أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الاثنين)، أن إيران تريد السلام، ووافقت على عدم حيازة أسلحة نووية، مؤكداً وجود فرصة جيدة جداً للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع طهران.

وقال ترمب: «قضينا على كل شيء يمكن القضاء عليه في إيران، بما في ذلك القادة»، مضيفاً: «سواءً توصلنا إلى اتفاق أو واصلنا العملية العسكرية فإن أمريكا والعالم أجمع سيصبح قريباً أكثر أماناً».


وبعد نفي طهران وجود أي محادثات، أكدت ترمب أن المحادثات بدأت ليلة (السبت)، مشيراً إلى أن هناك مناقشات تجري مع إيران لبحث إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق أوسع.


وأوضح إيران جادة في موقفها هذه المرة، لافتاً إلى أنه لا أحد يريد تولي القيادة في إيران بعد القضاء على الصف الأول من القادة والقضاء على القدرات.


وشدد بالقول: «خضنا محادثات جيدة جداً مع إيران»، مضيفاً: «إسرائيل كانت شريكة مهمة في القتال ونمهل إيران 5 أيام لنرى إلى أين ستصل الأمور معها».


وأشار إلى أنه طلب من وزارة الحرب تأجيل الضربات ضد منشآت الطاقة الأساسية في إيران، لافتاً إلى أن فريقه أجرى نقاشات جيدة جداً ويتفاوض مع إيران منذ فترة طويلة وهم جادون الآن ويريدون التسوية ونأمل ان نحقق ذلك.


وفيما يتعلق بالعمليات العسكرية أوضح أنه وشركاءه قضوا على قدرات إيران بقوة نارية فتاكة ودمر صواريخها الباليستية بنسبة 90% وهدفنا ضمان ألا تحصل إيران أبداً على سلاح نووي.


وقال ترمب: «قدرات إيران كانت تزداد بشكل سريع وكان من الصعب إيقافهم ونأمل أن نتمكن من إبرام اتفاق مع إيران يعود بالنفع علينا جميعاً وعلى حلفائنا في الشرق الأوسط»، مضيفاً: "حلفاؤنا في الشرق الأوسط كانوا جيدين معنا وإسرائيل كانت شريكاً رائعاً في هذه المعركة".


وأكد ترمب أن سعر النفط سيتراجع بشكل حاد وسريع بمجرد إبرام الاتفاق مع إيران.