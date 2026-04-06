قررت منصة Hulu عدم المضي قدماً في إنتاج مسلسل Group Chat، الذي تشارك في إنتاجه كيم كارداشيان، رغم تطويره خلال السنوات الماضية. وبحسب ما كشفته تقارير إعلامية، فإن المنصة لن تعتمد الحلقة التجريبية للعمل الكوميدي، المستوحى من كتاب لا لا أنتوني.
مديرة أزمات
وأُعلن عن المشروع قبل نحو عامين ضمن اتفاقية تعاون بين كيم كارداشيان وشركة 20th Television، إذ تولى كتابته كينيا باريس، المعروف بمسلسل Black-ish.
وكان من المقرر أن تلعب لا لا أنتوني دور البطولة، إلى جانب مشاركة كيم كارداشيان كضيفة شرف وراوية للأحداث، بمشاركة عدد من النجوم، من بينهم يايا داكوستا، وميلاني ليبورد، وريبيكا ريتنهاوس، وستيفاني سوغانامي.
وتدور أحداث المسلسل حول مديرة أزمات ناجحة في سان فرانسيسكو، تنقلب حياتها رأساً على عقب إثر فضيحة زوجها، لتلجأ إلى صديقاتها الثلاث في رحلة تعكس تحديات العلاقات والطموح والأمومة وبدايات الحياة الجديدة.
مسلسل كوميدي
ورغم إلغاء المشروع، لا يزال التعاون قائماً بين كيم كارداشيان ولا لا أنتوني، إذ تعملان حالياً على تطوير مسلسل كوميدي جديد من تأليف تريسي أوليفر لمنصة «هولو».
Hulu has decided not to move forward with the production of the series Group Chat, which is co-produced by Kim Kardashian, despite its development over the past few years. According to media reports, the platform will not be picking up the pilot episode of the comedy inspired by La La Anthony's book.
Crises Manager
The project was announced about two years ago as part of a collaboration agreement between Kim Kardashian and 20th Television, with Kenya Barris, known for the series Black-ish, writing it.
La La Anthony was set to star, alongside Kim Kardashian appearing as a guest star and narrator of the events, with a cast that included Yaya DaCosta, Melanie Liburd, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Stephanie Soo.
The series revolves around a successful crisis manager in San Francisco whose life turns upside down due to her husband's scandal, leading her to turn to her three friends in a journey that reflects the challenges of relationships, ambition, motherhood, and new beginnings.
Comedy Series
Despite the cancellation of the project, the collaboration between Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony is still ongoing, as they are currently working on developing a new comedy series written by Tracy Oliver for the Hulu platform.