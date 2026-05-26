On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received congratulatory messages from leaders of Islamic countries. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister sent them reply messages of thanks, appreciating the kind wishes and sincere prayers they expressed, asking the Almighty to return this happy occasion to the Islamic nation with goodness and blessings, and to ensure ongoing security and stability.