أكد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث، أن قدرة إيران على صنع صواريخ باليستية جديدة تضررت بشدة على الأرجح، لكن لايزال لديها بعض القدرات الصاروخية. وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الأهداف الأمريكية في الحرب «لم تتغير منذ اليوم الأول».


فيما قال رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة الجنرال دان كاين إن الولايات المتحدة تنفذ ضربات ضد الجماعات المسلحة المتحالفة مع إيران في العراق. وأفاد بأن سلاح الطيران الأمريكي يتوغل أكثر في الأراضي الإيرانية، لافتا إلى أن العمليات الآن تتجه نحو الشرق.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، أنها دمرت أهدافاً بحرية إيرانية تهدد الملاحة الدولية في مضيق هرمز. ونشرت القيادة المركزية مقطع فيديو على منصة «إكس» لضرب الأهداف الإيرانية في هرمز.


وفي منشور سابق على «إكس»، أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن النظام الإيراني يمثل منذ سنوات «التهديد الأول للسلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط». وقالت إن القوات الأمريكية تواصل العمل على «تحييد قدرات إيران على إسقاط القوة خارج حدودها»، في إشارة إلى العمليات العسكرية التي تستهدف قدرات طهران العسكرية ونفوذها الإقليمي.


وأضافت أن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تنفيذ إجراءات حاسمة لمواجهة التهديدات المرتبطة بإيران، في إطار العمليات العسكرية الجارية في المنطقة.


ومع بداية دخول الحرب أسبوعها الثالث، أظهر قادة كل من إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة مزيداً من التحدي وتوعدوا خلال أحدث تصريحات لهم بمواصلة القتال مع استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، التي أحدثت اضطرابات في حياة الملايين وزعزعت الأسواق المالية.