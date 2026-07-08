أكد المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف، السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة، في كلمة المملكة التي ألقاها في افتتاح منتدى القمة العالمية لمجتمع المعلومات «WSIS»، التزام المملكة بدعم مستهدفات القمة وتعزيز دور الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات والمنظمات الدولية في بناء مجتمعات رقمية شاملة ومستدامة.

وأوضح السفير بن خثيلة أن العالم يشهد تسارعاً غير مسبوق في التحول الرقمي وتطور التقنيات الناشئة، الأمر الذي يفتح آفاقاً واسعة للنمو والابتكار والتنمية، ويضع في الوقت ذاته مسؤولية مشتركة على عاتق المجتمع الدولي؛ لضمان توجيه هذه التحولات لخدمة الإنسان وتعزيز رفاه المجتمعات، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة العمل الدولي المشترك لتعظيم الأثر التنموي للتقنيات الرقمية ومواكبة التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم.

وأشار إلى أن المملكة تؤمن بأن التعاون الدولي يُمثّل الركيزة الأساسية لبناء مستقبل رقمي مزدهر وشامل، مستعرضاً دور المملكة شريكاً فاعلاً في دعم جهود الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات منذ انضمامها إليه عام 1949، وما تحقق من منجزات وطنية أسهمت في تصدُّر المملكة مؤشري الجاهزية الرقمية وتنمية الاتصالات والتقنية الصادرين عن الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات، إلى جانب التقدم المحقق في تمكين المرأة في قطاع الاتصالات والتقنية.

وأكد أن المملكة تواصل الإسهام في تطوير منظومة التعاون الرقمي العالمية من خلال إطلاق خارطة طريق لربط البشرية وتعزيز الشمولية الرقمية، ودعم برامج بناء القدرات التي أسهمت في تدريب أكثر من 1,500 متخصص من 190 دولة عبر أكاديمية التنظيمات الرقمية، مجدداً التزام المملكة بمواصلة العمل مع الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات لتعزيز التعاون الدولي وتسخير التقنية لخدمة التنمية المستدامة.

كما جدّد تأكيد التزام المملكة بدعم رسالة الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات في ربط البشرية وبناء القدرات وتعزيز الثقة الرقمية، معرباً عن تطلع المملكة إلى نيل ثقة الدول الأعضاء لإعادة انتخابها لعضوية مجلس الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات، بما يمكنها من مواصلة الإسهام في دعم أعمال الاتحاد وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في قطاع الاتصالات والتقنية.