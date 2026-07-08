علق والد القائد البرازيلي نيمار برسالة خاصة عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي الإنستغرام، بعد خسارة ابنه أمام منتخب النرويج، لمواساته ودعمه، وقال فيها: «منذ صغرك أدركتُ أن هناك شيئاً مميزاً فيك، لم يكن الأمر مجرد موهبة».


وتابع: «إن كان هناك درس نتعلمه من رحلتنا، فهو أن الله كان دائماً هو المُدبّر، لم يكن الأمر مُرتبطاً بقراراتنا فقط، ولأنني أؤمن بهذا تحديداً أريد أن أطلب منك بصفتي والدك أن تستمر في لعب كرة القدم.. يا بني استمر في لعب كرة القدم».


وأضاف: «استعد متعة لمس الكرة بقدميك، ابتسم من جديد في الملعب، أنت اليوم بصحة جيدة، لقد منحك الله فرصة أخرى لممارسة ما أحببته دائماً.. استمتع باللعبة، لا تحمل على عاتقك أعباء قرارات الحياة أو الانتقادات أو التوقعات أو النكسات، بعض الأمور من شأن البشر وبعضها الآخر من شأن الله وحده».


وقال أيضاً: «المستقبل بيد الله، مجرد أن حلماً لم يتحقق بعد لا يعني أنه قد مات، نهاية القصة لا تحددها لحظة عصيبة، لذا لا تخف من الغد.. عش يومك، تدرب، ابتسم، العب كرة القدم، عانق أطفالك.. أحب عائلتك».