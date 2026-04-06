أصدرت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر بالجيزة حكماً بإلزام الفنان المصري محمود حجازي بدفع نفقة رعاية صغير لصالح طفله، قدرها 5 آلاف جنيه شهرياً، وذلك في الدعوى التي رفعتها زوجته رنا طارق.

استئناف رنا

وتقدمت رنا طارق باستئناف على قرار المحكمة، مدعية أن المبلغ المقدر أقل بكثير من نفقات طفلها، كما أنه لا يتناسب مع الدخل الشهري للفنان محمود حجازي.

وهذه الأزمة ليست الأولى بين محمود حجازي وزوجته، ففي مارس الماضي قضت محكمة الجنح بحبس محمود حجازي لمدة 6 أشهر، مع كفالة قدرها 5 آلاف جنيه، وإلزامه بدفع تعويض مدني مؤقت قيمته 5 آلاف جنيه، وذلك في القضية المقامة ضده بتهمة التعدي بالضرب على زوجته رنا طارق.

اغتصاب وتعدٍ

من جهة ثانية، يواجه حجازي قضية أخرى بعدما اتهمته فتاة أجنبية من أصول مصرية بالتعدي عليها ومحاولة اغتصابها داخل أحد الفنادق الكبرى بالقاهرة، وأحيلت القضية للنيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات بها، وأخلت سبيله على ذمة القضية، وأحالت بعدها حجازي إلى المحكمة الجنائية المختصة.

ومحمود حجازي فنان مصري وُلد بالقاهرة في 1989، وتخرج في معهد الفنون المسرحية بعد دراسة التمثيل والإخراج.

وشارك في العديد من الأعمال الفنية، منها: فيلم «حرب كرموز»، «سوق الجمعة»، «هروب اضطراري»، مسلسل «كلبش»، «سرايا عابدين»، وغيرها من الأعمال الفنية.