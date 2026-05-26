بدأت مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» التي يتبنّاها البنك العربي الوطني للعام الرابع على التوالي، تقديم خدماتها التطوعية المساندة لحجاج بيت الله الحرام، بمشاركة أكثر من 1,000 متطوع ومتطوعة من الكفاءات الوطنية الشابة والمؤهلة، مع فجر اليوم الـ8 من ذي الحجة لموسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك امتداداً لدور البنك في دعم الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى خدمة الحجاج وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يُسر وطمأنينة.

ومع انطلاقة مناسك الحج، باشرت الفرق التطوعية للمبادرة أعمالها الميدانية عبر 5 مسارات خدمية متكاملة تشمل: الخدمات الطبية، والإسعافات الأولية، والتوجيه والإرشاد، والترجمة، والخدمات اللوجستية، إذ تجاوز عدد المستفيدين من خدمات المبادرة بنهاية يومها الأول أكثر من 40 ألف حاج وحاجّة، في مشهد يعكس جاهزية الفرق الميدانية وكفاءة منظومة العمل التطوعي التي تقودها المبادرة.

وفي سياق متصل، وضمن حملة «حِج بصحة» التي تتبنّاها «الصحة القابضة» بالشراكة مع البنك العربي الوطني، الهادفة إلى توعية ورعاية نحو 160 ألف حاج من حجاج الداخل، بدأت مشاركة البنك في دعم جهود الحملة داخل المدن التي يتواجد فيها الحجاج، قبل أن تتكامل لاحقاً مع مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» خلال مرحلة المناسك في المشاعر المقدسة، عبر مساراتها الخدمية الخمسة.

كما بادر فريق من متطوعي البنك العربي الوطني إلى توزيع آلاف المظلات الشمسية وحقائب العناية الشخصية على حجاج بيت الله الحرام، في مبادرة إنسانية تعبّر عن قيم العناية والضيافة والترحيب بضيوف الرحمن، وتسهم في التخفيف من آثار الإجهاد الحراري خلال أداء المناسك.

وكان البنك العربي الوطني قد استكمل في وقت مبكر استعداداته الفنية واللوجستية لإطلاق النسخة الرابعة من المبادرة، عبر تنفيذ سلسلة من الورش التدريبية المتخصصة لتأهيل قادة ومشرفي الفرق التطوعية، بما يضمن رفع جاهزية الفرق الميدانية وتقديم خدمات عالية الكفاءة للحجاج، إلى جانب توسيع نطاق المستفيدين من خدمات المبادرة ليصل عددهم المستهدف خلال موسم حج هذا العام إلى أكثر من 650 ألف حاج وحاجّة.

وتواصل مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» ترسيخ حضورها كأحد النماذج الوطنية الرائدة في العمل التطوعي والإنساني، بعد أن نجحت خلال المواسم الماضية في اكتساب ثقة ورضا الحجاج، فيما تُوّجت نسختها الأخيرة بالفوز بجائزة «غازي القصيبي» عن مسار التطوع، تقديراً لأثرها المجتمعي وإسهامها في تعزيز ثقافة العمل التطوعي المؤسسي.

يُذكر أن البنك العربي الوطني أطلق مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» لأول مرة خلال موسم حج 1444هـ، ضمن برامجه للمسؤولية المجتمعية المستدامة، وانسجاماً مع دوره الوطني في الإسهام بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن ودعم الجهود التي تبذلها المملكة لتيسير أداء مناسك الحج بكل سهولة ويُسر.

ومن المقرر أن تواصل المبادرة أعمالها التطوعية وخدماتها الميدانية للحجاج حتى ختام موسم الحج، بما يعكس استمرار تكامل الجهود الوطنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن والارتقاء بتجربتهم الإيمانية والإنسانية.