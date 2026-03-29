The Israeli army announced the execution of a ground operation from Mount Sheikh in Syria in the area adjacent to the border with Lebanon, confirming that this is the first time such an operation has been carried out.



A statement issued by the Israeli army indicated that the operation has been completed, although it noted that its forces continue to deploy in the area.



The Israeli army had announced, at the end of 2024, its control over the Syrian buffer zone. It stated in a statement: "The forces of the Alpine Unit, under the command of the Mountain Brigade (810), completed a mission aimed at thwarting attempts by terrorist organizations to position themselves in the border area with Lebanon," according to its statement.



It added: "As part of the operation, the forces operated in complex mountainous terrain and crossed the border by climbing through the snow from Mount Sheikh on its Syrian side to the Har Dov area in southern Lebanon, with the aim of combing the area and gathering intelligence, and uncovering enemy infrastructure, using the unique capabilities and tools of the mountain commando unit." It noted that the 210th division continues to deploy in the area to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel, especially the residents of the north.



The Israeli army announced the death of a soldier in southern Lebanon, raising the number of casualties among its ranks since the beginning of the recent military operation on March 2 to 5 soldiers.



It stated that Sergeant Moshe Yitzhak Hakohen Katz (22 years old), a paratrooper from New Haven, Connecticut, was killed during battles that took place in southern Lebanon. According to the statement, Katz is the 930th soldier to be killed in the ranks of the Israeli army since October 7, 2023.



It mentioned that the soldier was killed as a result of rocket fire directed at a military force operating in the area, while three other soldiers were injured with moderate wounds and were transferred to the hospital for treatment.



According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, during the night between Friday and Saturday, Israeli forces in southern Lebanon were subjected to a rocket attack, followed by a wide military response, and the army announced that it targeted dozens of sites belonging to Hezbollah in the area.



The army announced a few days ago the death of two other soldiers in separate incidents in southern Lebanon, one as a result of being hit by an anti-tank missile targeting a military force, and the other during a direct confrontation with armed militants. Several soldiers were injured with varying degrees of wounds in those confrontations, in addition to other cases resulting from friendly fire and difficult field conditions.