ارتفع سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مقابل الجنيه المصري بنسبة 1.5% خلال تعاملات اليوم، لتتجاوز العملة الأمريكية حاجز 53 جنيهاً في البنوك المصرية للمرة الأولى على الإطلاق.


وشهد الدولار موجة من الارتفاع مقابل الجنيه منذ بداية الحرب في إيران وزيادة وتيرة تخارج الأموال الساخنة من السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري.

أعلى سعر


ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنوك الأهلي الكويتي و«سايب» و«ميد بنك» والتنمية الصناعية وبيت التمويل الكويتي عند مستوى 53.55 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.65 جنيه للبيع.


وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 52.65 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.75 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنوك الأسكندرية والمصرف العربي وفيصل الإسلامي سجل سعر الدولار 52.50 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.60 جنيه للبيع.

أداء قوي


وبلغ سعر العملة الأمريكية في البنك الأهلي المصري 53.48 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر بلغ سعر الدولار 53.30 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.40 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.89 جنيه للبيع.


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.