Hulu has decided not to move forward with the production of the series Group Chat, which is co-produced by Kim Kardashian, despite its development over the past few years. According to media reports, the platform will not be picking up the pilot episode of the comedy inspired by La La Anthony's book.

Crises Manager

The project was announced about two years ago as part of a collaboration agreement between Kim Kardashian and 20th Television, with Kenya Barris, known for the series Black-ish, writing it.

La La Anthony was set to star, alongside Kim Kardashian appearing as a guest star and narrator of the events, with a cast that included Yaya DaCosta, Melanie Liburd, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Stephanie Soo.

The series revolves around a successful crisis manager in San Francisco whose life turns upside down due to her husband's scandal, leading her to turn to her three friends in a journey that reflects the challenges of relationships, ambition, motherhood, and new beginnings.

Comedy Series

Despite the cancellation of the project, the collaboration between Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony is still ongoing, as they are currently working on developing a new comedy series written by Tracy Oliver for the Hulu platform.