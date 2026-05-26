رفع أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي منطقة الرياض، التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى.

وسأل الله -عزّ وجلّ- أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ويمتعه بالصحة والعافية، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة أعواماً عديدة مليئة بالخير واليمن والبركات، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم في موسم الحج، هذا الموسم العظيم الذي تتجلّى فيه معاني الإيمان والوحدة والتراحم، وتتكامل فيه الخدمات التنظيمية والأمنية والصحية لحجاج بيت الله لتسهيل أداء مناسكهم في يسر وسهولة وطمأنينة.

كما بعث أمير الرياض، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، برقية تهنئة إلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى، سائلاً المولى -عزّ وجلّ- أن يمتعه بالصحة والعافية، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة أعواماً مديدة بالخير واليمن والبركات، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم وأن يتقبل من المسلمين صالح الأعمال والطاعات.

وسأل سموه المولى -عز وجل- أن يديم على هذا الوطن أمنه واستقراره في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده.