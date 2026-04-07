The British Reform Party has threatened to stop issuing visas to citizens of any country that continues to demand reparations from the United Kingdom for its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade, considering these demands "humiliating" and "an attempt to drain the British treasury."

Party spokesperson for internal affairs, Diaa Youssef, stated in remarks published by British media today that the Reform Party will implement a "lock on reparations" policy as soon as it wins the next general election.

He added, "The bank is closed and the doors are locked," pointing out that the previous Conservative and Labour governments issued 3.8 million visas over the past two decades to citizens from countries demanding reparations, in addition to providing £6.6 billion in foreign aid to these countries.

The countries in question include several Caribbean nations (such as Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, and the Bahamas) and some African countries (such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya), which are demanding that Britain pay reparations estimated in some cases to reach trillions of dollars for its role in the centuries-long slave trade.

Youssef described the reparations demands as "an insult" and "an attempt to weaponize history against Britain," emphasizing that the party will not allow "bullying" of the United Kingdom on the international stage, referring to the recent United Nations vote that called on former colonial countries to pay reparations and issue a formal apology.

This threat comes amid a rising international debate over reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, in which Britain played a significant role between the 16th and 19th centuries, transporting millions of Africans as slaves to its colonies in the Caribbean and America, before abolishing the slave trade in 1807 and ending slavery itself in its empire in 1833.

In recent years, Caribbean countries have formed an official committee demanding "restorative justice" from Britain and other European countries, including apologies, financial compensation, and developmental programs. Some African nations have also joined these demands, especially following United Nations resolutions calling for "serious dialogue" on reparations.

The British Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, adopts a hardline right-wing political stance on immigration and national sovereignty, and this announcement is part of its electoral campaign to attract voters who are angry about high levels of immigration and foreign aid amid an economic crisis and social tensions within Britain.