أصدرت حكومتا إقليمي خيبر بختونخوا وبلوشستان في باكستان أوامرهما بإغلاق الأسواق وقاعات الأفراح والمطاعم مبكراً ضمن إجراءات ترشيد استخدام الطاقة.


وأصدر رئيس وزراء إقليم خيبر بختونخوا أوامره بإغلاق الأسواق ومراكز التسوق والمنشآت التجارية الساعة التاسعة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي.


وأصدرت الحكومة أوامرها بإغلاق المطاعم والمقاهي بحلول الساعة العاشرة، ومع ذلك ستستمر خدمات التوصيل إلى المنازل.


وستغلق قاعات الأفراح وقاعات عقد الفعاليات بحلول الساعة العاشرة في أنحاء الإقليم، وأصدرت السلطات أوامرها بإغلاق لوحات الإعلانات ولوحات الإشارة، إضافة إلى فرض قيود على استخدام أجهزة التكييف والمصاعد بعد ساعات العمل، وتم حظر استخدام المولدات من أجل الأنشطة التجارية غير الأساسية.


إجراءات مماثلة


وأعلن إقليم بلوشستان فرض إجراءات مماثلة، إذ ذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن الخطة تعقب صدور قرارات بشأن دعم الوقود وترشيد الطاقة.


ووفقاً لقرارات الحكومة بالإقليم، فإنه سيتم إغلاق الأسواق والمراكز التجارية بحلول الساعة الثامنة مساءً، كما ستغلق قاعات الأفراح ومراكز عقد الفعاليات بحلول الساعة العاشرة.


وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في الوقت الذي تعمل فيه باكستان على الحد من تأثير ارتفاع أسعار الوقود والطاقة بسبب الحرب الدائرة بالشرق الأوسط.