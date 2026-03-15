While health sector officials announced the death of 16 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, media sources revealed today (Sunday) the presence of a delegation from Hamas in Egypt to hold meetings with officials to discuss the completion of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement plan.



A source in Hamas stated that the delegation arrived yesterday from Doha to Cairo and met with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov, explaining that the Hamas delegation is headed by the Chairman of the Shura Council of the movement, Nizar Awadallah, and includes members of the political bureau.



The source pointed out that the delegation met with the officials responsible for the Palestine file in the Egyptian General Intelligence and discussed with them and Mladenov the ongoing Israeli violations and the necessity of stopping them, as well as obliging Israel to implement the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and to stop exploiting the war on Iran to escalate aggression in Gaza and close the crossings.



The source indicated that Hamas handed Mladenov and the Egyptian officials a report that included more than 800 Israeli violations, confirming their continued efforts to stop the violations and proceed with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the continuation of aid to Gaza leading to reconstruction.



The source clarified that among the delegation's tasks is to arrange meetings in Cairo between Palestinian factions to organize the Palestinian house and discuss the future of Gaza and support the national committee.



For its part, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the military body responsible for humanitarian affairs, announced today that the Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will be reopened (Wednesday) for limited movement of individuals in both directions, after being closed at the beginning of the war with Iran.



Earlier today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that at least 14 people, mostly passersby, were injured, and an airstrike killed a man, his wife, and their son in the west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinians from one family inside their car.