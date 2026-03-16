أعلن رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير اليوم (الإثنين) أن الاستعدادات جارية لتوسيع الحرب على حزب الله، موضحاً أنه يدعم المنطقة الشمالية بالمزيد من القوات لتوسيع العملية العسكرية.


ونقل المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي عن زامير قوله خلال زيارة إلى قيادة المنطقة الشمالية «خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين بادرنا بتنفيذ عملية برية مركزة في جنوب لبنان بغية إبعاد التهديد عن حدودنا وضمان الأمن والسلامة طويلي المدى لسكان بلداتنا الشمالية»، موضحاً أن حزب الله يخوض الآن حرب بقاء ويدفع ثمناً باهظاً على دخوله إلى المعركة وستتزايد الضغوط عليه أكثر فأكثر.


وأشار إلى أن «الجيش الإسرائيلي يركز حالياً على إزالة التهديدات، وفي مرحلة قادمة علينا أن نضخم الضربة الموجهة إلى حزب الله».


ويتواصل القصف الإسرائيلي على لبنان من الجنوب إلى قلب العاصمة بيروت، مخلفاً قتلى وجرحى ودماراً متزايداً.


وأعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا القصف الإسرائيلي على لبنان منذ 2 مارس الجاري إلى 886 قتيلاً، بينهم 111 طفلاً و67 امرأة، فيما ارتفع عدد الجرحى إلى 2141 مصاباً.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن حصيلة الضحايا من العاملين في القطاع الصحي ارتفعت إلى 38 قتيلاً و69 جريحاً منذ بدء القصف الموسع، فيما قتل 36 شخصاً وأصيب 36 في مناطق مختلفة من البلاد اليوم.