The issue is not just that an ambassador was asked to leave Lebanon and refused, but rather who decided, who objected, and who chose to ignore the execution. Here, specifically, the case of Iranian ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani takes on its full meaning.



Deadline March 29



The decision was clearly issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after direct coordination with the Prime Minister's office. This means the state has spoken: the ambassador's accreditation has been revoked, he is considered "a person not welcome," and he was given a deadline that expired on March 29, 2026. In any other country, this would be the end of the story. But in Lebanon, it starts from here.



Sheibani did not leave, not due to a logistical or technical obstacle, but as a result of a clear internal political decision. The "Shiite duo," specifically the Amal Movement led by Speaker Nabih Berri, along with Hezbollah, rejected the decision. The objection was not a detail but a decisive factor in keeping the ambassador in Beirut, reflecting the balance of power within the authority.



A Silent Settlement Known Internally



On the other hand, the Lebanese government did not back down, but it also did not go to enforce the execution. We did not witness coercive measures or attempts to forcibly remove the ambassador. Instead, the state chose a third path: to formally affirm the decision while practically suspending it. Any official relationship with Sheibani was cut off, and he was stripped of his diplomatic status, remaining in Beirut as an "Iranian citizen" within the embassy.



Here, the special Lebanese situation is born: an ambassador without status, and a decision without execution. There is no open confrontation with Hezbollah, nor is there a retreat from the decision. It is a kind of "silent settlement" that is well understood internally, even if it seems incomprehensible externally.



Awaiting a Political Exit



Notably, this settlement did not arise solely from internal balances, but also from what has been described as "unusual" factors. Information circulated before the deadline spoke of fears that the forced departure of the ambassador could lead to security tensions or chaos internally, prompting concerned parties to prefer to keep him temporarily while awaiting a political exit. This factor, whether accurate or exaggerated, contributed to favoring the option of "not colliding."



Politically, the governmental situation did not explode. Hezbollah ministers did not withdraw from the government definitively, and Speaker Nabih Berri chose public silence while expressing discomfort behind the scenes. Once again, the disagreement is contained within a certain ceiling, without breaking the existing balance.



No Departure and No Retreat from the Decision



However, outside Lebanon, the scene appears entirely different. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar directly intervened today, considering the ambassador's continued presence in Beirut despite the expulsion decision as evidence of the weakness of the Lebanese state, even going further by describing it as an indicator of direct Iranian influence. His statements, including the mockery that the ambassador "is still sipping his coffee in Beirut," were not merely comments but an attempt to establish a complete political narrative about Lebanon.



Between the internal and external, the paradox forms: what is managed in Beirut as a "delicate balance" is read externally as "clear incapacity." What is considered internally as avoidance of collision is interpreted externally as a concession.



In conclusion, there is no departure for the ambassador, no retreat from the decision, and no governmental collapse. Three "no's" shape the scene. More importantly, Lebanon has presented a different model as usual: instead of resolving crises, they are tamed, and instead of executing the decision, there is a circumvention of it. Here, the story is no longer just about an ambassador, but about a state managing its contradictions with its own tools.