ليست القضية فقط في أن سفيراً طُلب منه مغادرة لبنان ورفض، بل في من قرر ومن اعترض ومن اختار أن يتجاهل التنفيذ. هنا تحديداً تأخذ قضية السفير الإيراني محمد رضا شيباني معناها الكامل.

انتهاء المهلة 29 مارس


القرار صدر بوضوح عن وزارة الخارجية اللبنانية، بعد تنسيق مباشر مع رئاستي الحكومة. أي أن الدولة قالت كلمتها: سحب اعتماد السفير، واعتباره «شخصا غير مرغوب فيه»، ومنحه مهلة انتهت في 29 مارس 2026. في أي دولة أخرى، هنا تنتهي القصة. أما في لبنان، فتبدأ من هنا.


شيباني لم يغادر، ليس بسبب عائق لوجستي أو تقني، بل نتيجة قرار سياسي داخلي واضح. «الثنائي الشيعي»، وتحديداً حركة أمل بقيادة رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، ومعه حزب الله، رفضا القرار. الاعتراض لم يكن تفصيلاً، بل عاملاً حاسماً في إبقاء السفير في بيروت، في مشهد يعكس توازن القوى داخل السلطة.

تسوية صامتة يعرفها الداخل


في المقابل، رئاسة الحكومة اللبنانية لم تتراجع، لكنها أيضاً لم تذهب الى فرض التنفيذ. لم نشهد إجراءات قسرية، ولا محاولة لإخراج السفير بالقوة. بدل ذلك، اختارت الدولة مساراً ثالثاً: تثبيت القرار شكلاً، وتعليقه عملياً. تم قطع أي علاقة رسمية مع شيباني، وتجريده من صفته الدبلوماسية، ليبقى في بيروت «مواطناً إيرانيّاً» داخل السفارة.


هنا تولد الحالة اللبنانية الخاصة: سفير بلا صفة، وقرار بلا تنفيذ. لا مواجهة مفتوحة مع حزب الله، ولا تراجع عن القرار. نوع من «التسوية الصامتة» التي يعرفها الداخل جيداً، حتى لو بدت غير مفهومة خارجياً.

بانتظار مخرج سياسي


اللافت أن هذه التسوية لم تأتِ فقط من التوازنات الداخلية، بل أيضاً من معطيات وُصفت بأنها «غير مألوفة». معلومات بُثت قبل انتهاء المهلة تحدثت عن خشية من أن يؤدي خروج السفير بشكل قسري إلى توترات أمنية أو فوضى في الداخل، ما دفع جهات معنية إلى تفضيل إبقائه مؤقتاً بانتظار مخرج سياسي. هذا العامل، سواء كان دقيقاً او مبالغاً فيه، ساهم في ترجيح خيار «عدم الاصطدام».


سياسياً، لم ينفجر الوضع الحكومي. وزراء حزب الله لم ينسحبوا من الحكومة بشكل نهائي، ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري اختار الصمت العلني مع تسجيل انزعاج في الكواليس. مرة جديدة، يتم احتواء الخلاف ضمن سقف معين، من دون الذهاب إلى كسر التوازن القائم.

لا مغادرة ولا تراجع عن القرار


لكن خارج لبنان، المشهد يبدو مختلفاً تماما. وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر دخل اليوم الإثنين مباشرة على الخط، واعتبر أن بقاء السفير الإيراني في بيروت رغم قرار طرده دليل على ضعف الدولة اللبنانية، بل ذهب أبعد من ذلك بوصفه مؤشراً على نفوذ إيراني مباشر. تصريحاته، بما فيها السخرية من أن السفير «لا يزال يحتسي قهوته في بيروت»، لم تكن مجرد تعليق، بل محاولة لتكريس رواية سياسية كاملة عن لبنان.


بين الداخل والخارج، تتشكل المفارقة: ما يُدار في بيروت كـ«توازن دقيق»، يُقرأ في الخارج «عجزاً واضحاً». وما يُعتبر داخلياً تجنباً للاصطدام، يُفسر خارجيا تنازلاً.


في النتيجة، لا مغادرة للسفير، ولا تراجع عن القرار، ولا انهيار حكومي. ثلاث لاءات ترسم المشهد. والأهم من ذلك، أن لبنان قدّم نموذجاً مختلفاً كعادته، بدلاً من حسم الأزمات، يتم تطويعها، وبدلاً من تنفيذ القرار، يتم الالتفاف حوله. وهنا، لا تعود القصة قصة سفير فقط، بل قصة دولة تدير تناقضاتها بأدواتها الخاصة.