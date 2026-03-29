The Syrian Ministry of Defense has discovered a tunnel at the border with Lebanon, the second in 24 hours.



The Media and Communication Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced to the SANA agency today, Sunday, that during the operations to secure the border areas conducted by the units of the Syrian Arab Army along the Syrian-Lebanese border, a tunnel was found, which is the second in 24 hours. It added that the tunnel was used by Lebanese militias for smuggling operations. It confirmed that the tunnel has been closed by the relevant authorities.



Yesterday, Saturday, the Media and Communication Directorate of the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that units of the army discovered a tunnel reaching from Syrian territory to Lebanese territory near the village of Hosh Sayyid Ali west of Homs.



It added in a statement that the tunnel was used for smuggling by Lebanese groups.



It also confirmed that the relevant authorities in the army have filled in the tunnel.



The Syrian authorities continue to pursue and cut off smuggling lines with neighboring countries, especially regarding drugs, according to their statements.