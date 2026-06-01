ألزم البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) كافة الشركات العاملة في المملكة، وتشمل: «شركات التمويل، وشركات خدمات المدفوعات، ومراكز الصرافة، والمنشآت المساندة لنشاط التمويل المرخصة من البنك المركزي»، بإشعاره قبل القيام بالجولات الاستثمارية بـ 5 أيام عمل على الأقل.
واشترط البنك المركزي على المنشآت الراغبة في الجولات الاستثمارية بضرورة الإفصاح عن كافة البيانات ذات العلاقة بالجولة الاستثمارية على سبيل المثال: «الجدول الزمني للجولة الاستثمارية، الهدف من الجولة الاستثمارية، قيمة الجولة الاستثمارية، الفئة المستهدفة، بيان مدى تأثير الجولة على هيكل الملكية والوضع المالي للمؤسسة المالية غير البنكية، ونوع وهيكل الأداة الاستثمارية (حقوق الملكية، الأدوات القابلة للتحولية، أدوات الدين وغيرها)، وأي مستندات أخرى مؤثرة أو داعمة، وأي مستندات يطلبها البنك المركزي».
وشدد «ساما» على ضرورة عدم الإخلال بالتزامات المؤسسات المالية غير البنكية الواردة في الأنظمة والتعليمات ذات العلاقة، ومنها الحصول على عدم ممانعته المسبقة في الحالات التي تستدعي ذلك.
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has mandated all companies operating in the Kingdom, including: "financing companies, payment service companies, exchange centers, and entities supporting licensed financing activities from the central bank," to notify it at least 5 working days before conducting investment rounds.
SAMA has required entities wishing to conduct investment rounds to disclose all relevant information related to the investment round, such as: "the timeline of the investment round, the objective of the investment round, the value of the investment round, the target category, a statement of the impact of the round on the ownership structure and financial position of the non-banking financial institution, the type and structure of the investment instrument (equity, convertible instruments, debt instruments, etc.), and any other influential or supporting documents, as well as any documents requested by the central bank."
SAMA emphasized the necessity of not violating the obligations of non-banking financial institutions as stated in the relevant regulations and instructions, including obtaining prior non-objection in cases that require it.