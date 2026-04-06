من المنتظر أن يكشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مساء اليوم الإثنين، تفاصيل جديدة عن عملية إنقاذ الطيار الأمريكي الثاني، الذي سقطت طائرته «إف 15 إيغل» جنوب غرب إيران قبل أيام، فيما اعتبر المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، أن عملية خداع حصلت خلال هذه العملية.

طهران أعدت الرد على المقترح الجديد


وقال بقائي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الإثنين، إن موقع هبوط الطائرات الأمريكية في جنوب أصفهان كان يبعد مسافة كبيرة عن النقطة «المزعومة» التي تواجد فيها ضابط السلاح الأمريكي. ولفت إلى احتمال وجود عملية «خداع تهدف إلى نقل اليورانيوم، وهو أمر مطروح»، وفق تعبيره.


وحول الأنباء التي تحدثت عن اتفاق محتمل لوقف إطلاق النار نُقل عبر وسطاء، أوضح بقائي أن تبادل الرسائل لا يزال مستمراً، وأن بلاده أعدت ردها وستقوم بإبلاغه إلى الوسطاء في الوقت المناسب. وأكد أن بلاده «لن ترضخ للتهديدات»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «أرنا».

هل تدمير الطيارتين عملية منفصلة؟


وألمحت مصادر في وقت سابق إلى احتمال أن تكون العملية الأمريكية التي حصلت جنوب أصفهان وأدت إلى تدمير طائرات أمريكية، غير مرتبطة بمهمة إنقاذ الطيار الذي أُسقطت طائرته في جنوب غرب إيران، بالقرب من محافظة بوير أحمد وليس وسط البلاد.


وكشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع، أمس الأحد، أن وكالة المخابرات المركزية سربت عبر مصادر متعددة، أنها تحاول تهريب طرد قيّم خارج إيران عبر عملية إجلاء بحرية.

وأفاد بأن الهدف كان إبعاد الإيرانيين عن المنطقة التي كان يتواجد فيها الضابط الأمريكي في جبل مرتفع جنوب غربي البلاد، وقد نجحت عملية الخداع هذه، بحسب ما نقلت عنه شبكة «فوكس نيوز».

سباق حياة أو موت

وكشف" وول ستريت جورنال، ونيويورك تايمز، ونيوزويك، وبوليتيكو"، عن تفاصيل "سباق حياة أو موت" دام يومين بين طهران وواشنطن للوصول إلى الملاح الجوي الجريح.

وانتهت المحاولات بعملية إنقاذ مكلفة شارك فيها نحو 100 عنصر من القوات الخاصة وطائرات متعددة والاستخبارات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، وفقا لما أفاد به مسؤولون أمريكيون.

وبينما كانت القوات الأمريكية تنسق خطواتها التالية، بدأ الطيار رحلة محفوفة بالمخاطر في تضاريس إيران الجبلية الوعرة، بحسب مجلة نيوزويك.

وأفادت بأنه أمضى أكثر من 24 ساعة متخفيا، وقطع مسافة شاقة سيرا على الأقدام حتى وصل إلى سلسلة جبلية بارتفاع 7 آلاف قدم، ليختبئ داخل أحد الشقوق الصخرية العميقة.

عملية معقدة وغير مسبوقة


يذكر أن ترمب أعلن، أمس الأحد، إنقاذ الضابط الثاني الذي كان على متن طائرة الأف 15 التي سقطت يوم الجمعة الماضي، وأكد أنه مصاب بجروح بالغة. وأثنى على العملية التي نفذها الجيش الأمريكي، واصفاً إياها بالمعقدة و«غير المسبوقة» في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.

وتمكنت القوات الأمريكية من إنقاذ الطيار الأول الذي كان يقود المقاتلة بعد ساعات قليلة من سقوطها.