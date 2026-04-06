أعلن الجيش الروسي في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم (الإثنين)، أن وحدات الدفاع الجوي ​أسقطت 148 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال ثلاث ‌ساعات، وقال مسؤولون إن فرق الطوارئ تعمل على إعادة التيار الكهربائي إلى ما يقرب من نصف مليون منزل ​تعرضت لانقطاع التيار بسبب الهجمات الجوية.

ولقي متطوع ​في الدفاع المدني حتفه مساء الأحد بسبب طائرة ⁠مسيرة بمنطقة بيلجورود الحدودية الروسية، وهي هدف ​متكرر للجيش الأوكراني، كما ضربت طائرات مسيرة مبنى ​سكنيا في ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي على البحر الأسود.

وقالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في بيان، إن وحدات الدفاع الجوي اعترضت 148 ​طائرة مسيرة معظمها في مناطق وسط وجنوب البلاد ​بين الثامنة مساء و11 مساء (1700-2000 بتوقيت جرينتش) يوم الأحد.

وقال رئيس بلدية نوفوروسيسكأندريه ‌كرافشينكو، إن حطام طائرة مسيرة أصاب مبنى سكنيا شاهقا، ولم ترد أنباء عن إصابات.

وفي شبه جزيرة القرم، وهي منطقة استولت عليها روسيا ​وضمتها في ​2014 قبل سنوات من الغزو الشامل، قال حاكم سيفاستوبول إن المدينة تعرضت لأربع هجمات ​بطائرات مسيرة خلال اليوم. وأسقطت سبع ​طائرات مسيرة ⁠في الموجة الأخيرة.

وفي منطقة دونيتسك التي تحتلها روسيا في شرق أوكرانيا، قال رئيس الحكومة التي عينتها روسيا ​أندريه تشيرتكوف إن فرق الإصلاح ​أعادت الكهرباء إلى مدينتين رئيسيتين هما دونيتسك وماكييفكا بعد هجمات أوكرانية ​على البنية التحتية للطاقة.