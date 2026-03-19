تستعد حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية (يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد)، الأحدث والأكبر في أسطول البحرية الأمريكية، لمغادرة البحر الأحمر والتوجه إلى جزيرة كريت اليونانية لإجراء إصلاحات عاجلة، عقب حريق كبير اندلع على متنها وأدى إلى إصابة عدد من البحارة وإلحاق أضرار واسعة بالسفينة، وفقًا لوكالة رويترز.

وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، فإن الحاملة ستتجه إلى قاعدة الدعم البحري في خليج سودا بجزيرة كريت لإجراء إصلاحات على الرصيف تستمر لأكثر من أسبوع، بعد الحادثة التي وقعت داخل مرافق الغسيل على متنها واستغرق إخماده ساعات طويلة.
السفينة الأغلى في التاريخ تتعرض للحريق.. «جيرالد فورد» تغادر الشرق الأوسط للإصلاح

الحريق، الذي اندلع في 2 مارس، لم يكن مرتبطًا بعمليات قتالية، إلا أنه تسبب في تقييم أكثر من 200 فرد من الطاقم بسبب استنشاق الدخان، فيما تم إجلاء بحار واحد لتلقي العلاج، بينما أصيب آخرون بإصابات طفيفة.

كما امتدت الأضرار إلى أماكن النوم داخل الحاملة، حيث خرج أكثر من 100 سرير عن الخدمة نتيجة الدخان والحرائق، ما اضطر البحرية إلى توفير تجهيزات بديلة، إلى جانب إرسال مستلزمات إضافية بعد تضرر مرافق الغسيل بالكامل.
السفينة الأغلى في التاريخ تتعرض للحريق.. «جيرالد فورد» تغادر الشرق الأوسط للإصلاح

ورغم حجم الأضرار، أكدت البحرية الأمريكية أن الحاملة لا تزال قادرة على تنفيذ مهامها، فيما لا يزال التحقيق جاريًا لتحديد أسباب الحريق.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة من المشكلات التي واجهتها الحاملة خلال انتشارها الطويل في الشرق الأوسط، حيث سبق أن عانت من أعطال متكررة في نظام الصرف الصحي (المراحيض)، ما أثار انتقادات بشأن جاهزيتها الفنية.

وتشارك الحاملة النووية، التي تبلغ تكلفتها نحو 13 مليار دولار، في العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية المرتبطة بالحرب مع إيران، حيث تنطلق من على متنها عشرات الطائرات المقاتلة التي نفذت ضربات متعددة خلال الأسابيع الماضية.

وقد أمضت السفينة نحو تسعة أشهر في مهمة متواصلة، بدأت في مناطق أخرى قبل أن تُعاد توجيهها إلى الشرق الأوسط، ما يضعها على مشارف تسجيل واحدة من أطول فترات الانتشار في تاريخ البحرية الأمريكية.

وأثارت مدة الانتشار الطويلة انتقادات داخل الولايات المتحدة، إذ حذر عدد من المسؤولين من تأثير ذلك على جاهزية الطاقم ومعنوياته، في ظل الضغوط التشغيلية المتواصلة.

ومن المتوقع أن يتم استبدال الحاملة خلال الفترة القادمة بسفينة أخرى، هي (يو إس إس جورج إتش. دبليو. بوش)، لضمان استمرار الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة.