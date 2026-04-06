The Russian army announced early this morning (Monday) that air defense units shot down 148 Ukrainian drones within three hours. Officials stated that emergency teams are working to restore electricity to nearly half a million homes that experienced power outages due to airstrikes.

A volunteer in the civil defense was killed on Sunday evening by a drone in the Belgorod border region of Russia, which is a repeated target for the Ukrainian army. Drones also struck a residential building in the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that air defense units intercepted 148 drones, most of them in central and southern regions of the country, between 8 PM and 11 PM (1700-2000 GMT) on Sunday.

The mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, reported that debris from a drone struck a high-rise residential building, but there were no reports of injuries.

In the Crimean Peninsula, a region that Russia seized and annexed in 2014, years before the full-scale invasion, the governor of Sevastopol said the city was subjected to four drone attacks throughout the day. Seven drones were shot down in the latest wave.

In the Donetsk region, which is occupied by Russia in eastern Ukraine, the head of the government appointed by Russia, Andrei Chertkov, stated that repair teams restored electricity to two major cities, Donetsk and Makeyevka, following Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure.