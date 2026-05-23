Informed sources revealed that the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, conveyed American messages to Tehran. The "Al Arabiya/Al Hadath" channel reported that the American messages carry a threat to resume the war, and include a resolution of contentious issues later if Tehran agrees to the deal. The messages warned of negative consequences if Iran rejects the agreement. The sources disclosed that a Pakistani technical and legal delegation will join army chief Asim Munir in Tehran.

A senior Iranian source stated that what his country has proposed so far during the negotiations is unacceptable to America, at a time when the fate of Pakistani efforts to reduce the disagreements between the two sides remains unclear. The source reported today, Saturday, that what Tehran wants is an agreement on a statement of principles that defines how the war will end. He confirmed that his country will negotiate contentious issues except for the ballistic missile file.

The source said, "Tehran wants a clear mechanism regarding how to negotiate the contentious issues."

For her part, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly reiterated that President Donald Trump "has made his red lines unequivocally clear." She stated, "Tehran can never possess nuclear weapons, nor can it retain highly enriched uranium."

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported today, Saturday, that the chief Iranian negotiator and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf met with Asim Munir in Tehran.

The Pakistani army chief held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Bezhkian in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in order to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of reaching an agreement to end the war that erupted on February 28.

The main obstacles that still exist between the two sides revolve around the issue of transferring approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium out of Iran, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran insists on imposing a "new management" over the passage and refuses to remove the uranium from its territory, which contradicts American demands.