أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأييده لعضو الحزب الجمهوري ومقدم البرامج السابق في شبكة «Fox News» ستيف هيلتون، لتولي منصب حاكم ولاية كاليفورنيا، من بين مجموعة كبيرة من المرشحين المتنافسين على خلافة الحاكم الحالي جافين نيوسوم، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


ضربة للمرشح الجمهوري الأبرز


وقال ترمب في منشور على حسابه بمنصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم الإثنين: «أعرف وأحترم ستيف هيلتون، المرشح لمنصب حاكم كاليفورنيا، منذ سنوات عدة. إنه رجل نبيل حقاً، شاهد هذه الولاية العظيمة وهي تتدهور. يستطيع ستيف تغيير الوضع قبل فوات الأوان، وبصفتي رئيساً، سأساعده على ذلك».


ويمثل تأييد ترمب ضربة قوية للمرشح الجمهوري الأبرز الآخر في السباق وهو تشاد بيانكو، قائد شرطة مقاطعة ريفرسايد، الذي حصل على المركز الثاني بفارق ضئيل جداً عن هيلتون.


ولاية ذات أغلبية ديمقراطية


ويعزز تأييد الرئيس ترمب الدعم الجمهوري لهيلتون، ويُقلل من احتمالية حدوث نتيجة غير معتادة في هذه الولاية ذات الأغلبية الديمقراطية.


وحسب قوانين الانتخابات في كاليفورنيا، فإنه لا يظهر على ورقة الاقتراع في الانتخابات العامة إلا المرشحان الحاصلان على أعلى الأصوات في الانتخابات التمهيدية التي تُجرى في 2 يونيو القادم، بغض النظر عن انتمائهما الحزبي. وأظهرت استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة تقدم هيلتون وبيانكو على منافسي الحزب الديمقراطي.


من هو ستيف هيلتون؟


هيلتون، المولود في المملكة المتحدة وابن لاجئين من المجر الشيوعية، عمل سابقاً في حزب المحافظين وشغل منصب مستشار لرئيس الوزراء آنذاك ديفيد كاميرون.


وانتقل هيلتون إلى كاليفورنيا في عام 2012 مع زوجته راشيل ويتستون، وهي مستشارة سابقة لحزب المحافظين البريطاني، التي أصبحت متحدثة باسم شركات التكنولوجيا، وعملت لفترات في «قوقل» و«فيسبوك» و«أوبر» و«نتفليكس».


وتشتت الدعم الديمقراطي في استطلاعات الرأي بين 8 مرشحين، ما دفع رئيس الحزب في الولاية إلى حث المرشحين الأقل حظاً في استطلاعات الرأي على الانسحاب بحلول 15 أبريل الجاري.


وحقق هيلتون (56 عاماً)، تقدماً ملحوظاً مع مانحين بارزين مثل مؤسس شركة «فوكس» روبرت مردوخ، ولاعب الجولف فيل ميكلسون.


وتفوقت حملته في جمع التبرعات على حملة بيانكو، التي فشلت في حشد نفس المستوى من الدعم من المانحين الأثرياء، وفقاً للبيانات المقدمة إلى وزير خارجية ولاية كاليفورنيا.