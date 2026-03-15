فيما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي عزمه مواصلة الحرب ضد إيران لمدة أسابيع أخرى، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة CNN، كشف أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني «مخططاً لتدبير عمل إرهابي ضخم على غرار اعتداءات 11 سبتمبر في نيويورك، واتهام إيران بتنفيذه».


وقال لاريجاني في تصريح نشره عبر منصة «إكس» اليوم (الأحد): «سمعت أن من تبقى من فريق إبستين قد خططوا لمؤامرة لافتعال حادثة مشابهة لأحداث 11 سبتمبر واتهام إيران بها».


وشدّد على أن إيران تقف مبدئياً ضد كل المخططات الإرهابية، مؤكداً أن بلاده «ليست في حرب مع الشعب الأمريكي». وأوضح أن الموقف الدفاعي الحالي لإيران يأتي رداً على «العدوان الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي»، واصفاً إياه بأنه «دفاع قوي وحاسم يهدف إلى معاقبة المعتدين».


يذكر أنه في 11 سبتمبر 2001، نفذ تنظيم القاعدة هجمات إرهابية منسقة ضد الولايات المتحدة، إذ اختطف إرهابيون 4 طائرات مدنية، اصطدمت اثنتان منها ببرجي مركز التجارة العالمي في نيويورك، وواحدة بمبنى البنتاغون، بينما تحطمت الرابعة في بنسلفانيا. وأسفرت هذه الهجمات عن سقوط نحو 3000 ضحية، وشكلت نقطة تحول كبرى في السياسة الأمنية والعسكرية العالمية.