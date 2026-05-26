بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك، تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقيات تهنئة من قادة الدول الإسلامية، وقد وجّه لهم خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء برقيات شكر جوابية، مقدرين ما أعربوا عنه من تمنيات طيبة ودعوات صادقة، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يعيد هذه المناسبة السعيدة على الأمة الإسلامية بالخير والبركة، ودوام الأمن والاستقرار.