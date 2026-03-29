The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Egyptian pound rose by 1.5% during today's trading, surpassing the 53-pound mark in Egyptian banks for the first time ever.



The dollar has witnessed a wave of increases against the pound since the beginning of the war in Iran and the acceleration of hot money exiting the secondary market for Egyptian government debt.



Highest Price



According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was in the banks of the Kuwait National Bank, "SIB," "Mid Bank," the Industrial Development Bank, and the Kuwait Finance House at a level of 53.55 pounds for buying and 53.65 pounds for selling.



The lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at the Emirates NBD Bank at a level of 52.65 pounds for buying and 52.75 pounds for selling.



In Alexandria Bank, the Arab Bank, and Faisal Islamic Bank, the dollar price recorded 52.50 pounds for buying and 52.60 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance



The price of the US dollar at the National Bank of Egypt reached 53.48 pounds for buying and 53.58 pounds for selling, while at Bank Misr, the dollar price was 53.30 pounds for buying and 53.40 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded 52.75 pounds for buying and 52.89 pounds for selling.



The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with a strong performance, rising by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.