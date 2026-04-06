The Family Court in the Sixth of October City in Giza issued a ruling obligating the Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hegazy to pay a monthly child support of 5,000 Egyptian pounds for his child, in the lawsuit filed by his wife Rana Tarek.

Rana's Appeal

Rana Tarek has filed an appeal against the court's decision, claiming that the amount set is much lower than her child's expenses and does not match the monthly income of artist Mahmoud Hegazy.

This crisis is not the first between Mahmoud Hegazy and his wife; last March, the Misdemeanor Court sentenced Mahmoud Hegazy to six months in prison, with a bail of 5,000 pounds, and obligated him to pay a temporary civil compensation of 5,000 pounds, in the case filed against him for assaulting his wife, Rana Tarek.

Assault and Attempted Rape

On another note, Hegazy is facing another case after a foreign girl of Egyptian descent accused him of assaulting her and attempting to rape her inside one of the major hotels in Cairo. The case was referred to the Public Prosecution, which initiated investigations, released him on bail, and then referred Hegazy to the competent criminal court.

Mahmoud Hegazy is an Egyptian artist born in Cairo in 1989, and he graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts after studying acting and directing.

He has participated in many artistic works, including: the film "Harb Karmooz," "Souq Al Jumaa," "Huroob Idtiraari," the series "Kalbash," "Saraya Abdeen," and other artistic works.