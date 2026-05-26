The Prince of the Tabuk region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations, on his behalf and on behalf of the people of the region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He asked the Almighty to grant the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince good health and wellness, and to maintain the security and stability of the country under their wise leadership.