The premiums for U.S. crude jumped to record levels, as competition among refineries in Asia and Europe intensified for supplies, amid disrupted oil flows from the Middle East due to the U.S. war on Iran.



The competition intensified as Asian buyers sought to secure alternatives from markets spanning the Americas, Africa, and Europe; to compensate for supplies that could not be transported through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to increased shipping costs and a tightening of available supply.



Spot Premiums



Traders reported that the spot premiums for "NYMEX" crude for shipments scheduled for delivery in July in Asia rose to $30 above the price of Dubai crude, and approached $40 above the price of Brent crude.



Traders clarified that these levels are higher than premiums of around $20 per barrel in deals made in late March and early April, when Japanese refineries purchased U.S. crude.



Additionally, premiums in Europe rose to record levels nearing $15 per barrel above Brent crude, with increasing demand for U.S. crude.