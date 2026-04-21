أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين، وبأشد العبارات، اقتحام عشرات المستوطنين المسجد الأقصى المبارك، وقيامهم برفع علم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في باحاته، في انتهاكٍ سافرٍ وخطير لحرمة هذا المكان المقدس، واستفزازٍ صارخ لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.

وأكد أن هذه الممارسات العدوانية تمثل اعتداءً فاضحًا وانتهاكًا صارخًا لكل القوانين والمواثيق الدولية، وتعكس أفعالًا ممنهجة من قبل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وشدد الأمين العام على موقف مجلس التعاون الثابت والداعم للقضية الفلسطينية، باعتبارها القضية المركزية الأولى، ووقوفه الكامل إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في استعادة حقوقه المشروعة، وفي مقدمتها إقامة دولته المستقلة على حدود عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا لقرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبادرة السلام العربية.

ودعا المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، والتحرك الفوري والحازم لوقف هذه الانتهاكات الخطيرة، وتوفير الحماية الدولية اللازمة للشعب الفلسطيني ومقدساته، ومحاسبة قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية على هذه الممارسات غير القانونية التي من شأنها تقوض فرص تحقيق السلام العادل والشامل.