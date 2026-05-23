كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير نقل رسائل أمريكية إلى طهران. ونقلت قناة «العربية/ الحدث» أن الرسائل الأمريكية تحمل تهديداً باستئناف الحرب،وتضمن حل القضايا الخلافية لاحقاً إذا وافقت طهران على اتفاق.وحذرت الرسائل من عواقب سلبية إذا رفضت إيران الاتفاق. وكشفت المصادر أن وفداً تقنياً وقانونياً باكستانياً سينضم لقائد الجيش عاصم منير في طهران.

وكان مصدر إيراني رفيع أن ما تطرحه بلاده حتى الآن خلال المفاوضات غير مقبول لدى أمريكا، في وقت يكتنف الغموض مصير الجهود الباكستانية لتقليص الخلافات بين الجانبين. وأفاد المصدر، اليوم السبت، بأن ما تريده طهران هو الاتفاق على بيان مبادئ يحدد كيف ستنتهي الحرب. وأكد أن بلاده ستتفاوض على القضايا الخلافية باستثناء ملف الصواريخ البالستية.

وقال المصدر إن «طهران تريد آلية واضحة بشأن كيفية التفاوض على القضايا الخلافية».

من جانبها، جددت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي تأكيد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب «أوضح خطوطه الحمراء بشكل لا لبس فيه». وقالت: «لا يمكن لطهران أبداً أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، ولا يمكنها الاحتفاظ باليورانيوم عالي التخصيب».

من جهتها، أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية،اليوم السبت،بأن كبير المفاوضين الإيرانيين ورئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف التقى مع عاصم منير في طهران.

وعقد قائد الجيش الباكستاني اجتماعات مع الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان بحضور وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي،من أجل تذليل العقبات التي تقف حجر عثرة أمام التوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب التي تفجّرت في 28 فبراير الماضي.

وتكمن أبرز العقبات التي لا تزال قائمة بين الطرفين في مسألة نقل اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، الذي يقدر وزنه بنحو 440 كيلغ، إلى خارج إيران، وحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، إذ تتمسك طهران بفرض «إدارة جديدة» على الممر، وترفض إخراج اليورانيوم من أراضيها، وهو ما يعارض المطالب الأمريكية.