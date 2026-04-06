أصدر نقيب الإعلاميين بمصر الإعلامي الدكتور طارق سعدة، اليوم (الإثنين)، قراراً باستدعاء مقدمة برنامج الشفرة على قناة الشمس الإعلامية علا شوشة؛ للتحقيق معها لارتكابها مخالفات مهنية وتراشقها مع ضيف إحدى الحلقات في الاستوديو، واستدعاء معد ومخرج برنامج الشفرة للتحقيق، وذلك لسماحهما بهذه المداخلة التليفونية بتجاوزاتها دون تدخل مهني منهما على الهواء.

اختيار الضيوف

وأهابت نقابة الإعلاميين في بيان أصدرته، بجميع الوسائل الإعلامية بتحري الدقة والاجتهاد المهني في انتقاء واختيار الضيوف في الاستوديوهات، وذلك لضمان تقديم رسالة إعلامية تليق بالمتلقي المصري والعربي.

تفاصيل المشادة

ووقعت مشادة كلامية حادة على الهواء مباشرة بين الإعلامية علا شوشة والمحامي أحمد حمد (محامي محمد عادل في قضية نيرة أشرف سابقاً) خلال برنامجها «الشفرة» أمس، ونشب الخلاف عندما حاولت شوشة تلقي مداخلة هاتفية للرد على تصريحات المحامي وهو ما رفضه بشدة، مؤكداً الاتفاق المسبق مع القائمين على البرنامج بعدم تلقي مداخلات، ومع تصاعد التوتر خرجت علا شوشة عن شعورها قائلة للمحامي: «أنت كداب.. وأنت متوتر وخايف»، معتبرة أن أسلوبه في الحديث لا يليق بالبرنامج.

ونتيجة للصدام الحاد وعدم قدرتهما على إكمال الحوار، قررت علا شوشة إلغاء الفقرة والاعتذار للمشاهدين عن هذا الخطأ على الهواء.