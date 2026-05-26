بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك، تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقيات تهنئة من قادة الدول الإسلامية، وقد وجّه لهم خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء برقيات شكر جوابية، مقدرين ما أعربوا عنه من تمنيات طيبة ودعوات صادقة، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يعيد هذه المناسبة السعيدة على الأمة الإسلامية بالخير والبركة، ودوام الأمن والاستقرار.
خادم الحرمين وولي العهد يتلقيان برقيات تهانٍ من قادة الدول الإسلامية بمناسبة بعيد الأضحى
26 مايو 2026 - 21:33 | آخر تحديث 26 مايو 2026 - 21:33
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (جدة)
On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received congratulatory messages from leaders of Islamic countries. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister sent them reply messages of thanks, appreciating the kind wishes and sincere prayers they expressed, asking the Almighty to return this happy occasion to the Islamic nation with goodness and blessings, and to ensure ongoing security and stability.