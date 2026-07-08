The father of Brazilian star Neymar commented with a special message on the social media platform Instagram, after his son’s loss to the Norway national team, to console and support him. He said: "Since you were young, I realized that there was something special about you; it wasn't just talent."



He continued: "If there is a lesson to learn from our journey, it is that God has always been the planner. It wasn't just about our decisions, and because I specifically believe in this, I want to ask you, as your father, to continue playing football... my son, keep playing football."



He added: "Get ready to enjoy touching the ball with your feet, smile again on the field, you are in good health today, God has given you another chance to do what you have always loved... enjoy the game, don't carry the burdens of life's decisions, criticisms, expectations, or setbacks; some things are for humans, and others are solely for God."



He also said: "The future is in God's hands; just because a dream hasn't been realized yet doesn't mean it is dead. The end of the story is not determined by a difficult moment, so don't be afraid of tomorrow... live your day, train, smile, play football, hug your children... love your family."