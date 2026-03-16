The Egyptian authorities have definitively listed Abdul-Moneim Abu al-Fotouh Abdulhadi Abu Saad, Mahmoud Ezzat Ibrahim Ibrahim, and Moaz Najah Mansour Al-Sharqawi on the terrorist list, following a ruling against them, according to what was reported by the "Official Gazette" in Egypt today (Monday).



Under the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 8 of 2015, the inclusion of the accused on the terrorism lists entails consequences including: travel bans and arrival monitoring, or preventing foreigners from entering the country.



This includes prohibitions on appointment or contracting for public jobs or in public sector companies or state-owned enterprises. Passports may be confiscated, canceled, or the issuance of new passports may be prevented or renewed.



Those included are suspended from work with half pay, and their membership in professional syndicates and boards of directors of companies, associations, and institutions is halted.



This results in the loss of the good reputation and conduct required to hold public, parliamentary, or local positions. The funds or other assets owned by the terrorist are frozen. All civil or advocacy activities under any name are prohibited, as well as financing or collecting money or items for the terrorist, whether directly or indirectly, and receiving funds is also prohibited.