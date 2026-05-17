فيما لا تزال المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران تراوح مكانها، على رغم المساعي الباكستانية لاستئنافها والحيلولة دون عودة الحرب، اعتبر رئيس لجنة الشؤون الداخلية في البرلمان الإيراني محمد صالح جوكار، أن الشروط التي وضعها المرشد مجتبى خامنئي تمثّل «خطاً أحمر» في أي مفاوضات محتملة مع الولايات المتحدة.
وجدّد الحديث عن أن طهران «لا تثق بواشنطن»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية. وزعم جوكار أن واشنطن كانت تسعى من خلال الضغوط العسكرية والعقوبات، إلى تغيير النظام وتقسيم إيران والسيطرة على مواردها، لكنه رأى أن تلك المحاولات باءت بالفشل، وفق قوله.
ولفت إلى أن طهران رفضت المشاركة في الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، التي كان من المقرر عقدها في باكستان، موضحاً أن واشنطن طرحت خلال الفترة الماضية مقترحات تتعلق برفع الحصار البحري مقابل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة، إلا أن الجانب الإيراني تمسك بما وصفه بـ«الشروط الأساسية» التي طرحها خامنئي.
وبحسب جوكار، فإن هذه الشروط تتضمن: عبوراً منظماً عبر مضيق هرمز بالتنسيق مع القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، وتشمل إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات وضد جميع أطراف «محور المقاومة»، حسب قوله.
وتتضمن انسحاب القوات الأمريكية المقاتلة من جميع قواعدها في المنطقة، فضلاً عن دفع تعويضات كاملة لإيران. وتشمل الشروط رفع جميع العقوبات المفروضة على طهران، إضافة إلى الإفراج عن الأموال والأصول الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج، والاعتراف بحق إيران في تخصيب اليورانيوم. وأكد جوكاراً أن إيران ستواصل تعزيز قدراتها العسكرية والاقتصادية بصورة مستقلة.
وجدّد الرئيس ترمب تحذيراته لطهران، مؤكداً أن «أموراً سيئة» قد تحصل إن لم يتم التوصل لاتفاق قريباً. ووصف سابقاً الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي بالسيئ جداً. وأكد أن الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية منذ 13 أبريل لن يرفع.
في حين واصلت إيران تهديداتها لسفن الشحن في مضيق هرمز، بعد أن شلت حركة الملاحة في هذا الممر المائي الحيوي منذ تفجّر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.
While negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain stalled, despite Pakistani efforts to resume them and prevent a return to war, the head of the Iranian Parliament's Internal Affairs Committee, Mohammad Saleh Jokar, considered that the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei represent a "red line" in any potential negotiations with the United States.
He reiterated that Tehran "does not trust Washington," according to the Iranian news agency "Mehr." Jokar claimed that Washington was seeking, through military pressures and sanctions, to change the regime, divide Iran, and control its resources, but he believed that those attempts had failed, according to his statement.
He pointed out that Tehran refused to participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States, which was scheduled to be held in Pakistan, explaining that Washington had proposed during the past period suggestions related to lifting the naval blockade in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation, but the Iranian side insisted on what it described as the "fundamental conditions" set by Khamenei.
According to Jokar, these conditions include: organized passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, and involve ending the war on all fronts and against all parties of the "Resistance Axis," as he stated.
They also include the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all their bases in the region, as well as full compensation for Iran. The conditions encompass lifting all sanctions imposed on Tehran, in addition to the release of Iranian funds and assets frozen abroad, and recognizing Iran's right to enrich uranium. Jokar emphasized that Iran will continue to enhance its military and economic capabilities independently.
President Trump renewed his warnings to Tehran, asserting that "bad things" could happen if an agreement is not reached soon. He previously described the Iranian response to the U.S. proposal as very bad. He confirmed that the blockade imposed on Iranian ports since April 13 will not be lifted.
Meanwhile, Iran continued its threats to shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, after disrupting navigation in this vital waterway since the outbreak of the war on February 28.