The head of the Media Syndicate in Egypt, media figure Dr. Tarek Saada, issued a decision today (Monday) to summon the host of the "Cipher" program on Al-Shams Media Channel, Ola Shousha, for questioning regarding her professional violations and her altercation with a guest during one of the episodes in the studio. The producer and director of the "Cipher" program were also summoned for investigation, as they allowed this telephone intervention with its transgressions without any professional intervention from them on air.

Guest Selection

The Media Syndicate urged all media outlets in a statement it issued to exercise accuracy and professional diligence in selecting and choosing guests in studios, in order to ensure the delivery of a media message that befits the Egyptian and Arab audience.

Details of the Altercation

A heated verbal altercation occurred live on air between media figure Ola Shousha and lawyer Ahmed Hamad (the lawyer for Mohamed Adel in the Naira Ashraf case previously) during her program "Cipher" yesterday. The disagreement arose when Shousha attempted to take a phone call to respond to the lawyer's statements, which he strongly rejected, affirming a prior agreement with the program's organizers not to take calls. As the tension escalated, Ola Shousha lost her composure, telling the lawyer: "You are a liar... and you are nervous and scared," considering that his manner of speaking was not appropriate for the program.

As a result of the sharp confrontation and their inability to continue the dialogue, Ola Shousha decided to cancel the segment and apologize to the viewers for this mistake on air.