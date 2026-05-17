While negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain stalled, despite Pakistani efforts to resume them and prevent a return to war, the head of the Iranian Parliament's Internal Affairs Committee, Mohammad Saleh Jokar, considered that the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei represent a "red line" in any potential negotiations with the United States.

He reiterated that Tehran "does not trust Washington," according to the Iranian news agency "Mehr." Jokar claimed that Washington was seeking, through military pressures and sanctions, to change the regime, divide Iran, and control its resources, but he believed that those attempts had failed, according to his statement.



He pointed out that Tehran refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, which was scheduled to be held in Pakistan, explaining that Washington had proposed during the past period suggestions related to lifting the naval blockade in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation, but the Iranian side insisted on what it described as the "fundamental conditions" set by Khamenei.



According to Jokar, these conditions include: organized passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, and involve ending the war on all fronts and against all parties of the "Resistance Axis," as he stated.



They also include the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all their bases in the region, as well as full compensation for Iran. The conditions encompass lifting all sanctions imposed on Tehran, in addition to the release of Iranian funds and assets frozen abroad, and recognizing Iran's right to enrich uranium. Jokar emphasized that Iran will continue to enhance its military and economic capabilities independently.



President Trump renewed his warnings to Tehran, asserting that "bad things" could happen if an agreement is not reached soon. He previously described the Iranian response to the U.S. proposal as very bad. He confirmed that the blockade imposed on Iranian ports since April 13 will not be lifted.



Meanwhile, Iran continued its threats to shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, after disrupting navigation in this vital waterway since the outbreak of the war on February 28.