من المنتظر أن يكشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مساء اليوم الإثنين، تفاصيل جديدة عن عملية إنقاذ الطيار الأمريكي الثاني، الذي سقطت طائرته «إف 15 إيغل» جنوب غرب إيران قبل أيام، فيما اعتبر المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أن عملية خداع حصلت خلال هذه العملية.
طهران أعدت الرد على المقترح الجديد
وقال بقائي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الإثنين، إن موقع هبوط الطائرات الأمريكية في جنوب أصفهان كان يبعد مسافة كبيرة عن النقطة «المزعومة» التي تواجد فيها ضابط السلاح الأمريكي. ولفت إلى احتمال وجود عملية «خداع تهدف إلى نقل اليورانيوم، وهو أمر مطروح»، وفق تعبيره.
وحول الأنباء التي تحدثت عن اتفاق محتمل لوقف إطلاق النار نُقل عبر وسطاء، أوضح بقائي أن تبادل الرسائل لا يزال مستمراً، وأن بلاده أعدت ردها وستقوم بإبلاغه إلى الوسطاء في الوقت المناسب. وأكد أن بلاده «لن ترضخ للتهديدات»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «أرنا».
هل تدمير الطيارتين عملية منفصلة؟
وألمحت مصادر في وقت سابق إلى احتمال أن تكون العملية الأمريكية التي حصلت جنوب أصفهان وأدت إلى تدمير طائرات أمريكية، غير مرتبطة بمهمة إنقاذ الطيار الذي أُسقطت طائرته في جنوب غرب إيران، بالقرب من محافظة بوير أحمد وليس وسط البلاد.
وكشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع، أمس الأحد، أن وكالة المخابرات المركزية سربت عبر مصادر متعددة، أنها تحاول تهريب طرد قيّم خارج إيران عبر عملية إجلاء بحرية.
وأفاد بأن الهدف كان إبعاد الإيرانيين عن المنطقة التي كان يتواجد فيها الضابط الأمريكي في جبل مرتفع جنوب غربي البلاد، وقد نجحت عملية الخداع هذه، بحسب ما نقلت عنه شبكة «فوكس نيوز».
سباق حياة أو موت
وكشف" وول ستريت جورنال، ونيويورك تايمز، ونيوزويك، وبوليتيكو"، عن تفاصيل "سباق حياة أو موت" دام يومين بين طهران وواشنطن للوصول إلى الملاح الجوي الجريح.
وانتهت المحاولات بعملية إنقاذ مكلفة شارك فيها نحو 100 عنصر من القوات الخاصة وطائرات متعددة والاستخبارات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، وفقا لما أفاد به مسؤولون أمريكيون.
وبينما كانت القوات الأمريكية تنسق خطواتها التالية، بدأ الطيار رحلة محفوفة بالمخاطر في تضاريس إيران الجبلية الوعرة، بحسب مجلة نيوزويك.
وأفادت بأنه أمضى أكثر من 24 ساعة متخفيا، وقطع مسافة شاقة سيرا على الأقدام حتى وصل إلى سلسلة جبلية بارتفاع 7 آلاف قدم، ليختبئ داخل أحد الشقوق الصخرية العميقة.
عملية معقدة وغير مسبوقة
يذكر أن ترمب أعلن، أمس الأحد، إنقاذ الضابط الثاني الذي كان على متن طائرة الأف 15 التي سقطت يوم الجمعة الماضي، وأكد أنه مصاب بجروح بالغة. وأثنى على العملية التي نفذها الجيش الأمريكي، واصفاً إياها بالمعقدة و«غير المسبوقة» في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.
وتمكنت القوات الأمريكية من إنقاذ الطيار الأول الذي كان يقود المقاتلة بعد ساعات قليلة من سقوطها.
US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal new details this evening, Monday, about the rescue operation of the second American pilot, whose F-15 Eagle aircraft crashed in southwestern Iran a few days ago. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei considered that a deception occurred during this operation.
Tehran has prepared a response to the new proposal
Baqaei stated during a press conference today, Monday, that the landing site of the American planes in southern Isfahan was far from the "alleged" point where the American weapon officer was located. He pointed out the possibility of a "deception operation aimed at transferring uranium, which is a matter under consideration," according to his expression.
Regarding reports of a potential ceasefire agreement conveyed through intermediaries, Baqaei clarified that the exchange of messages is still ongoing, and that his country has prepared its response and will inform the intermediaries at the appropriate time. He confirmed that his country "will not succumb to threats," as reported by the IRNA news agency.
Is the destruction of the two aircraft a separate operation?
Sources previously hinted at the possibility that the American operation that took place south of Isfahan and led to the destruction of American aircraft was not related to the rescue mission of the pilot whose plane was shot down in southwestern Iran, near Boyer-Ahmad province and not in the center of the country.
An American official revealed yesterday, Sunday, that the CIA leaked through multiple sources that it was attempting to smuggle a valuable package out of Iran via a maritime evacuation operation.
He reported that the goal was to keep the Iranians away from the area where the American officer was located on a high mountain in the southwestern part of the country, and that this deception operation was successful, according to what was reported by Fox News.
A race for life or death
The "Wall Street Journal," "New York Times," "Newsweek," and "Politico" revealed details of a "race for life or death" that lasted two days between Tehran and Washington to reach the injured airman.
The attempts ended with a costly rescue operation involving about 100 special forces personnel, multiple aircraft, and American and Israeli intelligence, according to American officials.
While the American forces were coordinating their next steps, the pilot began a perilous journey through Iran's rugged mountainous terrain, according to Newsweek.
It reported that he spent more than 24 hours in hiding, covering a grueling distance on foot until he reached a mountain range 7,000 feet high, where he hid inside one of the deep rock crevices.
A complex and unprecedented operation
It is worth mentioning that Trump announced yesterday, Sunday, the rescue of the second officer who was on board the F-15 that crashed last Friday, confirming that he is severely injured. He praised the operation carried out by the U.S. military, describing it as complex and "unprecedented" in U.S. history.
The American forces managed to rescue the first pilot who was flying the fighter jet just a few hours after its crash.