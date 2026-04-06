The governments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions in Pakistan have issued orders to close markets, wedding halls, and restaurants early as part of energy conservation measures.



The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the closure of markets, shopping centers, and commercial establishments by 9 PM local time.



The government has ordered restaurants and cafes to close by 10 PM; however, home delivery services will continue.



Wedding halls and event venues will close by 10 PM across the region, and authorities have ordered the shutdown of billboards and traffic signs, in addition to imposing restrictions on the use of air conditioning and elevators after working hours. The use of generators for non-essential business activities has been banned.



Similar Measures



The Balochistan region has announced similar measures, with the Interior Ministry stating that the plan follows decisions regarding fuel support and energy conservation.



According to the government's decisions in the region, markets and commercial centers will close by 8 PM, and wedding halls and event centers will close by 10 PM.



These measures come at a time when Pakistan is working to mitigate the impact of rising fuel and energy prices due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.