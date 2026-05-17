فيما لا تزال المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران تراوح مكانها، على رغم المساعي الباكستانية لاستئنافها والحيلولة دون عودة الحرب، اعتبر رئيس لجنة الشؤون الداخلية في البرلمان الإيراني محمد صالح جوكار، أن الشروط التي وضعها المرشد مجتبى خامنئي تمثّل «خطاً أحمر» في أي مفاوضات محتملة مع الولايات المتحدة.

وجدّد الحديث عن أن طهران «لا تثق بواشنطن»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية. وزعم جوكار أن واشنطن كانت تسعى من خلال الضغوط العسكرية والعقوبات، إلى تغيير النظام وتقسيم إيران والسيطرة على مواردها، لكنه رأى أن تلك المحاولات باءت بالفشل، وفق قوله.


ولفت إلى أن طهران رفضت المشاركة في الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، التي كان من المقرر عقدها في باكستان، موضحاً أن واشنطن طرحت خلال الفترة الماضية مقترحات تتعلق برفع الحصار البحري مقابل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة، إلا أن الجانب الإيراني تمسك بما وصفه بـ«الشروط الأساسية» التي طرحها خامنئي.


وبحسب جوكار، فإن هذه الشروط تتضمن: عبوراً منظماً عبر مضيق هرمز بالتنسيق مع القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، وتشمل إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات وضد جميع أطراف «محور المقاومة»، حسب قوله.


وتتضمن انسحاب القوات الأمريكية المقاتلة من جميع قواعدها في المنطقة، فضلاً عن دفع تعويضات كاملة لإيران. وتشمل الشروط رفع جميع العقوبات المفروضة على طهران، إضافة إلى الإفراج عن الأموال والأصول الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج، والاعتراف بحق إيران في تخصيب اليورانيوم. وأكد جوكاراً أن إيران ستواصل تعزيز قدراتها العسكرية والاقتصادية بصورة مستقلة.


وجدّد الرئيس ترمب تحذيراته لطهران، مؤكداً أن «أموراً سيئة» قد تحصل إن لم يتم التوصل لاتفاق قريباً. ووصف سابقاً الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي بالسيئ جداً. وأكد أن الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية منذ 13 أبريل لن يرفع.


في حين واصلت إيران تهديداتها لسفن الشحن في مضيق هرمز، بعد أن شلت حركة الملاحة في هذا الممر المائي الحيوي منذ تفجّر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.