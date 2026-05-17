The former Syrian regime's Major Aatif Najib claimed before the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus that he had no connection to the detention of children in the Daraa province in southern Syria, where the first spark of the Syrian revolution ignited, according to a video published by the Syrian Ministry of Justice yesterday evening, Saturday.



The former head of the Political Security Branch in Daraa attributed those accusations to disputes that arose between him and the head of the Military Security Branch. He denied detaining any children or having any connection to those detentions, claiming that he learned about them from the media.



During the second public session of the trial, he was charged earlier this month with committing crimes of murder, torture, and arbitrary detention "that amount to war crimes."



When the judge informed him that there was a witness who confirmed he had interrogated him in 2011, he denied any connection between this interrogation and the detention of the children in Daraa, claiming that the minor was accused at that time of burning a military observation post.



Criticism and a wave of mockery erupted among Syrians on social media, with some considering that Najib deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. Meanwhile, others confirmed that the former officer interrogated many children from Daraa, some of whom are still alive to testify.



It is noteworthy that Najib is the cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, born in the coastal city of Jableh, and is accused of committing serious violations against civilians and children in Daraa province, especially since he was in charge of the security branch in Daraa when the Syrian revolution broke out in 2011. His notoriety grew after the Daraa protests began on March 18, 2011, which represented the spark of the revolution, following the detention and torture of several children from Daraa for writing anti-Assad slogans on the walls. At that time, there were talks about Najib threatening local dignitaries and families and humiliating them regarding their honor.