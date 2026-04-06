The Bahraini authorities announced today (Monday) the arrest of several suspects as part of efforts to track and uncover elements loyal to terrorist organizations and groups, based on the results of investigations and monitoring their connections with Iranian intelligence and the Revolutionary Guard.



The Bahraini Public Prosecution stated that the suspects received assignments from these agencies, through individuals working for them in Iran, to monitor vital sites within Bahrain, in addition to gathering information about them and sending it to these agencies for the purpose of targeting them.



It mentioned that it monitored the results of the targeting by documenting the destruction and damage caused by the "brutal aggression" against Bahrain. The tracking results revealed that the suspects had indeed carried out the tasks assigned to them.



The prosecution has taken over the investigation with the suspects and ordered their provisional detention, while investigations are still ongoing.



Bahrain recently apprehended individuals for posting clips related to the effects of the "criminal Iranian aggression," expressing sympathy for it and glorifying its hostile actions, in addition to spreading false news and inciting attacks on sites in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Other individuals were also arrested, while a fifth person was identified as "fleeing abroad" for communicating with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard through terrorist elements present in Iran.



Manama had referred 14 suspects for espionage with the Revolutionary Guard to the Criminal Court in the last week of March, including fugitives in Iran, who formed separate cells for espionage.



Bahrain stated that the suspects provided assistance and received and delivered funds to support operations against the country, indicating that the Revolutionary Guard tasked the suspects with missions to send images and information to it.



It confirmed that the Revolutionary Guard used the information provided by the suspects in its attacks against the country, adding that one of the female suspects photographed and sent coordinates of vital sites to the Revolutionary Guard.