U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that Iran wants peace and has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons, emphasizing that there is a very good chance of reaching an agreement with Tehran.

Trump said, "We have eliminated everything that can be eliminated in Iran, including the leaders," adding, "Whether we reach an agreement or continue military operations, America and the whole world will soon be safer."



After Tehran denied the existence of any talks, Trump confirmed that discussions began on Saturday night, indicating that there are ongoing discussions with Iran to explore the possibility of reaching a broader agreement.



He clarified that Iran is serious in its position this time, noting that no one wants to take leadership in Iran after the first tier of leaders has been eliminated and their capabilities destroyed.



He stressed, saying, "We have had very good talks with Iran," adding, "Israel has been an important partner in the fight, and we are giving Iran 5 days to see where things will go with them."



He mentioned that he asked the Department of Defense to postpone strikes against Iran's critical energy facilities, pointing out that his team has had very good discussions and has been negotiating with Iran for a long time, and they are serious now and want a settlement, and we hope to achieve that.



Regarding military operations, he explained that he and his partners have eliminated Iran's capabilities with lethal firepower and have destroyed 90% of its ballistic missiles, stating that our goal is to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.



Trump said, "Iran's capabilities were rapidly increasing, and it was difficult to stop them. We hope to be able to reach an agreement with Iran that benefits all of us and our allies in the Middle East," adding, "Our allies in the Middle East have been good to us, and Israel has been a great partner in this battle."



Trump confirmed that oil prices will drop sharply and quickly once the agreement with Iran is reached.