كشفت وكالة بلومبيرغ أن منظومة خط الأنابيب السعودي شرق–غرب، الذي يتجاوز مضيق هرمز، تعمل حالياً بكامل طاقتها البالغة 7 ملايين برميل يومياً، بحسب شخص مطّلع على الأمر. وفقا لما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».


وقد فعّلت السعودية خطة طوارئ لزيادة صادراتها النفطية عبر هذا الخط باتجاه البحر الأحمر، بعدما أدى الإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز نتيجة الصراع في الشرق الأوسط إلى خنق الطريق الرئيسي الذي يستخدمه منتجو النفط في الخليج لتصدير خامهم.


وفي هذا السياق، أعادت أساطيل من ناقلات النفط توجيه مساراتها نحو ميناء ينبع لجمع الشحنات، ما وفر شريان إمداد مهماً للأسواق العالمية.


مسار بديل


وبحسب شخص مطلع على قطاع النفط السعودي، فقد بلغت صادرات الخام عبر ينبع نحو 5 ملايين برميل يومياً، فيما تصدّر المملكة أيضاً ما بين 700 ألف و900 ألف برميل يومياً من المنتجات النفطية.


ومن بين 7 ملايين برميل تمر عبر خط الأنابيب يومياً، يتم توجيه نحو مليوني برميل إلى المصافي السعودية.


ويعوّض المسار عبر ينبع جزء من النقص في الإمدادات الناتج عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز، الذي كان يمر عبره نحو 15 مليون برميل يومياً من شحنات النفط الخام قبل اندلاع الحرب.


ويُعد وجود هذا المسار البديل أحد الأسباب التي حالت دون وصول أسعار النفط إلى مستويات الأزمات التي شهدتها الأسواق خلال صدمات الإمدادات السابقة.