The Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, announced today (Monday) that preparations are underway to expand the war against Hezbollah, stating that he is reinforcing the northern region with more troops to broaden the military operation.



Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee quoted Zamir during a visit to the northern command as saying, "In the past two weeks, we initiated a focused ground operation in southern Lebanon to remove the threat from our borders and ensure long-term security and safety for the residents of our northern towns," explaining that Hezbollah is now fighting for its survival and is paying a heavy price for entering the battle, and the pressure on it will continue to increase.



He pointed out that "the Israeli army is currently focused on eliminating the threats, and in the next phase, we need to amplify the strike directed at Hezbollah."



Israeli bombardment continues on Lebanon from the south to the heart of the capital, Beirut, leaving behind casualties, injuries, and increasing destruction.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli bombardment on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 886, including 111 children and 67 women, while the number of injured has reached 2,141.



The ministry clarified that the toll of casualties among healthcare workers has risen to 38 dead and 69 injured since the start of the extensive bombardment, while 36 people were killed and 36 injured in various regions of the country today.