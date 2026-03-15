في أوقات الحروب لا تكون الجبهات وحدها هي ساحة المعركة، بل تمتد المعركة إلى الفضاء الإعلامي، إذ تتزاحم الروايات وتتداخل الحقائق مع الدعاية. وفي ظل التوترات المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، يبدو المشهد الإعلامي وكأنه نسخة حديثة من «الهرج والمرج»؛ ضجيج واسع، وتصريحات متناقضة، وكمّ هائل من التحليلات التي يصعب معها تمييز الخبر من الانطباع.

لم يعد المتحدث الرسمي وحده من يصنع الرواية، فالمشهد اليوم يعجّ بما يمكن وصفهم بـ«الصحّافين الجدد»؛ أولئك الذين يملؤون الفضاء الرقمي بتصريحات جازمة وتوقعات كبرى، وكأنهم يملكون مفاتيح غرف العمليات العسكرية. استعارة «الصحّاف» هنا تشير إلى ظاهرة الخطاب الدعائي المتفائل أو المبالغ فيه الذي عُرف به وزير الإعلام العراقي السابق محمد سعيد الصحاف أثناء حرب العراق 2003، حتى أصبح اسمه رمزاً إعلامياً للخطاب الذي ينكر الواقع أو يقدّم رواية مغايرة له. وقد وثقت تقارير إعلامية عالمية تلك الظاهرة وأطلقت عليه لقب «Baghdad Bob».

لكن الفارق اليوم أن «الصحّاف» لم يعد شخصاً واحداً يقف خلف منصة حكومية، بل ظاهرة رقمية كاملة. ففي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يظهر عشرات المسؤولين والمحللين، يقدّمون معلومات مضللة أو قراءات حاسمة للحرب، وبعضهم يعلنون «انتصارات» أو «هزائم» قبل أن تتضح الصورة على الأرض. وبعضهم يحوّل كل خبر عاجل إلى مادة للتهويل والتخويف.

المشكلة لا تكمن فقط في الخطأ التحليلي، بل في اقتصاد الترند الذي أصبح يغذي هذا السلوك. فكلما ارتفع مستوى القلق والدراما في المحتوى، ارتفعت المشاهدات والتفاعل. وهكذا يتحول بعض صناع المحتوى إلى تجّار ترندات، يستثمرون في التوترات الدولية كما لو كانت سوقاً للمضاربات الإعلامية. الخبر بالنسبة لهم ليس معلومة تُنقل، بل فرصة للانتشار.