, and a blatant provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world.

He affirmed that these aggressive practices represent a flagrant assault and a blatant violation of all international laws and charters, reflecting systematic actions by the Israeli occupation forces to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Secretary-General emphasized the steadfast and supportive position of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the Palestinian cause, considering it the central issue, and its full support for the brotherly Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He called on the international community to bear its legal and moral responsibilities, and to take immediate and decisive action to stop these serious violations, provide the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people and their sanctities, and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for these illegal practices that undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.