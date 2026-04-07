هدّد حزب الإصلاح البريطاني بوقف إصدار التأشيرات لمواطني أي دولة تستمر في المطالبة بتعويضات من المملكة المتحدة عن دورها التاريخي في تجارة الرقيق عبر المحيط الأطلسي، معتبراً هذه المطالب «مهينة» و«محاولة لاستنزاف الخزانة البريطانية».
وقال المتحدث باسم الحزب في الشؤون الداخلية، ضياء يوسف، في تصريحات نشرتها وسائل إعلام بريطانية اليوم، إن حزب الإصلاح سيطبق سياسة «القفل على التعويضات» فور فوزه في الانتخابات العامة المقبلة.
وأضاف: «البنك مغلق والأبواب مقفلة»، مشيراً إلى أن حكومتي المحافظين والعمال السابقتين أصدرتا 3.8 مليون تأشيرة خلال العقدين الماضيين لمواطنين من دول تطالب بالتعويضات، إضافة إلى تقديم 6.6 مليار جنيه إسترليني مساعدات خارجية لهذه الدول.
وتشمل الدول المعنية عدداً من دول منطقة الكاريبي (مثل جامايكا وبربادوس وغيانا والباهاما) وبعض الدول الأفريقية (مثل نيجيريا وغانا وكينيا)، التي تطالب بريطانيا بدفع تعويضات تصل في بعض التقديرات إلى تريليونات الدولارات عن دورها في تجارة الرقيق التي استمرت قروناً.
ووصف يوسف مطالب التعويضات بأنها «إهانة» و«محاولة لاستخدام التاريخ سلاحاً ضد بريطانيا»، مؤكداً أن الحزب لن يسمح بـ«التنمر» على المملكة المتحدة على الساحة الدولية، مشيراً إلى تصويت الأمم المتحدة الأخير الذي دعا الدول الاستعمارية السابقة إلى دفع تعويضات وتقديم اعتذار رسمي.
يأتي هذا التهديد في سياق تصاعد الجدل الدولي حول التعويضات عن تجارة الرقيق عبر الأطلسي، التي شاركت فيها بريطانيا بشكل كبير بين القرنين السادس عشر والتاسع عشر، إذ نقلت بريطانيا ملايين الأفارقة رقيقاً إلى مستعمراتها في الكاريبي وأمريكا، قبل أن تلغي تجارة الرقيق عام 1807 وتُلغي الرق نفسه في إمبراطوريتها عام 1833.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، شكلت دول الكاريبي لجنة رسمية تطالب بريطانيا ودولاً أوروبية أخرى بـ«عدالة تعويضية» تشمل الاعتذار، التعويض المالي، وبرامج تنموية، كما انضمت بعض الدول الأفريقية إلى هذه المطالب، خصوصاً بعد قرارات الأمم المتحدة التي دعت إلى «حوار جاد» حول التعويضات.
ويتبنى حزب الإصلاح البريطاني، بقيادة نيجل فاراج، خطاً سياسياً يمينياً متشدداً في قضايا الهجرة والسيادة الوطنية، ويُعد هذا الإعلان جزءاً من حملته الانتخابية لجذب الناخبين الذين يشعرون بالغضب من مستويات الهجرة العالية والمساعدات الخارجية، وسط أزمة اقتصادية وتوترات اجتماعية داخل بريطانيا.
The British Reform Party has threatened to stop issuing visas to citizens of any country that continues to demand reparations from the United Kingdom for its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade, considering these demands "humiliating" and "an attempt to drain the British treasury."
Party spokesperson for internal affairs, Diaa Youssef, stated in remarks published by British media today that the Reform Party will implement a "lock on reparations" policy as soon as it wins the next general election.
He added, "The bank is closed and the doors are locked," pointing out that the previous Conservative and Labour governments issued 3.8 million visas over the past two decades to citizens from countries demanding reparations, in addition to providing £6.6 billion in foreign aid to these countries.
The countries in question include several Caribbean nations (such as Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, and the Bahamas) and some African countries (such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya), which are demanding that Britain pay reparations estimated in some cases to reach trillions of dollars for its role in the centuries-long slave trade.
Youssef described the reparations demands as "an insult" and "an attempt to weaponize history against Britain," emphasizing that the party will not allow "bullying" of the United Kingdom on the international stage, referring to the recent United Nations vote that called on former colonial countries to pay reparations and issue a formal apology.
This threat comes amid a rising international debate over reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, in which Britain played a significant role between the 16th and 19th centuries, transporting millions of Africans as slaves to its colonies in the Caribbean and America, before abolishing the slave trade in 1807 and ending slavery itself in its empire in 1833.
In recent years, Caribbean countries have formed an official committee demanding "restorative justice" from Britain and other European countries, including apologies, financial compensation, and developmental programs. Some African nations have also joined these demands, especially following United Nations resolutions calling for "serious dialogue" on reparations.
The British Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, adopts a hardline right-wing political stance on immigration and national sovereignty, and this announcement is part of its electoral campaign to attract voters who are angry about high levels of immigration and foreign aid amid an economic crisis and social tensions within Britain.