U.S. President Donald Trump announced his support for Republican party member and former host on the "Fox News" network, Steve Hilton, to take over as Governor of California, among a large group of candidates competing to succeed current Governor Gavin Newsom, according to Bloomberg.



A Blow to the Leading Republican Candidate



Trump said in a post on his "Truth Social" account today, Monday: "I have known and respected Steve Hilton, the candidate for Governor of California, for many years. He is truly a noble man, having witnessed this great state deteriorate. Steve can change the situation before it’s too late, and as President, I will help him do that."



Trump's endorsement represents a significant blow to another leading Republican candidate in the race, Chad Bianco, the Riverside County Sheriff, who came in a very close second to Hilton.



A State with a Democratic Majority



The President's endorsement bolsters Republican support for Hilton and reduces the likelihood of an unusual outcome in this predominantly Democratic state.



According to California election laws, only the top two candidates with the highest votes in the primary elections held on June 2 will appear on the ballot in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation. Recent polls have shown Hilton and Bianco leading over their Democratic party competitors.



Who is Steve Hilton?



Hilton, born in the United Kingdom to refugees from communist Hungary, previously worked for the Conservative Party and served as an advisor to then-Prime Minister David Cameron.



Hilton moved to California in 2012 with his wife Rachel Whetstone, a former advisor to the British Conservative Party, who became a spokesperson for technology companies and worked for periods at "Google," "Facebook," "Uber," and "Netflix."



Democratic support has been fragmented in polls among 8 candidates, prompting the party's state chairman to urge less favored candidates in the polls to withdraw by April 15.



Hilton (56 years old) has made notable progress with prominent donors such as "Fox" founder Rupert Murdoch and golfer Phil Mickelson.



His campaign has outperformed Bianco's fundraising efforts, which failed to rally the same level of support from wealthy donors, according to data submitted to the California Secretary of State.