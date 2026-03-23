أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الاثنين)، أن إيران تريد السلام، ووافقت على عدم حيازة أسلحة نووية، مؤكداً وجود فرصة جيدة جداً للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع طهران.
وقال ترمب: «قضينا على كل شيء يمكن القضاء عليه في إيران، بما في ذلك القادة»، مضيفاً: «سواءً توصلنا إلى اتفاق أو واصلنا العملية العسكرية فإن أمريكا والعالم أجمع سيصبح قريباً أكثر أماناً».
وبعد نفي طهران وجود أي محادثات، أكدت ترمب أن المحادثات بدأت ليلة (السبت)، مشيراً إلى أن هناك مناقشات تجري مع إيران لبحث إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق أوسع.
وأوضح إيران جادة في موقفها هذه المرة، لافتاً إلى أنه لا أحد يريد تولي القيادة في إيران بعد القضاء على الصف الأول من القادة والقضاء على القدرات.
وشدد بالقول: «خضنا محادثات جيدة جداً مع إيران»، مضيفاً: «إسرائيل كانت شريكة مهمة في القتال ونمهل إيران 5 أيام لنرى إلى أين ستصل الأمور معها».
وأشار إلى أنه طلب من وزارة الحرب تأجيل الضربات ضد منشآت الطاقة الأساسية في إيران، لافتاً إلى أن فريقه أجرى نقاشات جيدة جداً ويتفاوض مع إيران منذ فترة طويلة وهم جادون الآن ويريدون التسوية ونأمل ان نحقق ذلك.
وفيما يتعلق بالعمليات العسكرية أوضح أنه وشركاءه قضوا على قدرات إيران بقوة نارية فتاكة ودمر صواريخها الباليستية بنسبة 90% وهدفنا ضمان ألا تحصل إيران أبداً على سلاح نووي.
وقال ترمب: «قدرات إيران كانت تزداد بشكل سريع وكان من الصعب إيقافهم ونأمل أن نتمكن من إبرام اتفاق مع إيران يعود بالنفع علينا جميعاً وعلى حلفائنا في الشرق الأوسط»، مضيفاً: "حلفاؤنا في الشرق الأوسط كانوا جيدين معنا وإسرائيل كانت شريكاً رائعاً في هذه المعركة".
وأكد ترمب أن سعر النفط سيتراجع بشكل حاد وسريع بمجرد إبرام الاتفاق مع إيران.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that Iran wants peace and has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons, emphasizing that there is a very good chance of reaching an agreement with Tehran.
Trump said, "We have eliminated everything that can be eliminated in Iran, including the leaders," adding, "Whether we reach an agreement or continue military operations, America and the whole world will soon be safer."
After Tehran denied the existence of any talks, Trump confirmed that discussions began on Saturday night, indicating that there are ongoing discussions with Iran to explore the possibility of reaching a broader agreement.
He clarified that Iran is serious in its position this time, noting that no one wants to take leadership in Iran after the first tier of leaders has been eliminated and their capabilities destroyed.
He stressed, saying, "We have had very good talks with Iran," adding, "Israel has been an important partner in the fight, and we are giving Iran 5 days to see where things will go with them."
He mentioned that he asked the Department of Defense to postpone strikes against Iran's critical energy facilities, pointing out that his team has had very good discussions and has been negotiating with Iran for a long time, and they are serious now and want a settlement, and we hope to achieve that.
Regarding military operations, he explained that he and his partners have eliminated Iran's capabilities with lethal firepower and have destroyed 90% of its ballistic missiles, stating that our goal is to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.
Trump said, "Iran's capabilities were rapidly increasing, and it was difficult to stop them. We hope to be able to reach an agreement with Iran that benefits all of us and our allies in the Middle East," adding, "Our allies in the Middle East have been good to us, and Israel has been a great partner in this battle."
Trump confirmed that oil prices will drop sharply and quickly once the agreement with Iran is reached.