فيما أعلن مسؤولون في قطاع الصحة مقتل 16 فلسطينياً في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، كشفت مصادر إعلامية اليوم (الأحد) وجود وفد من حركة حماس في مصر لعقد لقاءات مع المسؤولين لبحث استكمال تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وقال مصدر في حركة حماس إن الوفد من الحركة وصل أمس من الدوحة إلى القاهرة والتقى الممثل الأعلى لمجلس السلام نيكولاي ميلادينوف، موضحاً أن وفد حماس برئاسة رئيس مجلس الشورى في الحركة نزار عوض الله، وضم أعضاء في المكتب السياسي.


وأشار إلى أن الوفد التقى مسؤولي ملف فلسطين في المخابرات العامة المصرية، وبحث معهم ومع ميلادينوف الخروقات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة وضرورة وقفها وإلزام إسرائيل بتنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف النار ووقف استغلال الحرب على إيران لتصعيد العدوان في غزة وإغلاق المعابر.


وأشار إلى أن حماس سلمت ميلادينوف والمسؤولين المصريين تقريراً تضمن أكثر من 800 خرق إسرائيلي، مؤكداً مواصلة العمل من أجل وقف الخروقات والمضي في تطبيق اتفاق وقف النار واستكمال إغاثة غزة وصولاً للإعمار.


وأوضح المصدر أن من ضمن مهمات الوفد الترتيب لتنظيم لقاءات في القاهرة بين الفصائل الفلسطينية من أجل ترتيب البيت الفلسطيني وبحث مستقبل غزة ودعم اللجنة الوطنية.


بدورها، أعلنت هيئة تنسيق أعمال الحكومة الإسرائيلية في المناطق (كوجات)، الجهة العسكرية المسؤولة عن الشؤون الإنسانية، اليوم، أن معبر رفح الواقع على الحدود بين قطاع غزة ومصر سيُعاد فتحه (الأربعاء) أمام حركة محدودة للأفراد في كلا الاتجاهين، وذلك بعد إغلاقه مع بداية الحرب مع إيران.


وكانت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم أن 14 شخصاً على الأقل معظمهم من المارة أصيبوا بجروح، كما قتلت غارة رجلاً وزوجته وابنهما في غرب مخيم النصيرات بوسط القطاع، وفي الضفة الغربية قتلت القوات الإسرائيلية 4 فلسطينيين من أسرة واحدة داخل سيارتهم.