كشفت ردود الفعل الدولية على دعوة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإرسال سفن إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط لحماية ناقلات النفط في مضيق هرمز تبايناً واضحاً في مواقف الدول بين التحفظ والحذر والدراسة المشروطة، في ظل تصاعد التوترات المرتبطة بالحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى.

وبينما فضلت بعض الدول التريث ومراقبة التطورات قبل اتخاذ قرار عسكري، اكتفت أخرى بإجراء مشاورات مع حلفائها، في حين دعت الصين إلى وقف التصعيد العسكري حفاظاً على استقرار إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.

ترمب يدعو إلى تحالف بحري لحماية «هرمز»

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعا عدداً من الدول إلى المساهمة في إرسال سفن عسكرية إلى المنطقة لتعزيز أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، الذي يعد أحد أهم الممرات الإستراتيجية لنقل النفط في العالم.

وكتب ترمب عبر حسابه في منصة «تروث سوشيال» قائلاً: «نأمل أن تبادر الصين وفرنسا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية والمملكة المتحدة ودول أخرى إلى إرسال سفن إلى المنطقة، حتى لا يبقى مضيق هرمز مهدداً من دولة مقطوعة الرأس»، في إشارة إلى إيران.

اليابان: قراراتنا مستقلة

في أول رد على الدعوة الأمريكية، نقلت هيئة الإذاعة اليابانية عن مصادر في وزارة الخارجية، أن طوكيو لن ترسل سفناً لمجرد طلب الرئيس الأمريكي ذلك، مؤكدة أن اليابان تتخذ قراراتها العسكرية بشكل مستقل.

وأضافت مصادر في وزارة الدفاع أن أي قرار بشأن نشر قوات الدفاع الذاتي سيستلزم تقييماً قانونياً وسياسياً دقيقاً، بما في ذلك مراجعة شرعية الإجراءات العسكرية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ضد إيران.

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الحكومة اليابانية ستراقب التطورات عن كثب، خصوصاً في حال تقدمت واشنطن بطلب رسمي خلال القمة المرتقبة بين الرئيس الأمريكي ورئيسة الوزراء اليابانية تاكائيتشي سانائيه، التي تستعد لزيارة الولايات المتحدة لمدة 4 أيام.

كوريا الجنوبية: دراسة الطلب بعناية

بدورها، أكدت كوريا الجنوبية أنها تدرس الطلب الأمريكي عن كثب.

وقال مسؤول في الرئاسة الكورية الجنوبية لوكالة «فرانس برس»، إن سيؤول تتابع تصريحات ترمب بشأن إرسال سفن إلى مضيق هرمز لضمان أمن ناقلات النفط، مضيفاً أن الحكومة «ستدرس الأمر بعناية وبالتشاور الوثيق مع الولايات المتحدة».

بريطانيا: مشاورات دون التزام

أما المملكة المتحدة فاختارت موقفاً حذراً، إذ لم تعلن تأييداً صريحاً لإرسال قوات بحرية إلى المنطقة.

وذكرت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» أن لندن تجري مشاورات مع حلفائها حول عدة خيارات لضمان حرية الملاحة في المضيق، في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من تأثير الصراع على حركة التجارة العالمية.

الصين: أوقفوا التصعيد

في المقابل، لم تبدِ الصين أي استعداد لإرسال سفن حربية إلى المنطقة.

وردّ متحدث باسم السفارة الصينية في واشنطن على سؤال لشبكة «سي إن إن» بشأن احتمال نشر قوات بحرية في مضيق هرمز بالدعوة إلى وقف فوري للأعمال العدائية.

وأكد أن جميع الأطراف تتحمل مسؤولية الحفاظ على استقرار إمدادات الطاقة العالمية، وعدم تعريضها للاضطراب نتيجة التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة.

واشنطن تعزز قوة «المارينز»

من جانبها، تسعى واشنطن لتعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في الشرق الأوسط، بعد أن بلغ التصعيد في مضيق هرمز مستوى غير مسبوق. وكشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، أن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون» تستعد لنشر نحو 2500 جندي من مشاة البحرية «المارينز» ضمن وحدة المشاة البحرية الاستكشافية الـ31، القادمة من المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.