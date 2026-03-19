السفينة الأغلى في التاريخ تتعرض للحريق.. «جيرالد فورد» تغادر الشرق الأوسط للإصلاح

تستعد حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية (يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد)، الأحدث والأكبر في أسطول البحرية الأمريكية، لمغادرة البحر الأحمر والتوجه إلى جزيرة كريت اليونانية لإجراء إصلاحات عاجلة، عقب حريق كبير اندلع على متنها وأدى إلى إصابة عدد من البحارة وإلحاق أضرار واسعة بالسفينة، وفقًا لوكالة رويترز.
وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، فإن الحاملة ستتجه إلى قاعدة الدعم البحري في خليج سودا بجزيرة كريت لإجراء إصلاحات على الرصيف تستمر لأكثر من أسبوع، بعد الحادثة التي وقعت داخل مرافق الغسيل على متنها واستغرق إخماده ساعات طويلة.
الحريق، الذي اندلع في 2 مارس، لم يكن مرتبطًا بعمليات قتالية، إلا أنه تسبب في تقييم أكثر من 200 فرد من الطاقم بسبب استنشاق الدخان، فيما تم إجلاء بحار واحد لتلقي العلاج، بينما أصيب آخرون بإصابات طفيفة.
كما امتدت الأضرار إلى أماكن النوم داخل الحاملة، حيث خرج أكثر من 100 سرير عن الخدمة نتيجة الدخان والحرائق، ما اضطر البحرية إلى توفير تجهيزات بديلة، إلى جانب إرسال مستلزمات إضافية بعد تضرر مرافق الغسيل بالكامل.
ورغم حجم الأضرار، أكدت البحرية الأمريكية أن الحاملة لا تزال قادرة على تنفيذ مهامها، فيما لا يزال التحقيق جاريًا لتحديد أسباب الحريق.
وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة من المشكلات التي واجهتها الحاملة خلال انتشارها الطويل في الشرق الأوسط، حيث سبق أن عانت من أعطال متكررة في نظام الصرف الصحي (المراحيض)، ما أثار انتقادات بشأن جاهزيتها الفنية.
وتشارك الحاملة النووية، التي تبلغ تكلفتها نحو 13 مليار دولار، في العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية المرتبطة بالحرب مع إيران، حيث تنطلق من على متنها عشرات الطائرات المقاتلة التي نفذت ضربات متعددة خلال الأسابيع الماضية.
وقد أمضت السفينة نحو تسعة أشهر في مهمة متواصلة، بدأت في مناطق أخرى قبل أن تُعاد توجيهها إلى الشرق الأوسط، ما يضعها على مشارف تسجيل واحدة من أطول فترات الانتشار في تاريخ البحرية الأمريكية.
وأثارت مدة الانتشار الطويلة انتقادات داخل الولايات المتحدة، إذ حذر عدد من المسؤولين من تأثير ذلك على جاهزية الطاقم ومعنوياته، في ظل الضغوط التشغيلية المتواصلة.
ومن المتوقع أن يتم استبدال الحاملة خلال الفترة القادمة بسفينة أخرى، هي (يو إس إس جورج إتش. دبليو. بوش)، لضمان استمرار الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة.
The American aircraft carrier (USS Gerald R. Ford), the newest and largest in the U.S. Navy fleet, is preparing to leave the Red Sea and head to the Greek island of Crete for urgent repairs, following a major fire that broke out on board, injuring several sailors and causing extensive damage to the ship, according to Reuters.
According to U.S. officials, the carrier will head to the naval support base in Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs on the dock that will last more than a week, after the incident that occurred inside the laundry facilities on board, which took hours to extinguish.
The fire, which broke out on March 2, was not related to combat operations, but it resulted in the evaluation of more than 200 crew members due to smoke inhalation, while one sailor was evacuated for treatment, and others sustained minor injuries.
The damage also extended to sleeping quarters inside the carrier, where more than 100 beds were taken out of service due to smoke and fires, forcing the Navy to provide alternative accommodations, in addition to sending extra supplies after the laundry facilities were completely damaged.
Despite the extent of the damage, the U.S. Navy confirmed that the carrier is still capable of performing its missions, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the causes of the fire.
This incident comes as part of a series of problems faced by the carrier during its long deployment in the Middle East, where it previously suffered from repeated malfunctions in the sewage system (toilets), raising concerns about its operational readiness.
The nuclear carrier, which costs about $13 billion, is participating in U.S. military operations related to the war with Iran, launching dozens of fighter jets that have carried out multiple strikes over the past weeks.
The ship has spent about nine months on a continuous mission, which began in other areas before being redirected to the Middle East, placing it on the verge of recording one of the longest deployment periods in U.S. Navy history.
The long duration of the deployment has raised criticisms within the United States, as several officials warned of its impact on crew readiness and morale amid ongoing operational pressures.
It is expected that the carrier will be replaced in the coming period by another ship, the (USS George H.W. Bush), to ensure the continuation of the U.S. military presence in the region.