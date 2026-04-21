طالب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، إيران بالامتثال الفوري لقرار مجلس الأمن، وتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن الأضرار والخسائر الناتجة عن الهجمات غير المشروعة ضد الدول العربية، بما يستوجب التعويض وجبر الضرر وفقًا للقانون الدولي.

وخلال كلمة ألقاها عبر تقنية الفيديو، باجتماع مجلس الجامعة على المستوى الوزاري في دورته غير العادية، أكد أبو الغيط على أن هذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة لن تستمر، وأن الدول العربية ستتجاوز هذه الأزمة، لتخرج منها أكثر قوة وترابطًا وتعاضدًا، مؤكدًا أن الاجتماع لا يهدف فقط إلى تجديد إدانة الهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة، بل إلى مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بتحميل المعتدي كامل المسؤولية عن اعتداءاته غير القانونية وغير المبررة وغير المقبولة.

وأشار إلى أن إيران لم تمتثل لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2817) الصادر في 11 مارس الماضي، ولم تعترف بأن اعتداءاتها على الدول العربية في الخليج والأردن والعراق تمثل خرقًا جسيمًا للقانون الدولي وانتهاكًا مرفوضًا لسيادة الدول، فضلًا عن كونها تجاوزًا صارخًا لقواعد حسن الجوار.

وشدد أبو الغيط على أن الدول العربية لم تكن ولن تكون رهينة بيد إيران لتصفية الحسابات، معتبرًا أن التصورات التي تروج لها طهران بشأن التحكم في الخليج العربي وفي مضيق هرمز باطلة قانونًا، ولا تستند إلى أي مبرر، ومرفوضة بشكل قاطع.

وأوضح أن حرية الملاحة في المضايق والممرات الدولية، وعلى رأسها مضيق هرمز، مكفولة بموجب القانون الدولي، بل تُعد من ركائز قانون البحار، مؤكدًا أنه لا يحق لإيران ادعاء السيطرة على هذا الممر الحيوي، وأن أي إجراءات لفرض قيود أو قواعد تمييزية للمرور لا تستند إلى أساس قانوني أو عرفي.

وأضاف أن جامعة الدول العربية تعتبر الاعتداء على أي دولة عربية أو تهديد المدنيين وترويعهم اعتداءً على جميع الدول العربية، مشددًا على وحدة الصف العربي والتضامن الكامل مع الدول التي تعرضت لهذه الهجمات، وتقدير صمود شعوبها وقياداتها في مواجهة اعتداءات لم تلتزم – بحسب وصفه – بأبسط أخلاقيات الحرب، حيث استهدفت المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية دون تمييز.