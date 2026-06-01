ألزم البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) كافة الشركات العاملة في المملكة، وتشمل: «شركات التمويل، وشركات خدمات المدفوعات، ومراكز الصرافة، والمنشآت المساندة لنشاط التمويل المرخصة من البنك المركزي»، بإشعاره قبل القيام بالجولات الاستثمارية بـ 5 أيام عمل على الأقل.


واشترط البنك المركزي على المنشآت الراغبة في الجولات الاستثمارية بضرورة الإفصاح عن كافة البيانات ذات العلاقة بالجولة الاستثمارية على سبيل المثال: «الجدول الزمني للجولة الاستثمارية، الهدف من الجولة الاستثمارية، قيمة الجولة الاستثمارية، الفئة المستهدفة، بيان مدى تأثير الجولة على هيكل الملكية والوضع المالي للمؤسسة المالية غير البنكية، ونوع وهيكل الأداة الاستثمارية (حقوق الملكية، الأدوات القابلة للتحولية، أدوات الدين وغيرها)، وأي مستندات أخرى مؤثرة أو داعمة، وأي مستندات يطلبها البنك المركزي».


وشدد «ساما» على ضرورة عدم الإخلال بالتزامات المؤسسات المالية غير البنكية الواردة في الأنظمة والتعليمات ذات العلاقة، ومنها الحصول على عدم ممانعته المسبقة في الحالات التي تستدعي ذلك.