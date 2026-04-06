US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal new details this evening, Monday, about the rescue operation of the second American pilot, whose F-15 Eagle aircraft crashed in southwestern Iran a few days ago. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei considered that a deception occurred during this operation.

Tehran has prepared a response to the new proposal



Baqaei stated during a press conference today, Monday, that the landing site of the American planes in southern Isfahan was far from the "alleged" point where the American weapon officer was located. He pointed out the possibility of a "deception operation aimed at transferring uranium, which is a matter under consideration," according to his expression.



Regarding reports of a potential ceasefire agreement conveyed through intermediaries, Baqaei clarified that the exchange of messages is still ongoing, and that his country has prepared its response and will inform the intermediaries at the appropriate time. He confirmed that his country "will not succumb to threats," as reported by the IRNA news agency.

Is the destruction of the two aircraft a separate operation?



Sources previously hinted at the possibility that the American operation that took place south of Isfahan and led to the destruction of American aircraft was not related to the rescue mission of the pilot whose plane was shot down in southwestern Iran, near Boyer-Ahmad province and not in the center of the country.



An American official revealed yesterday, Sunday, that the CIA leaked through multiple sources that it was attempting to smuggle a valuable package out of Iran via a maritime evacuation operation.

He reported that the goal was to keep the Iranians away from the area where the American officer was located on a high mountain in the southwestern part of the country, and that this deception operation was successful, according to what was reported by Fox News.

A race for life or death

The "Wall Street Journal," "New York Times," "Newsweek," and "Politico" revealed details of a "race for life or death" that lasted two days between Tehran and Washington to reach the injured airman.

The attempts ended with a costly rescue operation involving about 100 special forces personnel, multiple aircraft, and American and Israeli intelligence, according to American officials.

While the American forces were coordinating their next steps, the pilot began a perilous journey through Iran's rugged mountainous terrain, according to Newsweek.

It reported that he spent more than 24 hours in hiding, covering a grueling distance on foot until he reached a mountain range 7,000 feet high, where he hid inside one of the deep rock crevices.

A complex and unprecedented operation



It is worth mentioning that Trump announced yesterday, Sunday, the rescue of the second officer who was on board the F-15 that crashed last Friday, confirming that he is severely injured. He praised the operation carried out by the U.S. military, describing it as complex and "unprecedented" in U.S. history.

The American forces managed to rescue the first pilot who was flying the fighter jet just a few hours after its crash.