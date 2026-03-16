The positions of America's allies varied regarding their participation in sending ships to the Strait of Hormuz to secure it. The European Union's foreign policy chief, ⁠Kaja Kallas, confirmed that the foreign ministers of the European Union expressed a clear desire to enhance the maritime mission in the Middle East without including the Strait of Hormuz.



Kallas told reporters after her meeting with the EU foreign ministers in Brussels: “The EU foreign ministers expressed a clear desire to enhance the maritime mission in the Middle East, but they do not wish at this time to expand its scope to include the Strait of Hormuz,” adding: “There was a clear desire to enhance this operation during our discussions, but at this time there is no desire to change the scope of the operation Aespides.”



For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany would not participate in the American-Israeli war against Iran, adding: “We do not have the mandate from the United Nations, the European Union, or NATO required by the basic law, and therefore, it has been clear from the beginning that this war is not within NATO's jurisdiction.”



He added: “The United States and Israel did not consult us before this war either, and regarding Iran, no joint decision has been issued concerning the issue of intervention, and for this reason, there is no room to question how Germany could participate militarily in this war.”



Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten stated that the Netherlands would take an open stance towards any request to contribute to a mission to protect commercial flows in the Strait of Hormuz, but the current level of attacks there makes it impossible to provide assistance at this time.



He added, during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, that no clear request for contribution to any mission in the strait has been made so far.



CNN reported that informed sources said that American officials spent most of the weekend rallying support behind President Donald Trump's call for other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, and they hope to announce a new coalition in the coming days.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated that he would soon announce a list of countries participating in securing the Strait of Hormuz, condemning the countries that refuse to participate.