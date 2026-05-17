زعم العميد في النظام السوري السابق عاطف نجيب أمام محكمة الجنايات الرابعة في دمشق، أن لا علاقة له بتوقيف أطفال محافظة درعا في جنوب سورية، حيث اندلعت الشرارة الأولى للثورة السورية، بحسب ما أظهر فيديو نشرته وزارة العدل السورية، مساء أمس السبت.
وأرجع رئيس فرع الأمن السياسي في درعا سابقاً، تلك الاتهامات إلى خلافات نشبت بينه ورئيس فرع الأمن العسكري. ونفى توقيف أي أطفال أو أي علاقة له بتلك التوقيفات، مدعياً أنه علم بها من الإعلام.
وخلال الجلسة العلنية الثانية من المحاكمة وجهت إليه مطلع الشهر الجاري تهم بارتكاب جرائم قتل وتعذيب واعتقال تعسفي «ترقى إلى جرائم حرب».
وحين أخبره القاضي أن هناك شاهداً أكد أنه استجوبه عام 2011، نفى أي صلة لهذا الاستجواب بتوقيف أطفال درعا، زاعماً أن القاصر اتهم آنذاك بحرق مركز مراقبة عسكري.
واشتعلت الانتقادات وموجة من السخرية بين السوريين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبر البعض أن نجيب يستحق نوبل للسلام. بينما أكد آخرون أن الضابط السابق استجوب العديد من أطفال درعا، وبعضهم لا يزال حياً يذكر.
يذكر أن نجيب هو ابن خالة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، مولود في جبلة الساحلية، ومتهم بارتكاب انتهاكات جسيمة ضد مدنيين وأطفال بمحافظة درعا، خصوصاً أنه كان يتولى رئاسة الفرع الأمني في درعا عند اندلاع الثورة السورية عام 2011. وقد ذاع صيته بعد انطلاق مظاهرات درعا في 18 مارس 2011، التي مثلت شرارة الثورة، على خلفية اعتقال وتعذيب عدد من أطفال درعا لكتابتهم شعارات مناهضة لنظام الأسد على الجدران. وانتشرت أحاديث حينها عن قيام نجيب بتهديد الوجهاء والأهالي وإهانتهم بأعراضهم قبل ذلك.
The former Syrian regime's Major Aatif Najib claimed before the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus that he had no connection to the detention of children in the Daraa province in southern Syria, where the first spark of the Syrian revolution ignited, according to a video published by the Syrian Ministry of Justice yesterday evening, Saturday.
The former head of the Political Security Branch in Daraa attributed those accusations to disputes that arose between him and the head of the Military Security Branch. He denied detaining any children or having any connection to those detentions, claiming that he learned about them from the media.
During the second public session of the trial, he was charged earlier this month with committing crimes of murder, torture, and arbitrary detention "that amount to war crimes."
When the judge informed him that there was a witness who confirmed he had interrogated him in 2011, he denied any connection between this interrogation and the detention of the children in Daraa, claiming that the minor was accused at that time of burning a military observation post.
Criticism and a wave of mockery erupted among Syrians on social media, with some considering that Najib deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. Meanwhile, others confirmed that the former officer interrogated many children from Daraa, some of whom are still alive to testify.
It is noteworthy that Najib is the cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, born in the coastal city of Jableh, and is accused of committing serious violations against civilians and children in Daraa province, especially since he was in charge of the security branch in Daraa when the Syrian revolution broke out in 2011. His notoriety grew after the Daraa protests began on March 18, 2011, which represented the spark of the revolution, following the detention and torture of several children from Daraa for writing anti-Assad slogans on the walls. At that time, there were talks about Najib threatening local dignitaries and families and humiliating them regarding their honor.