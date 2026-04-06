قفزت علاوات الخام الأمريكي إلى مستويات قياسية، مع تصاعد المنافسة بين مصافي التكرير في آسيا وأوروبا للحصول على الإمدادات، في ظل تعطل تدفقات النفط من الشرق الأوسط بسبب الحرب الأمريكية على إيران.


وتزايدت حدة المنافسة مع سعي المشترين الآسيويين لتأمين بدائل من أسواق تمتد من الأمريكيتين إلى أفريقيا وأوروبا؛ لتعويض الإمدادات التي تعذر نقلها عبر مضيق هرمز، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع تكاليف الشحن وتضييق المعروض المتاح.


علاوات فورية


وذكر تجار أن العلاوات الفورية لخام «نايمكس» على الشحنات المقرر تسليمها خلال يوليو في آسيا ارتفعت إلى 30 دولاراً فوق سعر خام دبي، واقتربت من 40 دولاراً فوق سعر خام برنت.


وأوضح التجار أن هذه المستويات أعلى من علاوات تقارب 20 دولاراً للبرميل في الصفقات التي أُبرمت أواخر مارس الماضي وأوائل أبريل الجاري، عندما اشترت مصافي تكرير يابانية الخام الأمريكي.


كما ارتفعت العلاوات في أوروبا إلى مستويات قياسية قاربت 15 دولاراً للبرميل فوق خام برنت، مع تزايد الطلب على الخام الأمريكي.