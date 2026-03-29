عثرت وزارة الدفاع السورية على نفق عند الحدود مع لبنان، هو الثاني خلال 24 ساعة.


وأعلنت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع لوكالة «سانا»، اليوم الأحد، أنه خلال عمليات تأمين المناطق الحدودية التي تقوم بها وحدات الجيش العربي السوري على الحدود السورية – اللبنانية، تم العثور على نفق هو الثاني خلال 24 ساعة. وأضافت أن النفق كانت تستعمله مليشيات لبنانية لعمليات التهريب. وأكدت إغلاق النفق من قبل الجهات المختصة.


وكانت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع السورية، أفادت أمس السبت، أن وحدات من الجيش اكتشفت نفقاً يصل الأراضي السورية - اللبنانية قرب قرية حوش السيد علي غرب حمص.


وأضافت في بيان أن النفق كان يستخدم للتهريب من قبل جماعات لبنانية.


كما أكدت أن الجهات المختصة في الجيش قامت بردم النفق.


وتواصل السلطات السورية ملاحقة خطوط التهريب وقطعها مع دول الجوار، خصوصاً المخدرات، وفق بياناتها.