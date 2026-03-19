أكد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث، أن قدرة إيران على صنع صواريخ باليستية جديدة تضررت بشدة على الأرجح، لكن لايزال لديها بعض القدرات الصاروخية. وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الأهداف الأمريكية في الحرب «لم تتغير منذ اليوم الأول».
فيما قال رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة الجنرال دان كاين إن الولايات المتحدة تنفذ ضربات ضد الجماعات المسلحة المتحالفة مع إيران في العراق. وأفاد بأن سلاح الطيران الأمريكي يتوغل أكثر في الأراضي الإيرانية، لافتا إلى أن العمليات الآن تتجه نحو الشرق.
وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، أنها دمرت أهدافاً بحرية إيرانية تهدد الملاحة الدولية في مضيق هرمز. ونشرت القيادة المركزية مقطع فيديو على منصة «إكس» لضرب الأهداف الإيرانية في هرمز.
وفي منشور سابق على «إكس»، أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن النظام الإيراني يمثل منذ سنوات «التهديد الأول للسلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط». وقالت إن القوات الأمريكية تواصل العمل على «تحييد قدرات إيران على إسقاط القوة خارج حدودها»، في إشارة إلى العمليات العسكرية التي تستهدف قدرات طهران العسكرية ونفوذها الإقليمي.
وأضافت أن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تنفيذ إجراءات حاسمة لمواجهة التهديدات المرتبطة بإيران، في إطار العمليات العسكرية الجارية في المنطقة.
ومع بداية دخول الحرب أسبوعها الثالث، أظهر قادة كل من إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة مزيداً من التحدي وتوعدوا خلال أحدث تصريحات لهم بمواصلة القتال مع استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، التي أحدثت اضطرابات في حياة الملايين وزعزعت الأسواق المالية.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran's ability to produce new ballistic missiles has likely been severely damaged, but it still retains some missile capabilities. He added in a press conference today (Thursday) that U.S. objectives in the war "have not changed since day one."
Meanwhile, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Kaine stated that the United States is conducting strikes against armed groups allied with Iran in Iraq. He reported that U.S. air power is increasingly penetrating Iranian territory, noting that operations are now shifting eastward.
The U.S. Central Command announced that it has destroyed Iranian maritime targets threatening international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Central Command released a video on the platform "X" showing the strikes on Iranian targets in Hormuz.
In a previous post on "X," the U.S. Central Command confirmed that the Iranian regime has represented "the primary threat to peace and stability in the Middle East" for years. It stated that U.S. forces continue to work on "neutralizing Iran's capabilities to project power beyond its borders," referring to military operations targeting Tehran's military capabilities and regional influence.
It added that U.S. forces continue to implement decisive measures to counter threats associated with Iran, as part of ongoing military operations in the region.
As the war enters its third week, leaders from Iran, Israel, and the United States have shown increased defiance and vowed in their latest statements to continue fighting as the war in the Middle East persists, causing disruptions in the lives of millions and shaking financial markets.