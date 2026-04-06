أصدرت حكومتا إقليمي خيبر بختونخوا وبلوشستان في باكستان أوامرهما بإغلاق الأسواق وقاعات الأفراح والمطاعم مبكراً ضمن إجراءات ترشيد استخدام الطاقة.
وأصدر رئيس وزراء إقليم خيبر بختونخوا أوامره بإغلاق الأسواق ومراكز التسوق والمنشآت التجارية الساعة التاسعة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي.
وأصدرت الحكومة أوامرها بإغلاق المطاعم والمقاهي بحلول الساعة العاشرة، ومع ذلك ستستمر خدمات التوصيل إلى المنازل.
وستغلق قاعات الأفراح وقاعات عقد الفعاليات بحلول الساعة العاشرة في أنحاء الإقليم، وأصدرت السلطات أوامرها بإغلاق لوحات الإعلانات ولوحات الإشارة، إضافة إلى فرض قيود على استخدام أجهزة التكييف والمصاعد بعد ساعات العمل، وتم حظر استخدام المولدات من أجل الأنشطة التجارية غير الأساسية.
إجراءات مماثلة
وأعلن إقليم بلوشستان فرض إجراءات مماثلة، إذ ذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن الخطة تعقب صدور قرارات بشأن دعم الوقود وترشيد الطاقة.
ووفقاً لقرارات الحكومة بالإقليم، فإنه سيتم إغلاق الأسواق والمراكز التجارية بحلول الساعة الثامنة مساءً، كما ستغلق قاعات الأفراح ومراكز عقد الفعاليات بحلول الساعة العاشرة.
وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في الوقت الذي تعمل فيه باكستان على الحد من تأثير ارتفاع أسعار الوقود والطاقة بسبب الحرب الدائرة بالشرق الأوسط.
The governments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions in Pakistan have issued orders to close markets, wedding halls, and restaurants early as part of energy conservation measures.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the closure of markets, shopping centers, and commercial establishments by 9 PM local time.
The government has ordered restaurants and cafes to close by 10 PM; however, home delivery services will continue.
Wedding halls and event venues will close by 10 PM across the region, and authorities have ordered the shutdown of billboards and traffic signs, in addition to imposing restrictions on the use of air conditioning and elevators after working hours. The use of generators for non-essential business activities has been banned.
Similar Measures
The Balochistan region has announced similar measures, with the Interior Ministry stating that the plan follows decisions regarding fuel support and energy conservation.
According to the government's decisions in the region, markets and commercial centers will close by 8 PM, and wedding halls and event centers will close by 10 PM.
These measures come at a time when Pakistan is working to mitigate the impact of rising fuel and energy prices due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.