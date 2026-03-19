أكد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي، بيت هيغسيث، اليوم (الخميس)، لا وجود لإطار زمني لإنهاء الحرب على إيران، والمستمرة منذ ثلاثة أسابيع، موضحاً أنه لا يريد وضع إطار زمني محدد.
وقال هيغسيث للصحفيين: «الأمور تسير على المسار الصحيح»، والرئيس دونالد ترمب هو من سيقرر متى تتوقف الحرب، مضيفاً: «سيكون القرار النهائي بيد الرئيس لنقول: لقد حققنا ما نحتاج إليه».
وأشار وزير الدفاع الأمريكي إلى أن أهداف الولايات المتحدة في الحرب على إيران لم تتغير منذ بدء الضربات في 28 فبراير الماضي.
وأضاف: «أهدافنا، التي حددها لنا مباشرة رئيسنا الذي يضع أمريكا أولاً، لا تزال كما كانت في اليوم الأول تماماً»، مبيناً أن «هذه ليست أهداف وسائل الإعلام، ولا أهداف إيران، ولا أهداف جديدة، أهدافنا - لم تتغير، وهي على المسار الصحيح ووفقاً للخطة».
ولفت إلى أن الأهداف لا تزال تتمثل في تدمير منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الإيرانية وقاعدة إيران الصناعية الدفاعية وسلاح البحرية ومنع طهران من امتلاك سلاح نووي، مؤكداً تدمير القوات الأمريكية لـ11 غواصة إيرانية خلال العملية العسكرية الجارية ضد إيران.
وأشار إلى أنهم ألحقوا أضراراً بأكثر من 120 سفينة حربية أو إغراقها، مؤكداً أن أسطول إيران البحري لم يعد عاملاً مؤثراً، فقد دمرت قوة غواصاتهم وشُلّت موانئهم.
وأفاد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي أن واشنطن دمرت نظام الدفاع الجوي الإيراني، ويجري تدمير القاعدة الصناعية الدفاعية الإيرانية، ومصانعهم، والآلات المستخدمة في إنتاج الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، تدميراً كاملاً، مبيناً أن الجيش الأمريكي ضرب مئات الأهداف المرتبطة بالمجمع الصناعي العسكري الإيراني.
وأفاد بأن قواته ألحقت أكبر الأضرار بقدرات إيران على إنتاج الصواريخ الباليستية، مبيناً أن الضربات التي استهدفت القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية في جزيرة خارك تجعل مصير إيران بيدي الولايات المتحدة.
بدوره، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، الجنرال دان كين إن الجيش الأمريكي لا يزال على المسار الصحيح لتحقيق الأهداف، وإن الولايات المتحدة تضرب عميقاً داخل الأراضي الإيرانية كل يوم.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed today (Thursday) that there is no timeline for ending the war with Iran, which has been ongoing for three weeks, clarifying that he does not want to set a specific timeline.
Hegseth told reporters, "Things are going in the right direction," and that President Donald Trump will decide when the war will stop, adding, "The final decision will be in the hands of the president to say: We have achieved what we need."
The U.S. Defense Secretary noted that the United States' objectives in the war against Iran have not changed since the strikes began on February 28.
He added, "Our goals, which were directly set for us by our president who puts America first, remain exactly as they were on day one," explaining that "these are not the media's goals, nor Iran's goals, nor new goals; our goals have not changed, and they are on track and according to plan."
He pointed out that the goals still include destroying Iranian missile launch platforms, Iran's defensive industrial base, and naval capabilities, as well as preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, emphasizing the destruction of 11 Iranian submarines by U.S. forces during the ongoing military operation against Iran.
He noted that they have inflicted damage on over 120 warships or sunk them, asserting that Iran's naval fleet is no longer a significant factor, as their submarine force has been destroyed and their ports have been crippled.
The U.S. Defense Secretary stated that Washington has destroyed the Iranian air defense system, and the Iranian defensive industrial base, their factories, and the machinery used in the production of missiles and drones are being completely destroyed, indicating that the U.S. military has struck hundreds of targets linked to the Iranian military-industrial complex.
He reported that his forces have inflicted the greatest damage on Iran's ballistic missile production capabilities, noting that the strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities on Khark Island put Iran's fate in the hands of the United States.
For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen stated that the U.S. military is still on track to achieve its objectives, and that the United States strikes deep inside Iranian territory every day.