عزا الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون اختياره المفاوضات مع إسرائيل إلى «أنه لا يمكنه أن يقف متفرجاً على وطنه وهو يُقاد إلى الهاوية خدمة لمصالح بلد آخر».


وقال عون أمام وفد الاتحاد الدولي لرجال وسيدات الأعمال اللبنانيين، اليوم (الأربعاء): «كان عليَّ أن أقوم بخطوة بإمكانها وقف آلة الدمار والإبادة الإسرائيلية، والحد من الخسائر في الأرواح والقرى، وإزالة الاحتلال في نهاية المطاف». وأضاف أن هذه الخطوة تلقى دعم غالبية اللبنانيين وبينهم من الطائفة الشيعية، التي دفعت الثمن الأكبر للحروب في الجنوب. ودعا عون اللبنانيين إلى الحفاظ على إيمانهم بلبنان، مؤكداً أنه على يقين أن الأمور تتجه باتجاه الأفضل، رغم العراقيل والصعوبات، ولا شيء مستحيل في قاموسنا، وقال: «نحن مستمرون في القرار الذي اتخذناه».


وتوقع الرئيس اللبناني أن تحمل زيارته المرتقبة إلى واشنطن ولقاؤه مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيجابيات للبنان؛ لأنها «تترجم الاهتمام الأمريكي غير المسبوق بلبنان، ودعم الولايات المتحدة لمسار إيجاد حل دائم لسلسلة الحروب والاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على بلدنا».


وكان وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي، جدعون ساعر قال، أمس الثلاثاء، إن الجولة التالية من المحادثات مع لبنان ستُعقد في روما الأسبوع القادم.


وأضاف ساعر، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الألماني يوهان فاديفول في القدس: «قبل أقل من أسبوعين، توصلت إسرائيل ولبنان والولايات المتحدة إلى اتفاق إطار تاريخي. ومن المقرر أن تتواصل هذه المحادثات الأسبوع المقبل في روما في إيطاليا».


من جانبه، كتب نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنتونيو تاياني على منصة «إكس»: «نرحب بسرور كبير بالإعلان عن أن الجولة القادمة من المحادثات بين لبنان وإسرائيل، التي ترعاها الولايات المتحدة، والتي ستُعقد في روما».


فيما أفاد متحدث باسم الخارجية الإيطالية لوكالة فرانس برس بأن هذه المباحثات ستجري يومي 15، 16 يوليو ما لم يطرأ أي أمر غير متوقع.


وستكون هذه الجولة السادسة من المفاوضات بين لبنان وإسرائيل.


يذكر أن لبنان وإسرائيل أبرما اتفاق إطار، برعاية الولايات المتحدة، يمهد الطريق أمام التوصل لوقف الحرب، بعد 5 جولات تفاوضية بين الجانبين اللذين لا يقيمان علاقات دبلوماسية.


وينص الاتفاق خصوصاً على نزع سلاح حزب الله وانسحاب إسرائيلي تدريجي من الأراضي التي توغلت إليها في جنوب لبنان وانتشار الجيش اللبناني بدءاً من منطقتين «تجريبيتين». بينما يرفض حزب الله هذا الاتفاق بشدة.


إلا أن الاتفاق لم يحدد جدولاً زمنياً للانسحاب الإسرائيلي من لبنان، في حين يكرر مسؤولون إسرائيليون الإشارة إلى أن قواتهم لن تنسحب من لبنان إلا بعد نزع سلاح حزب الله، المدعوم من طهران.