أعلنت السلطات البحرينية، اليوم (الإثنين)، القبض على عدد من المتهمين في إطار تعقب وكشف العناصر الموالية للتنظيمات والجماعات الإرهابية، بناء على نتائج التحريات، ومتابعة نشاط ارتباطهم بأجهزة الاستخبارات والحرس الثوري الإيراني.


وأفادت النيابة العامة البحرينية بأن المتهمين تلقوا من تلك الأجهزة، عبر من يعملون لمصلحتها في إيران، تكليفات برصد مواقع حيوية داخل البحرين، بجانب جمع المعلومات عنها وإرسالها إليها بغرض استهدافها.


وذكرت أنها رصدت النتائج المترتبة على الاستهداف بتصوير آثار التدمير والتخريب الذي يخلفه «العدوان الغاشم» على البحرين. وكشفت نتائج التعقب أن المتهمين نفذوا بالفعل ما كلفوا به.


وتولت النيابة التحقيق مع المتهمين، وأمرت بحبسهم احتياطياً، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة.


وأطاحت البحرين في الفترة الماضية بأشخاص إثر نشرهم مقاطع تتعلق بآثار «العدوان الإيراني الآثم»، والتعاطف معه وتمجيد أعماله العدائية، إلى جانب نشر أخبار كاذبة والتحريض على استهداف مواقع في مملكة البحرين. وقبضت على أشخاص آخرين، في حين حددت شخصاً خامساً «هارباً بالخارج»، إثر قيامهم بالتخابر مع الحرس الثوري الإيراني، من خلال عناصر إرهابية موجودة في إيران.


وكانت المنامة أحالت 14 متهماً بالتخابر مع الحرس الثوري، في الأسبوع الأخير من مارس الماضي إلى محكمة الجنايات، بينهم هاربون إلى إيران، شكلوا خلاياً منفصلة للتخابر.


وذكرت البحرين أن المتهمين قدموا العون وتلقوا وسلموا أموالاً لدعم عمليات ضد البلاد، مشيرة إلى أن الحرس الثوري كلف المتهمين بمهمات إرسال صور ومعلومات إليه.


وأكدت أن الحرس الثوري استخدم المعلومات التي قدمها المتهمون في اعتداءاته ضد البلاد، مضيفة أن إحدى المتهمات صورت وأرسلت إحداثيات مواقع حيوية إلى الحرس الثوري.