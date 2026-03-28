كشفت وكالة بلومبيرغ أن منظومة خط الأنابيب السعودي شرق–غرب، الذي يتجاوز مضيق هرمز، تعمل حالياً بكامل طاقتها البالغة 7 ملايين برميل يومياً، بحسب شخص مطّلع على الأمر. وفقا لما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».
وقد فعّلت السعودية خطة طوارئ لزيادة صادراتها النفطية عبر هذا الخط باتجاه البحر الأحمر، بعدما أدى الإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز نتيجة الصراع في الشرق الأوسط إلى خنق الطريق الرئيسي الذي يستخدمه منتجو النفط في الخليج لتصدير خامهم.
وفي هذا السياق، أعادت أساطيل من ناقلات النفط توجيه مساراتها نحو ميناء ينبع لجمع الشحنات، ما وفر شريان إمداد مهماً للأسواق العالمية.
مسار بديل
وبحسب شخص مطلع على قطاع النفط السعودي، فقد بلغت صادرات الخام عبر ينبع نحو 5 ملايين برميل يومياً، فيما تصدّر المملكة أيضاً ما بين 700 ألف و900 ألف برميل يومياً من المنتجات النفطية.
ومن بين 7 ملايين برميل تمر عبر خط الأنابيب يومياً، يتم توجيه نحو مليوني برميل إلى المصافي السعودية.
ويعوّض المسار عبر ينبع جزء من النقص في الإمدادات الناتج عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز، الذي كان يمر عبره نحو 15 مليون برميل يومياً من شحنات النفط الخام قبل اندلاع الحرب.
ويُعد وجود هذا المسار البديل أحد الأسباب التي حالت دون وصول أسعار النفط إلى مستويات الأزمات التي شهدتها الأسواق خلال صدمات الإمدادات السابقة.
Bloomberg reported that the Saudi East-West pipeline system, which bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, is currently operating at its full capacity of 7 million barrels per day, according to a knowledgeable source. This was published by the website "Al Arabiya.net".
Saudi Arabia has activated an emergency plan to increase its oil exports through this pipeline towards the Red Sea, after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in the Middle East choked the main route used by Gulf oil producers to export their crude.
In this context, fleets of oil tankers have redirected their routes to the port of Yanbu to collect shipments, providing an important supply artery for global markets.
Alternative Route
According to a source familiar with the Saudi oil sector, crude exports through Yanbu have reached about 5 million barrels per day, while the Kingdom also exports between 700,000 and 900,000 barrels per day of petroleum products.
Of the 7 million barrels that pass through the pipeline daily, about 2 million barrels are directed to Saudi refineries.
This route through Yanbu compensates for part of the supply shortfall resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which used to handle about 15 million barrels per day of crude oil shipments before the outbreak of the war.
The existence of this alternative route is one of the reasons that prevented oil prices from reaching crisis levels seen in markets during previous supply shocks.