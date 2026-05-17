زعم العميد في النظام السوري السابق عاطف نجيب أمام محكمة الجنايات الرابعة في دمشق، أن لا علاقة له بتوقيف أطفال محافظة درعا في جنوب سورية، حيث اندلعت الشرارة الأولى للثورة السورية، بحسب ما أظهر فيديو نشرته وزارة العدل السورية، مساء أمس السبت.


وأرجع رئيس فرع الأمن السياسي في درعا سابقاً، تلك الاتهامات إلى خلافات نشبت بينه ورئيس فرع الأمن العسكري. ونفى توقيف أي أطفال أو أي علاقة له بتلك التوقيفات، مدعياً أنه علم بها من الإعلام.


وخلال الجلسة العلنية الثانية من المحاكمة وجهت إليه مطلع الشهر الجاري تهم بارتكاب جرائم قتل وتعذيب واعتقال تعسفي «ترقى إلى جرائم حرب».


وحين أخبره القاضي أن هناك شاهداً أكد أنه استجوبه عام 2011، نفى أي صلة لهذا الاستجواب بتوقيف أطفال درعا، زاعماً أن القاصر اتهم آنذاك بحرق مركز مراقبة عسكري.


واشتعلت الانتقادات وموجة من السخرية بين السوريين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبر البعض أن نجيب يستحق نوبل للسلام. بينما أكد آخرون أن الضابط السابق استجوب العديد من أطفال درعا، وبعضهم لا يزال حياً يذكر.


يذكر أن نجيب هو ابن خالة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، مولود في جبلة الساحلية، ومتهم بارتكاب انتهاكات جسيمة ضد مدنيين وأطفال بمحافظة درعا، خصوصاً أنه كان يتولى رئاسة الفرع الأمني في درعا عند اندلاع الثورة السورية عام 2011. وقد ذاع صيته بعد انطلاق مظاهرات درعا في 18 مارس 2011، التي مثلت شرارة الثورة، على خلفية اعتقال وتعذيب عدد من أطفال درعا لكتابتهم شعارات مناهضة لنظام الأسد على الجدران. وانتشرت أحاديث حينها عن قيام نجيب بتهديد الوجهاء والأهالي وإهانتهم بأعراضهم قبل ذلك.