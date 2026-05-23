كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير نقل رسائل أمريكية إلى طهران. ونقلت قناة «العربية/ الحدث» أن الرسائل الأمريكية تحمل تهديداً باستئناف الحرب،وتضمن حل القضايا الخلافية لاحقاً إذا وافقت طهران على اتفاق.وحذرت الرسائل من عواقب سلبية إذا رفضت إيران الاتفاق. وكشفت المصادر أن وفداً تقنياً وقانونياً باكستانياً سينضم لقائد الجيش عاصم منير في طهران.
وكان مصدر إيراني رفيع أن ما تطرحه بلاده حتى الآن خلال المفاوضات غير مقبول لدى أمريكا، في وقت يكتنف الغموض مصير الجهود الباكستانية لتقليص الخلافات بين الجانبين. وأفاد المصدر، اليوم السبت، بأن ما تريده طهران هو الاتفاق على بيان مبادئ يحدد كيف ستنتهي الحرب. وأكد أن بلاده ستتفاوض على القضايا الخلافية باستثناء ملف الصواريخ البالستية.
وقال المصدر إن «طهران تريد آلية واضحة بشأن كيفية التفاوض على القضايا الخلافية».
من جانبها، جددت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي تأكيد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب «أوضح خطوطه الحمراء بشكل لا لبس فيه». وقالت: «لا يمكن لطهران أبداً أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، ولا يمكنها الاحتفاظ باليورانيوم عالي التخصيب».
من جهتها، أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية،اليوم السبت،بأن كبير المفاوضين الإيرانيين ورئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف التقى مع عاصم منير في طهران.
وعقد قائد الجيش الباكستاني اجتماعات مع الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان بحضور وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي،من أجل تذليل العقبات التي تقف حجر عثرة أمام التوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب التي تفجّرت في 28 فبراير الماضي.
وتكمن أبرز العقبات التي لا تزال قائمة بين الطرفين في مسألة نقل اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، الذي يقدر وزنه بنحو 440 كيلغ، إلى خارج إيران، وحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، إذ تتمسك طهران بفرض «إدارة جديدة» على الممر، وترفض إخراج اليورانيوم من أراضيها، وهو ما يعارض المطالب الأمريكية.
Informed sources revealed that the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, conveyed American messages to Tehran. The "Al Arabiya/Al Hadath" channel reported that the American messages carry a threat to resume the war, and include a resolution of contentious issues later if Tehran agrees to the deal. The messages warned of negative consequences if Iran rejects the agreement. The sources disclosed that a Pakistani technical and legal delegation will join army chief Asim Munir in Tehran.
A senior Iranian source stated that what his country has proposed so far during the negotiations is unacceptable to America, at a time when the fate of Pakistani efforts to reduce the disagreements between the two sides remains unclear. The source reported today, Saturday, that what Tehran wants is an agreement on a statement of principles that defines how the war will end. He confirmed that his country will negotiate contentious issues except for the ballistic missile file.
The source said, "Tehran wants a clear mechanism regarding how to negotiate the contentious issues."
For her part, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly reiterated that President Donald Trump "has made his red lines unequivocally clear." She stated, "Tehran can never possess nuclear weapons, nor can it retain highly enriched uranium."
Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported today, Saturday, that the chief Iranian negotiator and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met with Asim Munir in Tehran.
The Pakistani army chief held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Bezhkian in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in order to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of reaching an agreement to end the war that erupted on February 28.
The main obstacles that still exist between the two sides revolve around the issue of transferring approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium out of Iran, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran insists on imposing a "new management" over the passage and refuses to remove the uranium from its territory, which contradicts American demands.