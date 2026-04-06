Seoul plans to send 5 ships flying the South Korean flag to the port of "Yanbu" on the Red Sea, in an alternative route to secure oil supplies while avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, according to ruling party lawmaker Ahn Do-geol.



Alternative Routes



Ahn Do-geol told reporters after a meeting with relevant authorities, including the "Ministry of Energy": "There is a need to send ships flying the Korean flag via alternative routes to secure crude oil supplies using export paths that avoid the Strait of Hormuz."



He added: "We are working to send 5 ships flying the South Korean flag to the port of Yanbu in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Red Sea region." He noted that special envoys will also visit the Kingdom, Oman, and Algeria to discuss securing additional supplies of crude oil.



Emergency Measures



Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the vital corridor for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, since the start of the American-Israeli war against it on February 28.



This has led to global energy supply disruptions, negatively impacting many countries, including South Korea, which relies on Middle Eastern oil to secure about 70% of its imports.



This situation has prompted Seoul to adopt emergency measures, including setting a cap on fuel prices, for the first time since 1997.



Among the measures, the "Ministry of Energy" urged residents to conserve consumption, including reducing shower time and charging mobile phones during daylight hours.