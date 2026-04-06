تعتزم سيول إرسال 5 سفن ترفع علم كوريا الجنوبية إلى ميناء «ينبع» على البحر الأحمر، في مسار بديل لتأمين إمدادات النفط تتجنب من خلاله مضيق هرمز، بحسب ما أعلن النائب في الحزب الحاكم آن دوغول.


طرق بديلة


وقال «آن دوغول» للصحفيين بعد اجتماع مع السلطات المعنية، بما فيها «وزارة الطاقة»: «ثمة حاجة إلى إرسال سفن ترفع العلم الكوري عبر طرق بديلة لتأمين إمدادات النفط الخام باستخدام مسارات تصدير تتجنب مضيق هرمز».


وأضاف: «نعمل على إرسال 5 سفن ترفع العلم الكوري الجنوبي إلى ميناء ينبع في المملكة العربية السعودية، في منطقة البحر الأحمر». وأشار إلى أن مبعوثين خاصين سيزورون كذلك المملكة وسلطنة عمان والجزائر؛ لبحث تأمين إمدادات إضافية من النفط الخام.


إجراءات طارئة


وأغلقت إيران فعلياً مضيق هرمز، الممر الحيوي لإمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال، منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية عليها في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وأسفر ذلك عن اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة عالمياً، ما انعكس سلباً على العديد من الدول، ومنها كوريا الجنوبية، التي تعتمد على نفط الشرق الأوسط لتأمين نحو 70% من وارداتها.


ودفع ذلك سيول إلى اعتماد إجراءات طارئة، بما في ذلك تحديد سقف لأسعار الوقود، وذلك للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1997.


ومن ضمن الإجراءات، حثت «وزارة الطاقة» السكان على ترشيد الاستهلاك، بما في ذلك تقليل مدة الاستحمام وشحن الهواتف المحمولة خلال ساعات النهار.