من المقرر أن يزور الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع ألمانيا للمرة الأولى، الإثنين القادم، للقاء المستشار فريدريش ميرتس، بحسب ما أعلن متحدث حكومي في برلين اليوم (الجمعة).

وقال المتحدث باسم الحكومة شتيفان كورنيليوس إن «المستشار ميرتس سيستقبل الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في مقر المستشارية الإثنين، في زيارته الأولى» للبلاد منذ توليه السلطة في دمشق عقب إطاحة حكم بشار الأسد في أواخر العام 2024.

وكانت الزيارة مقررة في شهر يناير الماضي، لكن الجانب السوري طلب إرجاءها، بحسب ما أعلنت برلين في حينه، لتزامن موعدها مع توتر بين القوات السورية و«قسد»، انتهى بتوقيع اتفاق بين الطرفين.


المستشار الألماني

المستشار الألماني

وكان من المرجح أن تركز الزيارة الأولى للشرع إلى ألمانيا، على جهود برلين لرفع وتيرة إعادة اللاجئين السوريين إلى بلادهم.

ولجأ نحو مليون سوري إلى ألمانيا في السنوات الأخيرة، ووصل الكثير منهم في الفترة بين عامي 2015 و2016 هربا من الحرب في بلادهم.


من جهة أخرى، وبعد أيام من إعلان السلطات في سورية القبض على المتورطين بحادثة إنزال العلم السوري يوم 21 مارس الجاري والذي صادف يوم «عيد النيروز» ما أشعل توترات في محافظة حلب وريفها، نشرت وزارة الداخلية عبر حسابها الرسمي في X اليوم، صورة المتهم.

وقالت إنه ترسيخاً لمبدأ سيادة القانون وصوناً للسلم الأهلي، وفي إطار المتابعة الأمنية الحثيثة للأحداث التي شهدتها منطقة عين العرب خلال الاحتفالات الأخيرة في عيد النوروز تمكنت الوحدات المختصة من إلقاء القبض على المدعو «ح.ك». وأضافت أن عملية القبض جاءت على خلفية تورطه في الإساءة لرمزية علم الجمهورية العربية السورية، وفق التغريدة.

يذكر أن الأوساط السورية عاشت خلال الأسبوع الماضي، حالة غضب واسعة بعد حادثة إنزال العلم السوري خلال احتفالات النوروز في عين العرب/كوباني.