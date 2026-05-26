The initiative "In Support of the Guests of the Merciful," adopted by the National Arab Bank for the fourth consecutive year, has begun providing its volunteer services to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, with the participation of more than 1,000 male and female volunteers from qualified young national talents, starting at dawn on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah for the 1447H pilgrimage season. This continues the bank's role in supporting national efforts aimed at serving the pilgrims and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

As the pilgrimage rituals commenced, the initiative's volunteer teams began their fieldwork through five integrated service pathways, including: medical services, first aid, guidance and counseling, translation, and logistical services. By the end of its first day, the number of beneficiaries from the initiative's services exceeded 40,000 pilgrims, reflecting the readiness of the field teams and the efficiency of the volunteer work system led by the initiative.

In a related context, as part of the "Hajj in Health" campaign, which is adopted by the Holding Health in partnership with the National Arab Bank, aimed at raising awareness and caring for about 160,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom, the bank began its participation in supporting the campaign's efforts in the cities where the pilgrims are located, before later integrating with the "In Support of the Guests of the Merciful" initiative during the rituals in the holy sites, through its five service pathways.

A team of volunteers from the National Arab Bank also took the initiative to distribute thousands of sun umbrellas and personal care bags to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, in a humanitarian initiative that reflects the values of care, hospitality, and welcoming the Guests of the Merciful, and contributes to alleviating the effects of heat stress during the performance of the rituals.

The National Arab Bank had completed its technical and logistical preparations early for the launch of the fourth edition of the initiative, by implementing a series of specialized training workshops to qualify leaders and supervisors of the volunteer teams, ensuring the readiness of the field teams and providing high-quality services to the pilgrims, in addition to expanding the scope of beneficiaries from the initiative's services to reach a target number of more than 650,000 pilgrims this year.

The "In Support of the Guests of the Merciful" initiative continues to establish its presence as one of the leading national models in volunteer and humanitarian work, having successfully gained the trust and satisfaction of the pilgrims during past seasons, while its latest edition was crowned with the "Ghazi Al-Qusaybi" award for the volunteering pathway, in recognition of its community impact and contribution to enhancing the culture of institutional volunteer work.

It is worth noting that the National Arab Bank launched the "In Support of the Guests of the Merciful" initiative for the first time during the 1444H pilgrimage season, as part of its sustainable corporate social responsibility programs, in line with its national role in contributing to serving the Guests of the Merciful and supporting the efforts made by the Kingdom to facilitate the performance of the pilgrimage rituals with ease and comfort.

The initiative is scheduled to continue its volunteer work and field services for the pilgrims until the end of the pilgrimage season, reflecting the ongoing integration of national efforts to serve the Guests of the Merciful and enhance their spiritual and humanitarian experience.