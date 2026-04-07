هدّد حزب الإصلاح البريطاني بوقف إصدار التأشيرات لمواطني أي دولة تستمر في المطالبة بتعويضات من المملكة المتحدة عن دورها التاريخي في تجارة الرقيق عبر المحيط الأطلسي، معتبراً هذه المطالب «مهينة» و«محاولة لاستنزاف الخزانة البريطانية».

وقال المتحدث باسم الحزب في الشؤون الداخلية، ضياء يوسف، في تصريحات نشرتها وسائل إعلام بريطانية اليوم، إن حزب الإصلاح سيطبق سياسة «القفل على التعويضات» فور فوزه في الانتخابات العامة المقبلة.

وأضاف: «البنك مغلق والأبواب مقفلة»، مشيراً إلى أن حكومتي المحافظين والعمال السابقتين أصدرتا 3.8 مليون تأشيرة خلال العقدين الماضيين لمواطنين من دول تطالب بالتعويضات، إضافة إلى تقديم 6.6 مليار جنيه إسترليني مساعدات خارجية لهذه الدول.

وتشمل الدول المعنية عدداً من دول منطقة الكاريبي (مثل جامايكا وبربادوس وغيانا والباهاما) وبعض الدول الأفريقية (مثل نيجيريا وغانا وكينيا)، التي تطالب بريطانيا بدفع تعويضات تصل في بعض التقديرات إلى تريليونات الدولارات عن دورها في تجارة الرقيق التي استمرت قروناً.

ووصف يوسف مطالب التعويضات بأنها «إهانة» و«محاولة لاستخدام التاريخ سلاحاً ضد بريطانيا»، مؤكداً أن الحزب لن يسمح بـ«التنمر» على المملكة المتحدة على الساحة الدولية، مشيراً إلى تصويت الأمم المتحدة الأخير الذي دعا الدول الاستعمارية السابقة إلى دفع تعويضات وتقديم اعتذار رسمي.

يأتي هذا التهديد في سياق تصاعد الجدل الدولي حول التعويضات عن تجارة الرقيق عبر الأطلسي، التي شاركت فيها بريطانيا بشكل كبير بين القرنين السادس عشر والتاسع عشر، إذ نقلت بريطانيا ملايين الأفارقة رقيقاً إلى مستعمراتها في الكاريبي وأمريكا، قبل أن تلغي تجارة الرقيق عام 1807 وتُلغي الرق نفسه في إمبراطوريتها عام 1833.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، شكلت دول الكاريبي لجنة رسمية تطالب بريطانيا ودولاً أوروبية أخرى بـ«عدالة تعويضية» تشمل الاعتذار، التعويض المالي، وبرامج تنموية، كما انضمت بعض الدول الأفريقية إلى هذه المطالب، خصوصاً بعد قرارات الأمم المتحدة التي دعت إلى «حوار جاد» حول التعويضات.

ويتبنى حزب الإصلاح البريطاني، بقيادة نيجل فاراج، خطاً سياسياً يمينياً متشدداً في قضايا الهجرة والسيادة الوطنية، ويُعد هذا الإعلان جزءاً من حملته الانتخابية لجذب الناخبين الذين يشعرون بالغضب من مستويات الهجرة العالية والمساعدات الخارجية، وسط أزمة اقتصادية وتوترات اجتماعية داخل بريطانيا.