The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is scheduled to visit Germany for the first time next Monday to meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to a government spokesperson in Berlin today (Friday).

The government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius stated that "Chancellor Merz will receive Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara at the Chancellery on Monday, in his first visit" to the country since he took power in Damascus following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime in late 2024.

The visit was originally planned for January, but the Syrian side requested to postpone it, as announced by Berlin at the time, due to its timing coinciding with tensions between Syrian forces and the "SDF," which ended with an agreement between the two parties.





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It was expected that al-Shara's first visit to Germany would focus on Berlin's efforts to accelerate the repatriation of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

About one million Syrians have sought refuge in Germany in recent years, with many arriving between 2015 and 2016 fleeing the war in their country.



On another note, just days after the authorities in Syria announced the arrest of those involved in the incident of lowering the Syrian flag on March 21, which coincided with "Nowruz Day" and sparked tensions in Aleppo and its countryside, the Ministry of Interior published a photo of the suspect via its official account on X today.



It stated that in reinforcing the principle of the rule of law and preserving civil peace, and as part of the diligent security follow-up of the events that took place in the Ayn al-Arab area during the recent Nowruz celebrations, the specialized units managed to arrest the individual known as "H.K." It added that the arrest was made in connection with his involvement in disrespecting the symbolism of the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic, according to the tweet.

It is worth noting that Syrian circles experienced widespread anger last week following the incident of lowering the Syrian flag during the Nowruz celebrations in Ayn al-Arab/Kobani.