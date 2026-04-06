The Egyptian artist Basem Samra reviewed important milestones in his artistic journey during his appearance on the program "Sahibat Al-Saada" with Esaad Younis, recalling the behind-the-scenes of his collaboration with the late director Youssef Chahine, who advised him to leave acting and turn to directing. However, he held on to his dream of being an actor, prompting Chahine to jokingly say at the time: "You don't understand anything."

Advice for the Youth

Samra offered advice to several young stars, pointing out that Taha Desouki and Essam Omar possess clear talent and strong tools that qualify them for success, but hesitation and fear of making mistakes may limit their full potential.

He said during the interview, "Ahmed Malek needs to be more humble and focus on developing himself and taking on diverse experiences," while he confirmed that Ahmed Bahar has a good sense of humor, but still needs to refine his talent and gain broader experiences.

Tamer and Directing

He also criticized Tamer Hosny's move to take on directing duties, considering that taking on multiple roles may affect the quality of the work, emphasizing the importance of having a harsh external critical vision to achieve better artistic balance.

Latest Works

Samra is participating in the film "Bershama," currently showing in cinemas, starring Hesham Magdy, Riham Abdel Ghafour, Mostafa Gharib, Hatem Salah, and others, written by Sherine and Khaled Diab, and directed by Khaled Diab.