The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called on Iran to immediately comply with the Security Council resolution and to bear full responsibility for the damages and losses resulting from the unlawful attacks against Arab countries, which necessitate compensation and reparation in accordance with international law.

During a speech delivered via video at the extraordinary ministerial session of the Arab League Council, Aboul Gheit emphasized that these brutal assaults will not continue, and that Arab countries will overcome this crisis, emerging from it stronger, more united, and more supportive of one another. He affirmed that the meeting aims not only to renew condemnation of the Iranian criminal attacks but also to demand that the international community hold the aggressor fully accountable for its illegal, unjustified, and unacceptable assaults.

He pointed out that Iran has not complied with Security Council Resolution No. (2817) issued on March 11, and has not acknowledged that its assaults on Arab countries in the Gulf, Jordan, and Iraq represent a serious violation of international law and an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of states, in addition to being a blatant disregard for the rules of good neighborliness.

Aboul Gheit stressed that Arab countries have not been and will not be held hostage by Iran for settling scores, considering that the notions promoted by Tehran regarding control over the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are legally invalid, lack any justification, and are categorically rejected.

He clarified that freedom of navigation in straits and international passages, foremost among them the Strait of Hormuz, is guaranteed under international law and is considered one of the pillars of maritime law, asserting that Iran has no right to claim control over this vital passage, and that any measures to impose restrictions or discriminatory rules for passage lack legal or customary basis.

He added that the Arab League considers an attack on any Arab country or the threat and intimidation of civilians to be an attack on all Arab countries, emphasizing Arab unity and full solidarity with the countries that have faced these attacks, and appreciating the resilience of their peoples and leaders in the face of assaults that, as he described, have not adhered to the simplest ethics of war, as they targeted civilians and civilian facilities indiscriminately.