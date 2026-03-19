U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's ability to produce new ballistic missiles has likely been severely damaged, but it still retains some missile capabilities. He added in a press conference today (Thursday) that U.S. objectives in the war "have not changed since day one."



Meanwhile, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Kaine stated that the United States is conducting strikes against armed groups allied with Iran in Iraq. He reported that U.S. air power is increasingly penetrating Iranian territory, noting that operations are now shifting eastward.



The U.S. Central Command announced that it has destroyed Iranian maritime targets threatening international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Central Command released a video on the platform "X" showing the strikes on Iranian targets in Hormuz.



In a previous post on "X," the U.S. Central Command confirmed that the Iranian regime has represented "the primary threat to peace and stability in the Middle East" for years. It stated that U.S. forces continue to work on "neutralizing Iran's capabilities to project power beyond its borders," referring to military operations targeting Tehran's military capabilities and regional influence.



It added that U.S. forces continue to implement decisive measures to counter threats associated with Iran, as part of ongoing military operations in the region.



As the war enters its third week, leaders from Iran, Israel, and the United States have shown increased defiance and vowed in their latest statements to continue fighting as the war in the Middle East persists, causing disruptions in the lives of millions and shaking financial markets.