السفينة الأغلى في التاريخ تتعرض للحريق.. «جيرالد فورد» تغادر الشرق الأوسط للإصلاح

The American aircraft carrier (USS Gerald R. Ford), the newest and largest in the U.S. Navy fleet, is preparing to leave the Red Sea and head to the Greek island of Crete for urgent repairs, following a major fire that broke out on board, injuring several sailors and causing extensive damage to the ship, according to Reuters.

According to U.S. officials, the carrier will head to the naval support base in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs on the dock that will last more than a week, after the incident that occurred inside the laundry facilities on board, which took hours to extinguish.



The fire, which broke out on March 2, was not related to combat operations, but it resulted in the evaluation of more than 200 crew members due to smoke inhalation, while one sailor was evacuated for treatment, and others sustained minor injuries.

The damage also extended to sleeping quarters inside the carrier, where more than 100 beds were taken out of service due to smoke and fires, forcing the Navy to provide alternative accommodations, in addition to sending extra supplies after the laundry facilities were completely damaged.



Despite the extent of the damage, the U.S. Navy confirmed that the carrier is still capable of performing its missions, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the causes of the fire.

This incident comes as part of a series of problems faced by the carrier during its long deployment in the Middle East, where it previously suffered from repeated malfunctions in the sewage system (toilets), raising concerns about its operational readiness.

The nuclear carrier, which costs about $13 billion, is participating in U.S. military operations related to the war with Iran, launching dozens of fighter jets that have carried out multiple strikes over the past weeks.

The ship has spent about nine months on a continuous mission, which began in other areas before being redirected to the Middle East, placing it on the verge of recording one of the longest deployment periods in U.S. Navy history.

The long duration of the deployment has raised criticisms within the United States, as several officials warned of its impact on crew readiness and morale amid ongoing operational pressures.

It is expected that the carrier will be replaced in the coming period by another ship, the (USS George H.W. Bush), to ensure the continuation of the U.S. military presence in the region.