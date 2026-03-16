تباينت مواقف حلفاء أمريكا حول مشاركتهم في إرسال سفن إلى مضيق هرمز لتأمينه، وأكدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي ⁠كايا ‌كالاس ​أن وزراء ⁠خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي أبدوا رغبة واضحة ⁠في تعزيز المهمة البحرية في الشرق الأوسط دون أن تشمل مضيق هرمز.


وقالت كالاس للصحفيين عقب اجتماعها مع ​وزراء خارجية ⁠الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل: «وزراء ⁠خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي أبدوا رغبة واضحة ⁠في تعزيز المهمة البحرية في الشرق الأوسط، ​لكنهم لا يرغبون في الوقت الراهن ⁠في توسيع نطاقها ليشمل ​مضيق ​هرمز»، مضيفة: «كانت ​هناك ⁠رغبة ‌واضحة في تعزيز هذه العملية خلال مناقشاتنا، ‌ولكن في الوقت الراهن لا توجد رغبة ​في تغيير نطاق العملية أسبيدس».


بدوره، قال المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس إن ‌ألمانيا لن تشارك في الحرب ​الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ⁠على إيران، مضيفاً: «لا نملك التفويض من الأمم المتحدة أو الاتحاد ​الأوروبي أو حلف شمال الأطلسي المطلوب بموجب القانون الأساسي، ⁠ولذلك، كان واضحاً ​منذ ​البداية أن هذه الحرب ‌ليست من اختصاص حلف الأطلسي».


وأضاف: «لم ​تستشرنا الولايات ⁠المتحدة وإسرائيل قبل ​هذه الحرب أيضاً، ⁠أما ‌بالنسبة لإيران، فلم يصدر أي قرار مشترك ‌بشأن مسألة التدخل، ولهذا السبب، لا مجال للتساؤل عن كيفية ​مشاركة ألمانيا عسكرياً في هذه الحرب».


من جهته، قال رئيس ⁠الوزراء الهولندي ‌روب جيتن إن ⁠هولندا ستتخذ موقفاً منفتحاً تجاه أي ⁠طلب للمساهمة في بعثة لحماية ​التدفقات التجارية في مضيق هرمز، لكن المستوى ⁠الحالي للهجمات ​هناك ​يجعل من المستحيل ‌تقديم المساعدة في الوقت ​الحالي.


وأضاف، خلال ⁠مؤتمر صحفي ​مع المستشار ⁠الألماني ‌فريدريش ميرتس في برلين، أنه لم ‌يتم تقديم أي طلب واضح للمساهمة ​في أي بعثة في المضيق حتى الآن.


وكانت شبكة «سي إن إن» قد نقلت عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن مسؤولين أمريكيين قضوا معظم عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في حشد الدعم وراء مطالبة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للدول الأخرى بالمساعدة في تأمين مضيق هرمز، ويأملون الإعلان عن تحالف جديد خلال الأيام القادمة.


في حين قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إنه سيعلن لائحة بأسماء الدول المشاركة في تأمين مضيق هرمز قريباً، مندداً بالدول الرافضة المشاركة.