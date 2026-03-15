فيما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي عزمه مواصلة الحرب ضد إيران لمدة أسابيع أخرى، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة CNN، كشف أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني «مخططاً لتدبير عمل إرهابي ضخم على غرار اعتداءات 11 سبتمبر في نيويورك، واتهام إيران بتنفيذه».
وقال لاريجاني في تصريح نشره عبر منصة «إكس» اليوم (الأحد): «سمعت أن من تبقى من فريق إبستين قد خططوا لمؤامرة لافتعال حادثة مشابهة لأحداث 11 سبتمبر واتهام إيران بها».
وشدّد على أن إيران تقف مبدئياً ضد كل المخططات الإرهابية، مؤكداً أن بلاده «ليست في حرب مع الشعب الأمريكي». وأوضح أن الموقف الدفاعي الحالي لإيران يأتي رداً على «العدوان الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي»، واصفاً إياه بأنه «دفاع قوي وحاسم يهدف إلى معاقبة المعتدين».
يذكر أنه في 11 سبتمبر 2001، نفذ تنظيم القاعدة هجمات إرهابية منسقة ضد الولايات المتحدة، إذ اختطف إرهابيون 4 طائرات مدنية، اصطدمت اثنتان منها ببرجي مركز التجارة العالمي في نيويورك، وواحدة بمبنى البنتاغون، بينما تحطمت الرابعة في بنسلفانيا. وأسفرت هذه الهجمات عن سقوط نحو 3000 ضحية، وشكلت نقطة تحول كبرى في السياسة الأمنية والعسكرية العالمية.
While the Israeli army announced its intention to continue the war against Iran for several more weeks, according to CNN, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, revealed a "plan to orchestrate a massive terrorist act similar to the September 11 attacks in New York, and to accuse Iran of carrying it out."
Larijani stated in a comment published on the "X" platform today (Sunday): "I heard that what remains of Epstein's team has planned a conspiracy to fabricate an incident similar to the events of September 11 and to accuse Iran of it."
He emphasized that Iran is fundamentally against all terrorist plots, asserting that his country "is not at war with the American people." He explained that Iran's current defensive posture is a response to "American-Israeli aggression," describing it as "a strong and decisive defense aimed at punishing the aggressors."
It is worth noting that on September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda carried out coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States, where terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, two of which crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one into the Pentagon, while the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. These attacks resulted in nearly 3,000 casualties and marked a major turning point in global security and military policy.