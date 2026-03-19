أكد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي، بيت هيغسيث، اليوم (الخميس)، لا وجود لإطار زمني لإنهاء الحرب على إيران، والمستمرة منذ ثلاثة أسابيع، موضحاً أنه لا يريد وضع إطار زمني محدد.


وقال هيغسيث للصحفيين: «الأمور تسير على المسار الصحيح»، والرئيس دونالد ترمب هو من سيقرر متى تتوقف الحرب، مضيفاً: «سيكون القرار النهائي بيد الرئيس لنقول: لقد حققنا ما نحتاج إليه».


وأشار وزير الدفاع الأمريكي إلى أن أهداف الولايات المتحدة في الحرب على إيران لم تتغير منذ بدء الضربات في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وأضاف: «أهدافنا، التي حددها لنا مباشرة رئيسنا الذي يضع أمريكا أولاً، لا تزال كما كانت في اليوم الأول تماماً»، مبيناً أن «هذه ليست أهداف وسائل الإعلام، ولا أهداف إيران، ولا أهداف جديدة، أهدافنا - لم تتغير، وهي على المسار الصحيح ووفقاً للخطة».


ولفت إلى أن الأهداف لا تزال تتمثل في تدمير منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الإيرانية وقاعدة إيران الصناعية الدفاعية وسلاح البحرية ومنع طهران من امتلاك سلاح نووي، مؤكداً تدمير القوات الأمريكية لـ11 غواصة إيرانية خلال العملية العسكرية الجارية ضد إيران.


وأشار إلى أنهم ألحقوا أضراراً بأكثر من 120 سفينة حربية أو إغراقها، مؤكداً أن أسطول إيران البحري لم يعد عاملاً مؤثراً، فقد دمرت قوة غواصاتهم وشُلّت موانئهم.


وأفاد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي أن واشنطن دمرت نظام الدفاع الجوي الإيراني، ويجري تدمير القاعدة الصناعية الدفاعية الإيرانية، ومصانعهم، والآلات المستخدمة في إنتاج الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، تدميراً كاملاً، مبيناً أن الجيش الأمريكي ضرب مئات الأهداف المرتبطة بالمجمع الصناعي العسكري الإيراني.


وأفاد بأن قواته ألحقت أكبر الأضرار بقدرات إيران على إنتاج الصواريخ الباليستية، مبيناً أن الضربات التي استهدفت القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية في جزيرة خارك تجعل مصير إيران بيدي الولايات المتحدة.


بدوره، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، الجنرال دان كين إن الجيش الأمريكي لا يزال على المسار الصحيح لتحقيق الأهداف، وإن الولايات المتحدة تضرب عميقاً داخل الأراضي الإيرانية كل يوم.