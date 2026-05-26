The Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations, in his name and on behalf of the people of the Riyadh Region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He asked Allah - the Almighty - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, grant him health and wellness, and to bring this occasion back for many years filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity. He also prayed that Allah accepts the Hajj of the pilgrims during this great season, in which the meanings of faith, unity, and compassion are manifested, and where organizational, security, and health services for the pilgrims of the House of Allah are integrated to facilitate their rituals with ease, comfort, and reassurance.

Moreover, the Prince of Riyadh sent a congratulatory message, in his name and on behalf of the people of the region, to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, asking the Almighty - the Most High - to grant him health and wellness, and to bring this occasion back for many long years filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity, and to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims and the good deeds and acts of worship of the Muslims.

His Highness prayed to the Almighty - the Most High - to maintain the security and stability of this nation under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince.