أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأييده لعضو الحزب الجمهوري ومقدم البرامج السابق في شبكة «Fox News» ستيف هيلتون، لتولي منصب حاكم ولاية كاليفورنيا، من بين مجموعة كبيرة من المرشحين المتنافسين على خلافة الحاكم الحالي جافين نيوسوم، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
ضربة للمرشح الجمهوري الأبرز
وقال ترمب في منشور على حسابه بمنصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم الإثنين: «أعرف وأحترم ستيف هيلتون، المرشح لمنصب حاكم كاليفورنيا، منذ سنوات عدة. إنه رجل نبيل حقاً، شاهد هذه الولاية العظيمة وهي تتدهور. يستطيع ستيف تغيير الوضع قبل فوات الأوان، وبصفتي رئيساً، سأساعده على ذلك».
ويمثل تأييد ترمب ضربة قوية للمرشح الجمهوري الأبرز الآخر في السباق وهو تشاد بيانكو، قائد شرطة مقاطعة ريفرسايد، الذي حصل على المركز الثاني بفارق ضئيل جداً عن هيلتون.
ولاية ذات أغلبية ديمقراطية
ويعزز تأييد الرئيس ترمب الدعم الجمهوري لهيلتون، ويُقلل من احتمالية حدوث نتيجة غير معتادة في هذه الولاية ذات الأغلبية الديمقراطية.
وحسب قوانين الانتخابات في كاليفورنيا، فإنه لا يظهر على ورقة الاقتراع في الانتخابات العامة إلا المرشحان الحاصلان على أعلى الأصوات في الانتخابات التمهيدية التي تُجرى في 2 يونيو القادم، بغض النظر عن انتمائهما الحزبي. وأظهرت استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة تقدم هيلتون وبيانكو على منافسي الحزب الديمقراطي.
من هو ستيف هيلتون؟
هيلتون، المولود في المملكة المتحدة وابن لاجئين من المجر الشيوعية، عمل سابقاً في حزب المحافظين وشغل منصب مستشار لرئيس الوزراء آنذاك ديفيد كاميرون.
وانتقل هيلتون إلى كاليفورنيا في عام 2012 مع زوجته راشيل ويتستون، وهي مستشارة سابقة لحزب المحافظين البريطاني، التي أصبحت متحدثة باسم شركات التكنولوجيا، وعملت لفترات في «قوقل» و«فيسبوك» و«أوبر» و«نتفليكس».
وتشتت الدعم الديمقراطي في استطلاعات الرأي بين 8 مرشحين، ما دفع رئيس الحزب في الولاية إلى حث المرشحين الأقل حظاً في استطلاعات الرأي على الانسحاب بحلول 15 أبريل الجاري.
وحقق هيلتون (56 عاماً)، تقدماً ملحوظاً مع مانحين بارزين مثل مؤسس شركة «فوكس» روبرت مردوخ، ولاعب الجولف فيل ميكلسون.
وتفوقت حملته في جمع التبرعات على حملة بيانكو، التي فشلت في حشد نفس المستوى من الدعم من المانحين الأثرياء، وفقاً للبيانات المقدمة إلى وزير خارجية ولاية كاليفورنيا.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his support for Republican party member and former host on the "Fox News" network, Steve Hilton, to take over as Governor of California, among a large group of candidates competing to succeed current Governor Gavin Newsom, according to Bloomberg.
A Blow to the Leading Republican Candidate
Trump said in a post on his "Truth Social" account today, Monday: "I have known and respected Steve Hilton, the candidate for Governor of California, for many years. He is truly a noble man, having witnessed this great state deteriorate. Steve can change the situation before it’s too late, and as President, I will help him do that."
Trump's endorsement represents a significant blow to another leading Republican candidate in the race, Chad Bianco, the Riverside County Sheriff, who came in a very close second to Hilton.
A State with a Democratic Majority
The President's endorsement bolsters Republican support for Hilton and reduces the likelihood of an unusual outcome in this predominantly Democratic state.
According to California election laws, only the top two candidates with the highest votes in the primary elections held on June 2 will appear on the ballot in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation. Recent polls have shown Hilton and Bianco leading over their Democratic party competitors.
Who is Steve Hilton?
Hilton, born in the United Kingdom to refugees from communist Hungary, previously worked for the Conservative Party and served as an advisor to then-Prime Minister David Cameron.
Hilton moved to California in 2012 with his wife Rachel Whetstone, a former advisor to the British Conservative Party, who became a spokesperson for technology companies and worked for periods at "Google," "Facebook," "Uber," and "Netflix."
Democratic support has been fragmented in polls among 8 candidates, prompting the party's state chairman to urge less favored candidates in the polls to withdraw by April 15.
Hilton (56 years old) has made notable progress with prominent donors such as "Fox" founder Rupert Murdoch and golfer Phil Mickelson.
His campaign has outperformed Bianco's fundraising efforts, which failed to rally the same level of support from wealthy donors, according to data submitted to the California Secretary of State.