استعرض الفنان المصري باسم سمرة محطات مهمة في مشواره الفني خلال لقائه ببرنامج صاحبة السعادة مع إسعاد يونس، مستعيداً كواليس تعاونه مع المخرج الراحل يوسف شاهين، الذي نصحه بترك التمثيل والتوجه للإخراج، لكنه تمسك بحلمه ممثلاً، ليمازحه شاهين حينها بعبارته الشهيرة: «إنت مبتفهمش حاجة».

نصائح للشباب

ووجه سمرة نصائح لعدد من نجوم جيل الشباب، مشيراً إلى أن طه دسوقي وعصام عمر يمتلكان موهبة واضحة وأدوات قوية تؤهلهما للنجاح، لكن التردد والخوف من الخطأ قد يحدّان من انطلاقتهما بشكل كامل.

وقال خلال اللقاء «أحمد مالك بحاجة إلى التواضع والتركيز أكثر على تطوير نفسه وخوض تجارب متنوعة»، فيما أكد أن أحمد بحر يتمتع بخفة دم، لكنه لا يزال في حاجة إلى صقل موهبته واكتساب خبرات أوسع.

تامر والإخراج

كما انتقد اتجاه تامر حسني لتولي مهمات الإخراج، معتبراً أن تعدد الأدوار قد يؤثر على جودة العمل، مشدداً على أهمية وجود رؤية نقدية خارجية قاسية لتحقيق توازن فني أفضل.

آخر الأعمال

ويشارك سمرة في فيلم «برشامة» المعروض حالياً في صالات السينما من بطولة الفنان هشام ماجد، ريهام عبدالغفور، مصطفى غريب، حاتم صلاح، وغيرهم، وتأليف شيرين وخالد دياب، وإخراج خالد دياب.