قررت منصة Hulu عدم المضي قدماً في إنتاج مسلسل Group Chat، الذي تشارك في إنتاجه كيم كارداشيان، رغم تطويره خلال السنوات الماضية. وبحسب ما كشفته تقارير إعلامية، فإن المنصة لن تعتمد الحلقة التجريبية للعمل الكوميدي، المستوحى من كتاب لا لا أنتوني.

مديرة أزمات

وأُعلن عن المشروع قبل نحو عامين ضمن اتفاقية تعاون بين كيم كارداشيان وشركة 20th Television، إذ تولى كتابته كينيا باريس، المعروف بمسلسل Black-ish.

وكان من المقرر أن تلعب لا لا أنتوني دور البطولة، إلى جانب مشاركة كيم كارداشيان كضيفة شرف وراوية للأحداث، بمشاركة عدد من النجوم، من بينهم يايا داكوستا، وميلاني ليبورد، وريبيكا ريتنهاوس، وستيفاني سوغانامي.

وتدور أحداث المسلسل حول مديرة أزمات ناجحة في سان فرانسيسكو، تنقلب حياتها رأساً على عقب إثر فضيحة زوجها، لتلجأ إلى صديقاتها الثلاث في رحلة تعكس تحديات العلاقات والطموح والأمومة وبدايات الحياة الجديدة.

مسلسل كوميدي

ورغم إلغاء المشروع، لا يزال التعاون قائماً بين كيم كارداشيان ولا لا أنتوني، إذ تعملان حالياً على تطوير مسلسل كوميدي جديد من تأليف تريسي أوليفر لمنصة «هولو».