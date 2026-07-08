The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun attributed his choice of negotiations with Israel to "the fact that he cannot stand by and watch his country being led to the abyss in service of the interests of another country."



Aoun said before a delegation from the International Federation of Lebanese Businessmen and Businesswomen today (Wednesday): "I had to take a step that could stop the Israeli machine of destruction and extermination, limit the loss of lives and villages, and ultimately remove the occupation." He added that this step receives support from the majority of Lebanese, including those from the Shiite community, who have paid the highest price for the wars in the south. Aoun urged the Lebanese to maintain their faith in Lebanon, affirming that he is confident that things are heading in a better direction, despite the obstacles and difficulties, and that nothing is impossible in our dictionary, saying: "We are continuing with the decision we have made."



The Lebanese president expected that his upcoming visit to Washington and his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump would bring positives for Lebanon; because it "translates the unprecedented American interest in Lebanon, and the United States' support for the path to finding a permanent solution to the series of wars and Israeli aggressions against our country."



Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar said yesterday (Tuesday) that the next round of talks with Lebanon will be held in Rome next week.



Sa'ar added during a press conference with his German counterpart Johan Wadephol in Jerusalem: "Less than two weeks ago, Israel, Lebanon, and the United States reached a historic framework agreement. These talks are scheduled to continue next week in Rome, Italy."



For his part, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on the "X" platform: "We are very pleased to announce that the next round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, sponsored by the United States, will be held in Rome."



A spokesperson for the Italian Foreign Ministry informed Agence France-Presse that these discussions will take place on July 15 and 16, unless an unexpected event occurs.



This will be the sixth round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.



It is noteworthy that Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement, under U.S. sponsorship, paving the way for a ceasefire after five rounds of negotiations between the two sides, which do not maintain diplomatic relations.



The agreement particularly stipulates the disarmament of Hezbollah and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the territories it has invaded in southern Lebanon, with the deployment of the Lebanese army starting from two "experimental" areas. Meanwhile, Hezbollah strongly rejects this agreement.



However, the agreement did not set a timeline for the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, while Israeli officials repeatedly indicate that their forces will not withdraw from Lebanon until after the disarmament of Hezbollah, which is backed by Tehran.