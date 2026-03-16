أدرجت السلطات المصرية عبدالمنعم أبو الفتوح عبدالهادي أبو سعد، محمود عزت إبراهيم إبراهيم، ومعاذ نجاح منصور الشرقاوي، بشكل نهائي على قائمة الإرهابيين، بعد صدور حكم بحقهم، بحسب ما أوردت «الجريدة الرسمية» في مصر، اليوم (الاثنين).


وبموجب قانون الكيانات الإرهابية رقم 8 لسنة 2015، تترتب على إدراج المتهمين على قوائم الإرهاب آثار تشمل: المنع من السفر وترقب الوصول، أو منع الأجنبي من دخول البلاد.


ويشمل عدم التعيين أو التعاقد في الوظائف العامة أو بشركات القطاع العام أو قطاع الأعمال العام. ويتم سحب جواز السفر أو إلغاؤه أو منع إصدار جواز سفر جديد أو تجديده.


ويُوقف المشمولون عن العمل مع صرف نصف الأجر، وتُوقف عضويتهم في النقابات المهنية ومجالس إدارات الشركات والجمعيات والمؤسسات.


ويترتب على ذلك فقدان شرط حسن السمعة والسيرة اللازم لتولي الوظائف والمناصب العامة أو النيابية أو المحلية. ويتم تجميد الأموال أو الأصول الأخرى المملوكة للإرهابي. ويُحظر ممارسة جميع الأنشطة الأهلية أو الدعوية تحت أي مسمى، وحظر تمويل أو جمع الأموال أو الأشياء للإرهابي، سواء بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، وحظر تلقي الأموال.