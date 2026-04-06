أعلن الجيش الروسي في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم (الإثنين)، أن وحدات الدفاع الجوي أسقطت 148 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال ثلاث ساعات، وقال مسؤولون إن فرق الطوارئ تعمل على إعادة التيار الكهربائي إلى ما يقرب من نصف مليون منزل تعرضت لانقطاع التيار بسبب الهجمات الجوية.
ولقي متطوع في الدفاع المدني حتفه مساء الأحد بسبب طائرة مسيرة بمنطقة بيلجورود الحدودية الروسية، وهي هدف متكرر للجيش الأوكراني، كما ضربت طائرات مسيرة مبنى سكنيا في ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي على البحر الأسود.
وقالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في بيان، إن وحدات الدفاع الجوي اعترضت 148 طائرة مسيرة معظمها في مناطق وسط وجنوب البلاد بين الثامنة مساء و11 مساء (1700-2000 بتوقيت جرينتش) يوم الأحد.
وقال رئيس بلدية نوفوروسيسكأندريه كرافشينكو، إن حطام طائرة مسيرة أصاب مبنى سكنيا شاهقا، ولم ترد أنباء عن إصابات.
وفي شبه جزيرة القرم، وهي منطقة استولت عليها روسيا وضمتها في 2014 قبل سنوات من الغزو الشامل، قال حاكم سيفاستوبول إن المدينة تعرضت لأربع هجمات بطائرات مسيرة خلال اليوم. وأسقطت سبع طائرات مسيرة في الموجة الأخيرة.
وفي منطقة دونيتسك التي تحتلها روسيا في شرق أوكرانيا، قال رئيس الحكومة التي عينتها روسيا أندريه تشيرتكوف إن فرق الإصلاح أعادت الكهرباء إلى مدينتين رئيسيتين هما دونيتسك وماكييفكا بعد هجمات أوكرانية على البنية التحتية للطاقة.
The Russian army announced early this morning (Monday) that air defense units shot down 148 Ukrainian drones within three hours. Officials stated that emergency teams are working to restore electricity to nearly half a million homes that experienced power outages due to airstrikes.
A volunteer in the civil defense was killed on Sunday evening by a drone in the Belgorod border region of Russia, which is a repeated target for the Ukrainian army. Drones also struck a residential building in the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that air defense units intercepted 148 drones, most of them in central and southern regions of the country, between 8 PM and 11 PM (1700-2000 GMT) on Sunday.
The mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, reported that debris from a drone struck a high-rise residential building, but there were no reports of injuries.
In the Crimean Peninsula, a region that Russia seized and annexed in 2014, years before the full-scale invasion, the governor of Sevastopol said the city was subjected to four drone attacks throughout the day. Seven drones were shot down in the latest wave.
In the Donetsk region, which is occupied by Russia in eastern Ukraine, the head of the government appointed by Russia, Andrei Chertkov, stated that repair teams restored electricity to two major cities, Donetsk and Makeyevka, following Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure.