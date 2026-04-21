أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين، وبأشد العبارات، اقتحام عشرات المستوطنين المسجد الأقصى المبارك، وقيامهم برفع علم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في باحاته، في انتهاكٍ سافرٍ وخطير لحرمة هذا المكان المقدس، واستفزازٍ صارخ لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.
وأكد أن هذه الممارسات العدوانية تمثل اعتداءً فاضحًا وانتهاكًا صارخًا لكل القوانين والمواثيق الدولية، وتعكس أفعالًا ممنهجة من قبل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وشدد الأمين العام على موقف مجلس التعاون الثابت والداعم للقضية الفلسطينية، باعتبارها القضية المركزية الأولى، ووقوفه الكامل إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في استعادة حقوقه المشروعة، وفي مقدمتها إقامة دولته المستقلة على حدود عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا لقرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبادرة السلام العربية.
ودعا المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، والتحرك الفوري والحازم لوقف هذه الانتهاكات الخطيرة، وتوفير الحماية الدولية اللازمة للشعب الفلسطيني ومقدساته، ومحاسبة قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية على هذه الممارسات غير القانونية التي من شأنها تقوض فرص تحقيق السلام العادل والشامل.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by dozens of settlers and their raising of the Israeli occupation flag in its courtyards, in a blatant and serious violation of the sanctity of this holy place, and a blatant provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world.
He affirmed that these aggressive practices represent a flagrant assault and a blatant violation of all international laws and charters, reflecting systematic actions by the Israeli occupation forces to undermine security and stability in the region.
The Secretary-General emphasized the steadfast and supportive position of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the Palestinian cause, considering it the central issue, and its full support for the brotherly Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
He called on the international community to bear its legal and moral responsibilities, and to take immediate and decisive action to stop these serious violations, provide the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people and their sanctities, and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for these illegal practices that undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.