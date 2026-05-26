رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه وباسم أهالي المنطقة، التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى.

و‏سأل المولى القدير أن يمد خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها في ظل قيادتها الحكيمة.