أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ عملية برية من جبل الشيخ في سورية بالمنطقة المتاخمة للحدود مع لبنان، مؤكداً أنها المرة الأولى التي ينفذ فيها مثل هذه العملية.


وأفاد بيان صادر عن الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن العملية قد أُنجزت، رغم إشارته إلى أن قواته تواصل انتشارها في المنطقة.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أعلن، في نهاية عام 2024، سيطرته على المنطقة السورية العازلة. وقال في بيان: «أنجزت قوات وحدة رجال-الألب، تحت قيادة لواء الجبال (810)، عملية مخصصة لإحباط محاولات تموضع التنظيمات الإرهابية في منطقة الحدود مع لبنان»، وفق قوله.


وأضاف: «في إطار العملية، عملت القوات في تضاريس جبلية معقدة، وعبرت الحدود عبر التسلق في الثلوج من جبل الشيخ في شقه السوري إلى منطقة جبل روس (هار دوف) في جنوب لبنان، بهدف تمشيط المنطقة وجمع المعلومات الاستخبارية، وكشف بنى تحتية للعدو، باستخدام القدرات والأدوات الفريدة لوحدة الكوماندوز الجبلية». ولفت إلى أن قوات الفرقة 210 تواصل انتشارها في المنطقة، بهدف حماية أمن مواطني دولة إسرائيل، ولا سيما سكان الشمال.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي مقتل جندي في جنوب لبنان، ليرتفع عدد القتلى في صفوفه منذ بداية العملية العسكرية الأخيرة في 2 مارس الجاري إلى 5 جنود.


وقال في بيان إن الرقيب موشيه يتسحاق هكوهين كاتس (22 عاماً)، وهو جندي في لواء المظليين وينحدر من مدينة نيو هيفن في ولاية كونيتيكت الأمريكية، قُتل خلال معارك دارت في جنوب لبنان. وبحسب البيان، يُعد كاتس الجندي القتيل رقم 930 في صفوف الجيش الإسرائيلي منذ 7 أكتوبر 2023.


وذكر أن الجندي قُتل نتيجة إطلاق صواريخ باتجاه قوة عسكرية كانت تعمل في المنطقة، فيما أُصيب ثلاثة جنود آخرين بجروح وُصفت بالمتوسطة، وتم نقلهم إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.


وحسب هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، فإنه خلال الليلة الفاصلة بين الجمعة والسبت، تعرضت قوات إسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان لهجوم صاروخي، أعقبه رد عسكري واسع، وأعلن الجيش أنه استهدف عشرات المواقع التابعة لحزب الله في المنطقة.


وأعلن الجيش قبل أيام مقتل جنديين آخرين في حوادث منفصلة جنوب لبنان، أحدهما نتيجة إصابة صاروخ مضاد للدروع استهدف قوة عسكرية، والآخر خلال اشتباك مباشر مع مسلحين. وأصيب عدد من الجنود بجروح متفاوتة في تلك المواجهات، إضافة إلى حالات أخرى نتيجة نيران صديقة وظروف ميدانية صعبة.