The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has mandated all companies operating in the Kingdom, including: "financing companies, payment service companies, exchange centers, and entities supporting licensed financing activities from the central bank," to notify it at least 5 working days before conducting investment rounds.



SAMA has required entities wishing to conduct investment rounds to disclose all relevant information related to the investment round, such as: "the timeline of the investment round, the objective of the investment round, the value of the investment round, the target category, a statement of the impact of the round on the ownership structure and financial position of the non-banking financial institution, the type and structure of the investment instrument (equity, convertible instruments, debt instruments, etc.), and any other influential or supporting documents, as well as any documents requested by the central bank."



SAMA emphasized the necessity of not violating the obligations of non-banking financial institutions as stated in the relevant regulations and instructions, including obtaining prior non-objection in cases that require it.