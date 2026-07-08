The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khthaila, affirmed in the Kingdom's speech delivered at the opening of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the summit's objectives and enhancing the role of the International Telecommunication Union and international organizations in building inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

Ambassador bin Khthaila explained that the world is witnessing an unprecedented acceleration in digital transformation and the development of emerging technologies, which opens up vast horizons for growth, innovation, and development, while simultaneously placing a shared responsibility on the international community to ensure that these transformations serve humanity and enhance the well-being of societies. He emphasized the importance of continuing international collaborative efforts to maximize the developmental impact of digital technologies and keep pace with the rapid transformations occurring globally.

He pointed out that the Kingdom believes that international cooperation represents the fundamental pillar for building a prosperous and inclusive digital future, reviewing the role of the Kingdom as an active partner in supporting the efforts of the International Telecommunication Union since its accession in 1949, and the national achievements that have contributed to the Kingdom's leading position in the digital readiness and telecommunications and technology development indices issued by the International Telecommunication Union, alongside the progress made in empowering women in the telecommunications and technology sector.

He confirmed that the Kingdom continues to contribute to the development of the global digital cooperation ecosystem by launching a roadmap to connect humanity and enhance digital inclusion, and supporting capacity-building programs that have trained more than 1,500 specialists from 190 countries through the Digital Regulatory Academy, reiterating the Kingdom's commitment to continue working with the International Telecommunication Union to enhance international cooperation and harness technology for sustainable development.

He also renewed the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the mission of the International Telecommunication Union in connecting humanity, building capacities, and enhancing digital trust, expressing the Kingdom's aspiration to gain the trust of member states for its re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union, which would enable it to continue contributing to supporting the Union's work and enhancing international cooperation in the telecommunications and technology sector.