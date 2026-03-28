Bloomberg reported that the Saudi East-West pipeline system, which bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, is currently operating at its full capacity of 7 million barrels per day, according to a knowledgeable source. This was published by the website "Al Arabiya.net".



Saudi Arabia has activated an emergency plan to increase its oil exports through this pipeline towards the Red Sea, after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in the Middle East choked the main route used by Gulf oil producers to export their crude.



In this context, fleets of oil tankers have redirected their routes to the port of Yanbu to collect shipments, providing an important supply artery for global markets.



Alternative Route



According to a source familiar with the Saudi oil sector, crude exports through Yanbu have reached about 5 million barrels per day, while the Kingdom also exports between 700,000 and 900,000 barrels per day of petroleum products.



Of the 7 million barrels that pass through the pipeline daily, about 2 million barrels are directed to Saudi refineries.



This route through Yanbu compensates for part of the supply shortfall resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which used to handle about 15 million barrels per day of crude oil shipments before the outbreak of the war.



The existence of this alternative route is one of the reasons that prevented oil prices from reaching crisis levels seen in markets during previous supply shocks.